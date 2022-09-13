ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Detroit Auto Show 2022: Public viewing schedule and attractions

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Drones, dinosaurs, and virtual simulators are just some attractions attendees at the Detroit auto show can experience when they make their trip down to the city. The public show is Sept. 17-25, with exhibits at both Huntington Place where the main showroom is and Hart Plaza...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ford's Bronco Mountain offers unique ride at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There will be no shortage of experiences at the Detroit Auto Show - that's the entire point of the first show in more than three years: putting the attendees in the driver's seat. Ford, like Jeep, took that idea literally with the Ford Bronco Mountain. You...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Newest Ford Mustang unveiled in 'Stampede' at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The newest 7th generation Ford Mustang was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit Wednesday. And before the gates even opened, the hype was palpable with an outdoor space available thanks to the auto show's date change from winter - and a "Stampede" of Mustangs spanning the iconic car's history.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mayor Mike Duggan talks Detroit Auto Show's big comeback following pandemic hiatus

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stopped by to discuss the return of the North American International Auto Show after a few years off due to the pandemic. Mayor Duggan was on-hand during Friday night's charity preview night one day before the show opens to the public and spoke about all the changes - ranging from the outside displays to the inside tracks at Huntington Place.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New $190 million hotel proposed next to Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another huge development has been proposed for District Detroit, with a proposed hotel next door to Little Caesars Arena. The Ilitch family has teamed up with billionaire Steven Ross and a plan for a new $190 million hotel just south of the LCA. It will add to the latest in a string of high-rise, high-end buildings across downtown.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Get into the spirit with Pumpkin Festival and Frankenfest this weekend. Here's what else is going on in Detroit and nearby. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Auto Show. Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Huntington Place in Detroit. The Detroit Auto...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police still trying to solve woman's 2017 murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder of a 37-year-old woman is still unsolved five years later. Sunshine Midkiff, aka Sunny, was found dead at Cloverdale and Intervale on Detroit's west side at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 7, 2017. Midkiff was from West Virginia. She left behind three sons. Crime Stoppers is...
DETROIT, MI

