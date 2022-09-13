ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Wolf, State Officials Prioritize Food Security for Seniors During Hunger Action Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - This week, the Wolf Administration is raising awareness about food assistance programs for seniors. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the USDA Commodity Supplemental-Food Program, now more commonly known as the Senior Food Box Program in the commonwealth. In May 2021, only 28,000 seniors were registered for the program. One year later, that number increased thanks to a re-launch of the program, but Gov. Wolf wants to ensure more seniors take advantage of the new and improved program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation Expanding Access to PSLF program across NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand access to the federal Pubic Service Loan Forgiveness program across New York. According to the governor's office, the bill removes barriers to accessing the program by clearing up the legal definitions of key terms such as "certifying employment" and "public service employer."
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Kathy Hochul expands trade in NY through new Caribbean office

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Last week Gov. Kathy Hochul expanded trade for New York state businesses in the Caribbean. The new foreign office will help New York state companies with international sales and exporting their products and services to the Caribbean region. “It will be a win-win, in every aspect of...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
NewsChannel 36

Sayre Man Dies From Accident at Water Plant in Wysox

WYSOX, P.A. (WENY) - A man from Sayre is dead as a result of a chemical explosion at a water plant in central Bradford County. According to WENY's media partner, the Star-Gazette, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office confirmed the victim as 39 year old Jeremy Lanzo. He was injured in a chemical explosion at Eureka Resources located on Route 6 in Wysox.
SAYRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy