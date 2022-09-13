Phoenix resident to return to Peace Corps

Phoenix resident Cynthia Nutley is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had the privilege of working for and with the most amazing group of doctors with Valley Anesthesia for 18 years. They made a tremendous impact on me and my aspirations. They inspired me to want to dedicate myself entirely to helping others through service work,” said Nutley. “I am looking forward to being able to contribute my current skills and find new strengths and areas of growth.”

Nutley is a graduate of University of Arizona and University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She will serve as a volunteer in Guyana in the health sector.

“The world is at a critical juncture. The largest global vaccination effort in history is underway while other widespread health, social, political, and environmental issues continue to erode the foundation of our global society. Actions taken in the next few years have the potential to fundamentally impact development trajectories for decades to come,” said Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn. “Peace Corps volunteers returning to Guyana will work alongside community members to support urgent development efforts and build critical connections.”

The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors – agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development – and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

The Peace Corps currently has a high need for applicants to fill volunteer programs departing by early 2023. Interested Americans can apply online by October 1 for dozens of available openings in 49 countries worldwide. Volunteers receive a living stipend, extensive language and technical training, and financial benefits including student loan deferment and graduate school fellowships after service.