KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
KEVN
Black Hills motorcycle rider returns from trip to all 48 mainland states
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When Rapid City resident Emily Wiegel isn’t working as a nurse at Monument Health, you can find her on her Indian Motorcycle looking for a new riding challenge. Emily was welcomed back to the Black Hills by cheering fans in the parking lot of Indian...
newscenter1.tv
Opening date announced for Old Navy store in Rapid City’s Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The much-anticipated opening date for the new Old Navy at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City has finally been announced. The store’s General Manager, Kimberly Meyer, tells NewsCenter1 the new Rapid City location will have its grand opening on Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m.
KEVN
Chance of Strong Storms Today
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist and unstable airmass in place will contribute to the potential for strong storms this afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail will be possible with any of these storms. Saturday will be dry during the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Medical marijuana dispensary set to open in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As medical marijuana is legal in South Dakota, another new dispensary is opening soon in Rapid City. But it can be a slow the process to open dispensaries. Still, business owners say the prolonged process is beneficial because of the length of time it takes...
newscenter1.tv
Hearings continue for New York man accused in three Rapid City murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hearings are still ongoing for a New York City man charged with three counts of murder in Rapid City. Arnson Absolu from the Bronx was arrested on September 3, 2020 in New York and charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy. Nagy and Red Willow were found shot to death in an SUV at Thomson Park in Rapid City on August 24, 2020.
South Dakota man faces kidnapping, assault charges
A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars - this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges.
kotatv.com
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
frcheraldstar.com
Campers, vehicles and many other items stolen; HSPD make arrest in storage unit thefts
HOT SPRINGS – Area law enforcement agencies have been dealing with a rash of thefts over the past few weeks, including several storage unit break-ins and stolen vehicles. Hot Springs Police Chief Ross Norton said last week that multiple units at three different Hot Springs storage facilties have had padlocks cut and items stolen recently, but they do have one person in custody and another who is currently a fugitive, but has a warrant out for his arrest. Both are males who have been living in Hot Springs, aged 50 and 39.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a Rapid City man in custody faces multiple drugs and domestic abuse-related charges after the victim’s family member notified the police. Officer Sam Clemens said the victim’s family member contacted police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., reporting her...
newscenter1.tv
State not seeking death penalty for man accused of murdering another with a hammer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The State of South Dakota has confirmed they will not pursue the death penalty against a man accused of murdering Richard Montanez and attempting to kill two others. Allac Dismounts Thrice of Rapid City was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder...
newscenter1.tv
Police arrest three for stolen items
RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 12, Rapid City Police Department officers responded to a report of a trailer at a construction site that had its locks cut. The report also stated that a number of items were taken from the trailer. The stolen items include a large amount of copper fittings valued in the thousands of dollars.
