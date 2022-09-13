Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
kool1027.com
Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
abccolumbia.com
Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park. Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget. Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall. Doko Meadows Park is...
wach.com
RCSD bulldoze homeless camp loaded with garbage on Forest Drive, days after evacuation
COLUMBIA, SC — A trash-filled, crime-ridden homeless camp wreaking havoc in the Midlands is now gone. Richland County Deputies spent Friday clearing a homeless camp, loaded with garbage, diapers, and needles right between Forest Drive and Old Forest Drive, just below the I-77 ramp. A day before the destruction,...
wach.com
Columbia's Main Street transforms for International PARK(ING) Day
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- For one day, the world puts parking on pause. It's called International PARK(ING) Day. "The point of parking day is to really sort of reimagine urban spaces centered on people rather than on traffic," explained Ed Madden, the City of Columbia's Poet Laureate. It's a yearly...
wach.com
'This is not Columbia': RCSD set to destroy garbage-filled homeless camp wrecking the area
COLUMBIA, SC — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott calls it a 'homeless village' filled with garbage, needles, and diapers just miles away from a Columbia Fire station. So when you see them standing on the road and they’re holding up a sign just think before you start giving them money.
coladaily.com
Sheriff's Department starts cleanup process of Columbia homeless camp
Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Thursday at a former homeless camp to address the issues of homelessness in the area. The location in Columbia will be cleaned up Friday by the department. “What you see behind me is a part of Columbia that a lot of...
WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center
A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
wach.com
Police still searching for answers in death of longtime SC educator
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Friday marks the year anniversary of the death of a longtime Allen University professor Robbie Atkinson and police are still searching for answers. Columbia Police say 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson was found dead inside her Calhoun Street home on September 18, 2021. Anyone with information is...
wach.com
Looking for answers: Midlands mother exhausted with landlord battle, applies for transfer
COLUMBIA, SC — New developments in a story we first shared here on WACH FOX News, after a Midlands mother and her family battled their landlord over unlivable conditions including a roach infestation, forcing them to live in hotels. Now the landlord tells us he hopes to get justice...
WIS-TV
Records show director at Alvin S. Glenn out after only two months on job
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center isn’t on the job after only two months. Records show Tyrell Deemtrick Cato was active with the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center from July 18 until Sept. 9. Cato previously worked at the Kershaw Co. Detention Center until May of this year.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
wach.com
"I couldn't stop crying": Midlands Lottery winner bursts into tears
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man got emotional when he won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I couldn’t stop crying,” he told lottery officials. He says he was at home, sitting on the couch, when he scratched off the first top prize win on...
WIS-TV
PROGRAMMING NOTICE: WIS to provide uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, Sept. 19th WIS’s NBC channel will be providing live and uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral starting at 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will be on air as normal from 4:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will air on CW 10.2 from 5:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. WIS will also be providing a live stream of our Sunrise programming on our digital platforms from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
wach.com
Columbia Water sending out letters to almost 200 homes, part of wastewater overhaul
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Columbia Water sent out an update with their Clean Water 2020 plan, paving the way for an overhaul on the city's wastewater system. Since starting work in 2016, hundreds of thousands of sewer lines have been repaired or built:. 178,000 ft of pipes built. 600,000 ft...
WIS-TV
Police looking for answers on 1-year anniversary of Allen professor’s death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of a 94-year-old, former Allen University professor and police are asking that anyone with information, come forward. Robbie Atkinson was found dead in her home on Calhoun Street in September of 2021. Evidence at the scene showed no...
WIS-TV
Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
wach.com
Closed Newberry bridge creates detours, residents weigh in
NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) – Big changes are underway for those who use the bridge on Paul Long Road, it’ll be closed until January of 2023 while crews make repairs. “It's something we really need because it's been a long time coming, several years now,” said Newberry resident, Ann Smith.
