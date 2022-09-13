Read full article on original website
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
Avengers: Endgame Director Anthony Russo Addresses Fans Complaining About The Quality Of MCU Phase 4
Phase Four of the MCU has gotten some criticism regarding its overall direction.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
thedigitalfix.com
Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to be ripped for next Thor movie
He may have recently gone from dad bod to god bod for his latest appearance in the MCU, but Chris Hemsworth really hopes he doesn’t have to be ripped for the next Thor movie. Hemsworth is more than accustomed to revealing his muscles on screen of course, after his prolific career in the superhero movie game, but maybe the abs will be absent in the future.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
Polygon
The Thunderbolts are the MCU’s answer to the Suicide Squad
Every superhero universe needs a fractious team of supervillains pretending to do good things because someone is making them or paying them to, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally has enough living supervillains to make its own: Thunderbolts is coming to theaters in July 2024. The big Marvel news out...
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing
Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: MCU fans are in heaven as ‘She-Hulk’ goes to hell, setting the stage for 2 fiery new characters
Happy Disney Plus Day, people! While the Mouse House’s big day has perhaps turned out more muted than expected due to the lukewarm reception of the Pinocchio remake and others new arrivals like Brie Larson’s docuseries Growing Up flying under the radar, this Thursday was still a gift for Marvel fans, as it delivered both Thor: Love and Thunder‘s streaming debut and the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ⏤ both of which generated a ton of discussion within the MCU fandom.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms the Status of the Avengers In the MCU
The Avengers have officially disassembled. While Avengers: Endgame made plain the fates of most of the individual Avengers following the battle with Thanos, the status of the Avengers organization has been more nebulous. Speaking at the D23 Expo on Saturday, during the Marvel portion of the Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century showcase, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let it be known that the Avengers are no more, thus leaving a vacuum that Marvel's newest team, the Thunderbolts, can fill. "Just because there isn't an organization like the Avengers anymore, but we now have the Thunderbolts," Feige said, confirming that the Avengers are no longer a going concern in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie reveal the Avengers no longer exist in the MCU
Having banded together to defeat Thanos and restore the universe to the way it was before the Snap, the Avengers earned the right to take a breather following the events of Endgame. Of course, the core group was irrevocably ripped apart after the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, while Captain America opted to live the life he’d been denied in the past, before Thor headed off-world and Hawkeye opted to try and live a life of quiet anonymity.
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
Insider says the big rumor about Henry Cavill in Marvel’s MCU was wrong
Henry Cavill is the latest obsession of MCU fans, an incredibly talented actor that rumors say Marvel wants to hire for a mysterious role. Some reports said recently that Cavill might play the Squadron Supreme leader Hyperion. More specifically, reports say the character will appear in Loki season 2. Separately,...
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
Collider
'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke Shares Excitement to Join the MCU
After Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo, a brief shot of the Mother of Dragons touting guns instead of dragon fire sent shock waves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known best for her titular role as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in the hit HBO show, shared her excitement to be taking on a role in the extensive MCU.
ComicBook
James Gunn Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Is a Marvel Studios Special Presentation
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ falls under the "Marvel Studios Special Presentation" designation. Marvel Studios introduced that designation in the first trailer for its first such presentation, Werewolf by Night. A curious fan on Twitter asked Gunn if the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will also be a Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Gunn tweeted back, confirming that "Yes" it will. He also offered a helpful clarification of what Marvel Studios Special Presentation is. He confirmed that the specials fall within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's continuity and that the designation refers only to these stories being neither movies nor streaming series.
ComicBook
Ironheart Casts South Side Star Rashida Olayiwola
Principal photography continues on Marvel's Ironheart, with the upcoming streaming series casting yet another role. While that exact role is still being kept under wraps, new reports suggest Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola has joined the Dominique Thorne-led series. A writer-turned-actress, Olayiwola is currently a staff writer on HBO's South Side. Other credits on her resume include Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Chicago PD, and The Late Show.
hiphop-n-more.com
