Read full article on original website
Related
San Antonio doctor answers 4 big questions about omicron booster
Yes, experts are saying to get this shot.
KENS 5
Air Methods closes bases in Kerrville and Pleasanton over financial pressures
SAN ANTONIO — Two Air Methods bases have shut down for financial reasons, prompting some concern among the regional emergency health care system on how the closures could affect response times. Air Methods, parent company of San Antonio AirLIFE, has provided medical helicopter transport for communities within a 150-mile...
KSAT 12
Rent has increased across Bexar County. How does your ZIP code stack up?
SAN ANTONIO – The real estate market in San Antonio is starting to cool down after nearly two years of surging sales and increases in price but renters are facing large increases in some areas as well. Rent prices in San Antonio and the surrounding areas have not been...
Texas teacher firing, Abbott attack ad: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
This week's top stories also included an article about a San Antonio man who was hospitalized after shooting himself in the ass.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Metro Health offering $100 H-E-B gift cards for all COVID-19 vaccinations/boosters
SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health is giving San Antonians an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Metro Health Clinics and some pop-up vaccination sites are offering a $100 H-E-B gift card to each person who receives any COVID-19 vaccination, including the bivalent vaccines. The original, monovalent, Pfizer boosters are available...
KTSA
Republicans and Democrats touring Bexar County Elections Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Elections Department is opening its doors to Republican and Democrat representatives ahead of the November 8 midterm elections. On Friday, members of the media had the opportunity to see the inner workings of the facility at 1103 South Frio in San Antonio.
$100 H-E-B gift cards offered for getting new COVID booster
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Metro Health is offering a limited amount of H-E-B gift cards at some vaccine clinics around the city. The $100 gift card is in exchange for getting the new updated COVID boosters recently authorized by the CDC. On Aug. 31, 2022, the U.S. Food...
Missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be featured on Investigation Discovery
Her case will be on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
WFAA
'This world is wicked': Woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11. Henderson leaves behind...
Texas Attorney General Paxton keeps up fight against San Antonio ISD's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Paxton is requesting that the Texas Supreme Court reverse a July ruling by an appeals court in favor of the district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
KENS 5
SAPD's South, West patrols have the highest crime rate in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — By the number, the San Antonio Police Department had a total of 29,847 cases in 2020. Last year, the crime rise was evident because SAPD ended 2021 with 33,614 criminal incidents on record. Two of the department's six substations accounted for 12,294 of those investigations: South...
San Antonio-area towns have some of the fastest-rising home prices in Texas
One Far Northside neighborhood returns to the list.
Christus Health participating in program to expand mental health to physicians, nurses
SAN ANTONIO — As the pandemic continues, healthcare workers remain on the front lines, but recent studies show depression and anxiety has increased since March 2020. Christus health is trying to make sure their doctors are getting the support they need. "They're way higher than the national average," said...
Battling the increasing problem of high cholesterol | Wear the Gown
SAN ANTONIO — As National Hispanic Heritage Month gets underway, we're taking a closer look at the ongoing issue of high cholesterol. In addition to being the No. 1 killer of Americans, it also affects one out of three Hispanic adults between 18 and 44. When it comes to Hispanics between 45 and 70, that rate jumps to 60%.
City of Lytle to see low water pressure due to construction accident
SAN ANTONIO — Residents in Lytle should expect to see weaker water pressure starting at 9 p.m. Thursday after a contracted crew struck a main line earlier tin the day. Mayor Ruben Gonzalez posted the updated on Facebook, saying the lower pressure will give public works crews "the opportunity to work on the water line." It's expected to continue through the night.
10 uniquely fun fall festivals in or a short road trip from San Antonio
From mermaids to sausages to kolaches, there's a fall fest for everyone.
KSAT 12
These San Antonio school districts are making Election Day a holiday
SAN ANTONIO – Several school districts in the San Antonio area are making Election Day a holiday to prioritize student safety. School campuses are traditionally used as polling locations, which would mean an onslaught of extra people would be on the campuses at the same time as students. With...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0