Read full article on original website
Robert
3d ago
What about all the small business closed during the covid lock down that never reopened, or tried but couldn't make it under the restrictions?
Reply
2
Related
nbc15.com
Wisconsin to receive nearly $78.65 million for electric vehicle infrastructure
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will expand electric vehicle charging stations, making long distance electric vehicle trips more practical for residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT is now eligible for federal funding after the Federal Highway Administration approved the state’s expansion plan. “As we work to...
spectrumnews1.com
Eight Wisconsin public schools gain Blue Ribbon recognition
WISCONSIN — Eight Wisconsin public schools gained the recognition of a Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. In total, 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the U.S. gained the recognition this year. The designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
wearegreenbay.com
Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
nbc15.com
Employees with iCare, Humana pack produce boxes in honor of Hunger Action Month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Hunger Action Month, employees with two area organizations volunteered Thursday to help put a stop to hunger here in Wisconsin. Staff with iCare and parent company Humana, in partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, gathered to prepare produce boxes. The boxes will be distributed throughout Dane County and benefit those in need.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight Wisconsin schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for ‘exemplary achievement’
(WFRV) – On Friday, 297 schools across the country were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, eight of which are in Wisconsin. The schools honored with this recognition serve as models of exemplary teaching and learning. They also get to fly a National Blue Ribbon School flag outside of their respective building.
nbc15.com
Former Madison Saddlery Co. building added to State Register of Historic Places
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Madison building that once housed the only company of its kind in the city was recently listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Wisconsin Historical Society revealed Thursday that building that once housed the Madison Saddlery Company, located on the 300 block of Wilson Street, was added to the register for its construction as an industrial loft in the early years of the 20th century. The company served as a regional distributor of leather goods.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
shepherdexpress.com
Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes
Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
Job fair connects Rock County residents with dozens of potential employers
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Job seekers in Rock County were able to speak with dozens of potential employers at an event in Janesville Wednesday afternoon. The in-person job fair at the Rock County Job Center featured 40 employers with a combined total of more than 775 job openings. Turnout at the event was significantly higher than last year, which program supervisor...
FOX 21 Online
Instances Of Emergency Phone Scammers Spike In Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — A common phone scam could be starting to make its way back into the Northland. The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says they have been getting complaints about “The Grandparent Scam.”. Scammers specifically target older adults and pose as a grandchild, child, or friend that is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Wisconsin wins federal grant for suicide prevention
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new multi-million injection of federal dollars to help battle suicide in Wisconsin “could not come at a more critical time,” Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said Thursday as her agency announced the five-year initiative. Timberlake pointed out suicides are up nearly...
Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn’t meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the...
nbc15.com
Madison doctor to lead national research center on youth social media use
A South Florida couple tied the knot while riding the railway, turning a train into a wedding altar!. A certain type of test is now saving lives in Wisconsin. Open Records Roadblock: MMSD takes over 6 months to reply to NBC15 Investigates open records request. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
nbc15.com
Open Records Roadblock: MMSD takes over 6 months to reply to NBC15 Investigates open records request
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Investigates has been fighting for months to learn more about certain leadership shifts within the Madison Metropolitan School District. It’s a matter of public record, an open records request we filed with the district that’s taken more than six months for a response.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Bed Bath & Beyond lists 56 stores set to close, incl. Dubuque
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced at the end of last month that it would be closing about 150 of its stores. The company released a list of 56 namesake locations Thursday that it plans to close, including one in Dubuque, Iowa. The list of 56 stores...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
spmetrowire.com
Sunset Point nominated for ’22 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest
Sunset Point Winery has been nominated for the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” 2022 contest. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery co-owner Kathy Johnson they make wine easier to transport for customers taking advantage of the downtown’s open intoxicant area near the public square.
wpr.org
As Wisconsin’s only oil refinery comes back online, Superior residents will see a decrease in water rates
Superior residents will pay less for water service next year as Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is set to come back online following an explosion in 2018. Privately-owned Superior Water Light & Power is proposing to cut water rates by 9.6 percent for its roughly 10,000 water customers. While it’s moving to reduce rates, the Superior utility is also proposing to raise $3.3 million in revenue to pay for safety and reliability upgrades by increasing electric rates 3.1 percent while gas rates would go up by 8.7 percent.
Comments / 2