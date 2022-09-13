Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
newscenter1.tv
Water line valve work to impact traffic, water service
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Residences and businesses on 5th Street between Texas Street and Fox Run Drive will experience traffic restrictions beginning Wednesday and short-term water service disruptions Thursday morning as utility maintenance crews conduct emergency repairs on a 12-inch water main valve. The traffic restrictions begin Wednesday and...
KEVN
Renovation for a Canyon Lake Park pond will begin soon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The plan to renovate one of the ponds by Canyon Lake was approved during the Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday. This authorized staff to advertise for the reconstruction and approved the $750,000 that will go toward the project. The pond will get new...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Power restored at Roosevelt Swim Center, Ice Arena
UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): Power has been restored to both the Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Ice Arena facilities. Staff are currently working to bring the pumps online and expect both facilities to be reopened to the public at 1 p.m. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt...
newscenter1.tv
Opening date announced for Old Navy store in Rapid City’s Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The much-anticipated opening date for the new Old Navy at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City has finally been announced. The store’s General Manager, Kimberly Meyer, tells NewsCenter1 the new Rapid City location will have its grand opening on Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m.
frcheraldstar.com
Campers, vehicles and many other items stolen; HSPD make arrest in storage unit thefts
HOT SPRINGS – Area law enforcement agencies have been dealing with a rash of thefts over the past few weeks, including several storage unit break-ins and stolen vehicles. Hot Springs Police Chief Ross Norton said last week that multiple units at three different Hot Springs storage facilties have had padlocks cut and items stolen recently, but they do have one person in custody and another who is currently a fugitive, but has a warrant out for his arrest. Both are males who have been living in Hot Springs, aged 50 and 39.
KEVN
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
KEVN
Black Hills motorcycle rider returns from trip to all 48 mainland states
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When Rapid City resident Emily Wiegel isn’t working as a nurse at Monument Health, you can find her on her Indian Motorcycle looking for a new riding challenge. Emily was welcomed back to the Black Hills by cheering fans in the parking lot of Indian...
KEVN
Medical marijuana dispensary set to open in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As medical marijuana is legal in South Dakota, another new dispensary is opening soon in Rapid City. But it can be a slow the process to open dispensaries. Still, business owners say the prolonged process is beneficial because of the length of time it takes...
newscenter1.tv
Housing a major uncertainty for military members at Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Housing is a major issue in the Rapid City area, and perhaps even more so when you don’t get say in where you live. On Thursday, the Ellsworth Housing Office laid out the problem for community members at the quarterly Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition Chow Hall Luncheon.
newscenter1.tv
Hearings continue for New York man accused in three Rapid City murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hearings are still ongoing for a New York City man charged with three counts of murder in Rapid City. Arnson Absolu from the Bronx was arrested on September 3, 2020 in New York and charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy. Nagy and Red Willow were found shot to death in an SUV at Thomson Park in Rapid City on August 24, 2020.
KEVN
Chance of Strong Storms Today
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist and unstable airmass in place will contribute to the potential for strong storms this afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail will be possible with any of these storms. Saturday will be dry during the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a Rapid City man in custody faces multiple drugs and domestic abuse-related charges after the victim’s family member notified the police. Officer Sam Clemens said the victim’s family member contacted police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., reporting her...
frcheraldstar.com
Same name, but new owners at Edgemont’s Cowboy Inn
EDGEMONT ¬– There are sure to be some changes and that happens anytime a business changes hands, but Mark Roberts, the new owner of the Cowboy Inn says the name will stay and he plans on adding some new twists as he puts new fingerprints on the business previously owned by Mark and Suzanne Hollenbeck.
kelo.com
Rapid City man arrested in Sioux Falls for domestic violence, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man sits in a Sioux Falls jail. Theophilus Joseph Gary II, 43, is facing numerous charges including Domestic Abuse, 2nd degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen vehicle. Police say that Gary held a 40 year old woman hostage in her apartment...
South Dakota man faces kidnapping, assault charges
A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars - this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges.
newscenter1.tv
RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
KEVN
Nearly 14,000 pounds of peppers to be roasted at the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jolly Lane Greenhouse is full of flowers and new plants at the beginning of summer, but as fall nears, the harvest is ready. The greenhouse will kick off the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival starting on Friday. Now, what do you do with roasted peppers?...
newscenter1.tv
Police arrest three for stolen items
RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 12, Rapid City Police Department officers responded to a report of a trailer at a construction site that had its locks cut. The report also stated that a number of items were taken from the trailer. The stolen items include a large amount of copper fittings valued in the thousands of dollars.
