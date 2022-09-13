Rejoice, Houston foodies! The creators of Houston’s ultra-luxurious Truffle Masters competition are back with a new fine food event centered entirely around caviar. La Nuit du Caviar, founded and hosted by Houston-based luxury food importer and distributor DR Delicacy, will be taking over The Astorian on the evening of October 3 for what promises to be a truly epic (and pricey) celebration of the world of caviar. The event, which will see some of the city’s best chefs and restaurants preparing bite-size dishes topped, slathered, and stuffed with heaping portions of everyone’s favorite type of eggs, will raise funds for the Houston Symphony League, which works collaboratively with the Houston Symphony in the areas of audience development, education, and fundraising (so if you’re feeling guilty about participating in the event’s extreme level of decadence, just remember it’s all for a good cause).

