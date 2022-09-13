MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison building that once housed the only company of its kind in the city was recently listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Wisconsin Historical Society revealed Thursday that building that once housed the Madison Saddlery Company, located on the 300 block of Wilson Street, was added to the register for its construction as an industrial loft in the early years of the 20th century. The company served as a regional distributor of leather goods.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO