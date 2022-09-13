James Franklin on Penn State QB Drew Allar’s offseason growth, Olu Fashanu settles in: Blue-White Breakdown

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State subscriber mailbag: Is Penn State ready for the Auburn run game? Singleton, Allar and the future
Can James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions produce a second quality road win in three weeks? Quite the matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium. PSU is 2-0 after stomping Ohio 46-10 and the Lions opened the season with a 35-31 victory at Purdue. Auburn is 2-0 but triumphs over Mercer and...
Roman Catholic rush end and Penn State commit Jameial Lyons keeps working on and off the field
Back in April, Roman Catholic coach Rick Prete mentioned that his star defensive end, heavy-handed senior Jameial Lyons, is a future “first-round pick.”. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder had just announced his decision to play at Penn State, becoming the 10th commitment for the Nittany Lions in the ‘23 recruiting class.
Where Penn State football stands in recruiting for the week of Sept. 10-16
The Nittany Lions currently have 20 hard commits.
Penn State commit J’ven Williams versatility shining through in senior season at Wyomissing
Blink once at a Wyomissing football game, and you’ll see No. 74 at left tackle. Blink again, and he’ll be lined up on the right side. A third time, and he’ll be back inside on the left. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four boxes to check for Penn State to beat Auburn | Jones
At the risk of sounding like Ray Scott circa 1971, I’m going to use some phrasings and football bromides from a bygone era, because this game could very easily drag the sport back half a century. We’re talking stuff like: “field position” and “possession time” and “establish the running game,” and our very first box…
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica predict Penn State's SEC road trip vs. Auburn
Ahead of Penn State’s road matchup versus Auburn, Greg McElroy and Chris “Bear” Fallica gave their predictions for the game. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and both are trying to make a statement before getting into the brunt of the season. “I think Auburn...
nittanysportsnow.com
ESPN’s Chris Fowler Says Penn State has top Home-Field Advantage in Big Ten
Chris Fowler is a big fan of Penn State’s famous White Out. In fact, he sees it as the best environment not only in the Big Ten, but the entire country. Fowler recently gave his input on who has the best home-field advantage in the Big Ten and didn’t hesitate to pick Penn State.
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should Know
Are you planning on going to a Penn State game this football season?. A few changes and improvements have been put in place since last year to make the experience easier and better for visitors and students. Here are some of the things that are helpful to know for this season:
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
Team speed and maturity are two factors in East Pennsboro’s 3-0 start
It was how the action unfolded that caught the attention of John Denniston and his East Pennsboro coaching staff. The Panthers were participants in a stacked 7-on-7 competition at Penn State one summer day with some of Pennsylvania’s top-ratings programs.
Penn State, Auburn Face Huge Logistical Issue Ahead of Matchup
Coach James Franklin is still weighing the team’s options upon traveling to Alabama on Friday.
Penn State invites Hollidaysburg LL team to practice
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Little League team is continuing to get recognition for their incredible run in the Little League World Series. A couple of weeks ago Penn State Football invited the team out to a practice where Head Coach James Franklin says it was important to congratulate them on a great season. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Penn Matchups: State College at Altoona (9/16/22)
State College (3-0) at Altoona (3-0) When: 7 p.m. Friday, Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Terrell Reynolds, Kyle Williams lead Harrisburg to 44-15 rebound win over Carlisle
Harrisburg and Carlisle both entered Friday night looking to rebound from heartbreaking last-second losses the week before—the Cougars a 24-20 loss to Manheim Township and the Herd a 54-47 defeat at the hand of York High. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week: State College vs Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — State College came to play as they took down Altoona 55-14 in the battle of unbeaten in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week. Two prominent 3-0 teams faceoffed at Mansion Park Friday at 7 p.m. Friday’s game was also the Gold Ribbon Game which honors Dawn Morden, a 1974 Altoona alum […]
Harrisburg vs. Carlisle football live stream: Watch here
Mid-Penn Commonwealth clashes are always big. But Friday’s Harrisburg-Carlisle matchup at Ken Millen Stadium will be even bigger than the typical one. For starters, both divisional contenders are coming off heartbreaking losses, with Harrisburg (1-1) falling to Manheim Central on the last play of the game, and Carlisle (2-1) dropping a 54-47 shootout to York High. But the game also features the return of Cougars’ head coach Cal Everett after a three-game suspension, which will surely add some even more juice to an already talented Harrisburg team.
State College girls tennis blanks Lower Dauphin, keeps perfect season rolling
State College (9-0) kept its perfect season rolling with a 5-0 victory over Lower Dauphin Friday afternoon.
West Perry dominates at line of scrimmage, tops Trinity to remain undefeated
ELLIOTTSBURG – West Perry didn’t exactly ease into the Mid-Penn Capital portion of the regular season. It entered with brute force and a ground force that shook Trinity from start to finish Friday. Trent Herrera rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns, while Ian Goodling out West Perry’s...
Ehrenzeller, Kanagy lead Juniata past Newport
Juniata rode a two-game losing streak into Friday’s matchup with Newport. Waylon Ehrenzeller and Aaron Kanagy made sure it didn’t go to three as each accounted for a pair of touchdowns in a 36-0 win.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0