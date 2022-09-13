ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thunderstorms to fire up Friday afternoon

Fla. — On Friday, there's plenty of sunshine in the morning. The average high temperature for the afternoon is 90 degrees. In the early afternoon, more clouds will develop. Thunderstorms are forecast to fire up Friday afternoon and in the evening. Most Central Florida areas will get rain...
Storms impact most of Central Florida Wednesday

Watching for showers & storms this afternoon. Today’s coverage will be slightly higher at 70% with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will still be high over the next few days, about 60%.
Strong Storms Possible in Central Minnesota on Saturday

UNDATED -- A developing weak low-pressure system is expected to advance northeastward across Central Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening. Existing cloud cover and early morning precipitation may hinder chances of development, thus the threat level is conditional at this time. Any storms that do materialize will be within the vicinity...
How to stay vigilant during hurricane season

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With such a slow hurricane season in Central Florida so far, it’s easy for us to let our storm readiness slide. “You’ve gotta keep people prepared for that because a lot of them don’t listen. And they should,” said Shari Bellm of Brevard County.
Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years" before heading to Bay Area

Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide. "Latest models show coastal surge higher than the November 2011 storm that brought significant flooding to the area," the National Weather Service forecasted early Friday morning, adding that the flooding could be "potentially historical." "This is a dangerous storm that will produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering strait with water...
Winter Weather Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook for the months of December, January and February. They are saying that Minnesota should prepare for a colder than normal winter. Here in St. Cloud, our normal high at the beginning of December is 32 degrees, and the normal...
Flood warning issued for Flagler County

Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Flagler and St. Johns counties in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday. Palm Coast is listed as a Flagler County area that could experience flooding following heavy rain. Between 1.5 to 3 inches have fallen in the...
The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)

Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
Dog returned after officials find microchip in Central Florida

(WSVN) - A dog who had been missing for months is now being returned to his rightful owners. His family never thought they would see him again, but that all changed thanks to a small piece of technology. The owner said she never thought this time would come. The sweetest...
A Dangerous Species of Lovebugs Coming Again in Florida

Florida residents enjoy the warm weather, the beaches, and the swimming poles, but Floridians hate the season when the lovebugs are out in full force. According to bug specialists, the bugs boarded a ship from Central America to Texas in the mid-1920s. The invasion then spread along the Gulf of Mexico, where the heat and humidity were ideal, and they arrived in Florida by the 1940s.
Florida officials ask for 'any shred' of information on man missing for nearly a year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for help once again for help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen in almost a year. "Bryan Vladek Hasel, 23, has been missing 10+ months. As our detectives and his family continue to search for leads, we urge anyone with even the smallest shred of information to call us at 407-836-4357," the office tweeted on Thursday.
What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?

When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.
