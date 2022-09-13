Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf, State Officials Prioritize Food Security for Seniors During Hunger Action Month
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - This week, the Wolf Administration is raising awareness about food assistance programs for seniors. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the USDA Commodity Supplemental-Food Program, now more commonly known as the Senior Food Box Program in the commonwealth. In May 2021, only 28,000 seniors were registered for the program. One year later, that number increased thanks to a re-launch of the program, but Gov. Wolf wants to ensure more seniors take advantage of the new and improved program.
Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation Expanding Access to PSLF program across NY
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand access to the federal Pubic Service Loan Forgiveness program across New York. According to the governor's office, the bill removes barriers to accessing the program by clearing up the legal definitions of key terms such as "certifying employment" and "public service employer."
Gov. Kathy Hochul expands trade in NY through new Caribbean office
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Last week Gov. Kathy Hochul expanded trade for New York state businesses in the Caribbean. The new foreign office will help New York state companies with international sales and exporting their products and services to the Caribbean region. “It will be a win-win, in every aspect of...
Second round of childcare provider stabilization grants expected to keep providers doors open
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Starting on the first of the new year, New York childcare providers and families will become eligible for a second round of federally funded stabilization grants. The funding will include families earning up to 300 percent of the poverty level, which extends eligibility to an estimated 394,000 young...
Sayre Man Dies From Accident at Water Plant in Wysox
WYSOX, P.A. (WENY) - A man from Sayre is dead as a result of a chemical explosion at a water plant in central Bradford County. According to WENY's media partner, the Star-Gazette, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office confirmed the victim as 39 year old Jeremy Lanzo. He was injured in a chemical explosion at Eureka Resources located on Route 6 in Wysox.
