Columbia, SC

kool1027.com

Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park. Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget. Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall. Doko Meadows Park is...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
wach.com

Columbia's Main Street transforms for International PARK(ING) Day

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- For one day, the world puts parking on pause. It's called International PARK(ING) Day. "The point of parking day is to really sort of reimagine urban spaces centered on people rather than on traffic," explained Ed Madden, the City of Columbia's Poet Laureate. It's a yearly...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
WLTX.com

Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
SUMTER, SC
Aiken Standard

Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center

A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
AIKEN, SC
wach.com

Police still searching for answers in death of longtime SC educator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Friday marks the year anniversary of the death of a longtime Allen University professor Robbie Atkinson and police are still searching for answers. Columbia Police say 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson was found dead inside her Calhoun Street home on September 18, 2021. Anyone with information is...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
News Break
Politics
WIS-TV

PROGRAMMING NOTICE: WIS to provide uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, Sept. 19th WIS’s NBC channel will be providing live and uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral starting at 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will be on air as normal from 4:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will air on CW 10.2 from 5:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. WIS will also be providing a live stream of our Sunrise programming on our digital platforms from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Closed Newberry bridge creates detours, residents weigh in

NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) – Big changes are underway for those who use the bridge on Paul Long Road, it’ll be closed until January of 2023 while crews make repairs. “It's something we really need because it's been a long time coming, several years now,” said Newberry resident, Ann Smith.
NEWBERRY, SC

