WESH
Thunderstorms to fire up Friday afternoon
Fla. — On Friday, there's plenty of sunshine in the morning. The average high temperature for the afternoon is 90 degrees. In the early afternoon, more clouds will develop. Thunderstorms are forecast to fire up Friday afternoon and in the evening. Most Central Florida areas will get rain...
WESH
Plenty of wet weather yet again Thursday + watching Tropical Storm Fiona
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Plenty of wet weather yet again Thursday + watching Tropical Storm Fiona.
WESH
Storms impact most of Central Florida Wednesday
Watching for showers & storms this afternoon. Today’s coverage will be slightly higher at 70% with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will still be high over the next few days, about 60%.
Strong Storms Possible in Central Minnesota on Saturday
UNDATED -- A developing weak low-pressure system is expected to advance northeastward across Central Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening. Existing cloud cover and early morning precipitation may hinder chances of development, thus the threat level is conditional at this time. Any storms that do materialize will be within the vicinity...
Possible funnel cloud seen in skies over Disney World
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida saw a lot of rain and lightning Thursday night. But there was also a scary sight in the skies over Disney. Guests filmed a possible funnel cloud near Epcot during the storms. Channel 9 meteorologist Tom Terry checked the area out on the...
WESH
How to stay vigilant during hurricane season
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With such a slow hurricane season in Central Florida so far, it’s easy for us to let our storm readiness slide. “You’ve gotta keep people prepared for that because a lot of them don’t listen. And they should,” said Shari Bellm of Brevard County.
Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years" before heading to Bay Area
Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide. "Latest models show coastal surge higher than the November 2011 storm that brought significant flooding to the area," the National Weather Service forecasted early Friday morning, adding that the flooding could be "potentially historical." "This is a dangerous storm that will produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering strait with water...
Winter Weather Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center
UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook for the months of December, January and February. They are saying that Minnesota should prepare for a colder than normal winter. Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of December is 32 degrees, and the normal...
Tropical Storm Fiona continues on path across the Atlantic: Will it impact Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Fiona is continuing to trek across the Atlantic – but is it headed toward Florida?. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona is located east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Fiona is expected to produce up to eight to...
Never Change Florida: Massive Gator Seen Strapped To SUV On Highway
"The roped reptile was spotted on I-95 just south of Melbourne on Saturday by Karen Kress. The gator appeared to be real, and was tied up snout to tail, and did not appear to be alive. It is currently alligator hunting season in Florida, which began on Aug. 15 and...
La Niña expected to impact snowfall for the 3rd consecutive winter
PARK CITY, Utah – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting that Utah’s Winter forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La […]
Farmer’s Almanac Predicting Frosty Precipitation This Winter Season
Tennessee weather can always be a little flip-floppy. Just when you think the heat of summer is coming to an end, it seems like the weather warms right back up again. But don’t worry, cold lovers – winter is coming!. Winter in Tennessee can be a bit of...
WESH
Flood warning issued for Flagler County
Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Flagler and St. Johns counties in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday. Palm Coast is listed as a Flagler County area that could experience flooding following heavy rain. Between 1.5 to 3 inches have fallen in the...
Dog returned after officials find microchip in Central Florida
(WSVN) - A dog who had been missing for months is now being returned to his rightful owners. His family never thought they would see him again, but that all changed thanks to a small piece of technology. The owner said she never thought this time would come. The sweetest...
WESH
Florida officials ask for 'any shred' of information on man missing for nearly a year
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for help once again for help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen in almost a year. "Bryan Vladek Hasel, 23, has been missing 10+ months. As our detectives and his family continue to search for leads, we urge anyone with even the smallest shred of information to call us at 407-836-4357," the office tweeted on Thursday.
