HOT SPRINGS – Area law enforcement agencies have been dealing with a rash of thefts over the past few weeks, including several storage unit break-ins and stolen vehicles. Hot Springs Police Chief Ross Norton said last week that multiple units at three different Hot Springs storage facilties have had padlocks cut and items stolen recently, but they do have one person in custody and another who is currently a fugitive, but has a warrant out for his arrest. Both are males who have been living in Hot Springs, aged 50 and 39.

3 DAYS AGO