Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Auto Show 2022: Public viewing schedule and attractions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Drones, dinosaurs, and virtual simulators are just some attractions attendees at the Detroit auto show can experience when they make their trip down to the city. The public show is Sept. 17-25, with exhibits at both Huntington Place where the main showroom is and Hart Plaza...
fox2detroit.com
Ford's Bronco Mountain offers unique ride at Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There will be no shortage of experiences at the Detroit Auto Show - that's the entire point of the first show in more than three years: putting the attendees in the driver's seat. Ford, like Jeep, took that idea literally with the Ford Bronco Mountain. You...
fox2detroit.com
WATCH: Detroit Auto Show president takes hoverbike for a flight around City Airport
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Auto Show is all about showcasing what's next. At this year's show, that means flying vehicles. Show president Thad Szott hopped on a XTurismo hoverbike at Coleman A. Young International Airport. "Very smooth, very comfortable, soft landing" he said. The XTurismo is essentially a...
fox2detroit.com
Newest Ford Mustang unveiled in 'Stampede' at Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The newest 7th generation Ford Mustang was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit Wednesday. And before the gates even opened, the hype was palpable with an outdoor space available thanks to the auto show's date change from winter - and a "Stampede" of Mustangs spanning the iconic car's history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Mayor Mike Duggan talks Detroit Auto Show's big comeback following pandemic hiatus
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stopped by to discuss the return of the North American International Auto Show after a few years off due to the pandemic. Mayor Duggan was on-hand during Friday night's charity preview night one day before the show opens to the public and spoke about all the changes - ranging from the outside displays to the inside tracks at Huntington Place.
fox2detroit.com
DPD investigating officer who pinned biker • $100M to convert I-375 • Ford's new Mustang
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A Detroit police officer is under investigation after using his scout car to ram and pin a fleeing biker against a building, to end a pursuit. That young man ended up in the hospital with a broken foot. Now DPD is looking into whether the officers followed its policies.
fox2detroit.com
How Detroit hopes plexiglass will help sell vacant houses
You may have noticed plexiglass on windows of vacant Detroit homes. That's part of a city project to make abandoned houses look nicer, keep neighborhoods safer, and aid in selling the properties.
fox2detroit.com
Project Green Light camera catches speeding car crashing into passenger vehicle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for two men that were spotted fleeing the scene of a wreck in city last week. Footage that was captured on a Project Green Light camera on the evening of Sept. 9. The video, which shows one car speeding at a face...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Detroit motorcyclist caught doing 90 mph in 35 mph zone
A motorcyclist is in custody for reckless driving and carrying a weapon after police stopped him for riding 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. The man is a felon and had a gun, which is illegal.
fox2detroit.com
New $190 million hotel proposed next to Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another huge development has been proposed for District Detroit, with a proposed hotel next door to Little Caesars Arena. The Ilitch family has teamed up with billionaire Steven Ross and a plan for a new $190 million hotel just south of the LCA. It will add to the latest in a string of high-rise, high-end buildings across downtown.
fox2detroit.com
Charlie explains why Detroit cop lost job after Only Fans page found
Was it legal for the city of Detroit to remove Janelle Zielinski, a police officer who ran an Only Fans when not working? Yes. Here's why.
fox2detroit.com
Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson
Attorney is a person of interest in murder for hire plot that killed jeweler Dan Hutchinson. Multiple sources tell FOX 2 that the attorney, who we cannot name because he hasn't been charged, is a person of interest in an investigation that started back on June 1 when the 47-year-old shot and killed outside of his jewelry store on Greenfield in Oak Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Detroit adds plexiglass instead of boards to windows of vacant homes that can be saved
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The City of Detroit is taking a new approach to secure abandoned homes. Instead of plywood, plexiglass is being used on the windows of vacant houses that can be saved. "It's more welcoming, it looks better, and it justgives them a sense of security," said Tasha...
fox2detroit.com
Video: Biden motorcade officer crashes motorcycle en route to Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A police motorcycle in President Joe Biden's motorcade crashed on the freeway Wednesday afternoon, en route to the North American International Auto Show downtown. Video of the accident of a Dearborn Heights police officer was shared to FOX 2 by a viewer that shows the officer...
fox2detroit.com
'Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale' brings history of island, restoration of vessels to big screen
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Narrated by Motown legend Martha Reeves, the movie "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" is finally in theatres. "For people who don't know, Boblo was an island amusement park that used to take one of two giant steamboats - to get to the park," Aaron Schillinger said.
fox2detroit.com
Find horror memorabilia, Halloween decorations at the Haunted Garage Sale in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Add to your Halloween collection at the Haunted Garage Sale on Oct. 1 in Dearborn. Vendors at the sale will have handmade items, as well as new and used decorations, horror memorabilia, and more. Entry is free, and attending the event gets you a raffle...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Get into the spirit with Pumpkin Festival and Frankenfest this weekend. Here's what else is going on in Detroit and nearby. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Auto Show. Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Huntington Place in Detroit. The Detroit Auto...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police still trying to solve woman's 2017 murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder of a 37-year-old woman is still unsolved five years later. Sunshine Midkiff, aka Sunny, was found dead at Cloverdale and Intervale on Detroit's west side at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 7, 2017. Midkiff was from West Virginia. She left behind three sons. Crime Stoppers is...
fox2detroit.com
Proposed hotel next to Little Caesars Arena have some questioning District Detroit's development
A news release says the hotel would stand 14 stories and have nearly 300 rooms along with 30,000 square feet of amenities and shopping. But some wonder about past development promises that they say have gone unfulfilled.
fox2detroit.com
DPD officer pins fleeing motor bike rider against building with car, breaking his foot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is under investigation after using his scout car to ram and pin a fleeing biker against a building, to end a pursuit. That young man ended up in the hospital with a broken foot. Now DPD is looking into whether the officers followed its policies.
Comments / 0