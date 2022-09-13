ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
365thingsinhouston.com

Step into Houston’s 2022 Fall Festival season

Circle these dates for 45+ of this season’s upcoming fall festivals featuring live music, food, cultural celebrations and more at places across Greater Houston from Saturday, September 17 to Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, 2022. With cooler weather comes a bustling festival season through Houston, every month bringing a new...
houstoniamag.com

These 14 Restaurants Will Crush Your Late-Night Cravings

A restaurant must be open past midnight to make our list of truly late-night spots. Finding a good meal after midnight is sometimes challenging, especially during the week. But fast food isn't the only option. Whatever you’re hungry for, you can find it here in Houston. Tacos, pizza, a dozen oysters (yes), take your pick. We’ve rounded up some of Houston’s best late-night restaurants.
houstoniamag.com

8 Ways to Have Fun in Houston For Free (No, Really—Totally Free)

As a kid, you couldn’t wait to get older and have the freedom to do whatever you wanted. But there’s a high chance we didn’t fully understand the sentiment of being an adult—especially as it pertains to finances. As soon as the money is deposited bills have to be paid, groceries bought, gas tank filled and in some instances, there’s no surplus leftover that allows for some much-needed adventures. But who’s to say that you have to spend money in order to do so?
365thingsinhouston.com

Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston

Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
cohaitungchi.com

The Best Free & Cheap Things to Do in Houston at Night

You are reading: Free things to do in houston at night | The Best Free & Cheap Things to Do in Houston at Night. Houston has plenty to do at night and you should definitely do it all! We’re here to help make that possible without putting too much of a strain on your wallet.
realtynewsreport.com

Huge Project Underway in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
realtynewsreport.com

Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
KHOU

Houston's oldest rummage sale takes place this weekend

HOUSTON — Houston's oldest rummage sale happens this weekend where you can find designer fashion, antiques, home decor, and more! We give you a sneak peek of what's included in their inventory. Shop 'til you drop!. For more information visit: www.riveroaksgc.org.
KSAT 12

400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood

KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
houstoniamag.com

You’ll Roe the Day If You Miss This Epic Houston Caviar Party

Rejoice, Houston foodies! The creators of Houston’s ultra-luxurious Truffle Masters competition are back with a new fine food event centered entirely around caviar. La Nuit du Caviar, founded and hosted by Houston-based luxury food importer and distributor DR Delicacy, will be taking over The Astorian on the evening of October 3 for what promises to be a truly epic (and pricey) celebration of the world of caviar. The event, which will see some of the city’s best chefs and restaurants preparing bite-size dishes topped, slathered, and stuffed with heaping portions of everyone’s favorite type of eggs, will raise funds for the Houston Symphony League, which works collaboratively with the Houston Symphony in the areas of audience development, education, and fundraising (so if you’re feeling guilty about participating in the event’s extreme level of decadence, just remember it’s all for a good cause).
