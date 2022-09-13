James Franklin on Penn State QB Drew Allar’s offseason growth, Olu Fashanu settles in: Blue-White Breakdown

Mid-Penn Commonwealth clashes are always big. But Friday’s Harrisburg-Carlisle matchup at Ken Millen Stadium will be even bigger than the typical one. For starters, both divisional contenders are coming off heartbreaking losses, with Harrisburg (1-1) falling to Manheim Central on the last play of the game, and Carlisle (2-1) dropping a 54-47 shootout to York High. But the game also features the return of Cougars’ head coach Cal Everett after a three-game suspension, which will surely add some even more juice to an already talented Harrisburg team.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO