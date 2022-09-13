Read full article on original website
2 kids kidnapped by masked men while parents pumped gas, NC sheriff’s office says
Two kids were kidnapped while in the backseat of a car by two masked men while their parents pumped gas Tuesday night in Raeford, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday evening.
cbs17
1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
cbs17
Man killed at Fayetteville apartment was 22-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old shot outside of his apartment earlier this week has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg. Sgt. Nicholas Bobo, 22, of Gordova, Tennessee was killed Monday night around 11 p.m., according to Fayetteville police.
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
richmondobserver
Suspect sought in Dobbins Heights shooting
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s office are seeking a suspect in a shooting last week that resulted in one victim and a school lockdown. Sherman Cornelius Bass Jr., 26, is suspected of pulling the trigger in the area of Earl Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights that sent another man to a hospital on Sept. 8, the sheriff’s office confirms.
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: Asheboro police officer saves drowning man's life
RAMSEUR, N.C. — The American Red Cross will recognize Lt. Travis Curry of the Asheboro Police Department at its annual Salute to Heroes event after he saved a drowning man at Ramseur Lake two summers ago. Curry, who admits that he's usually fishing when he's not working, was just...
Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
cbs17
1 arrested after deadly shooting at Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon. A shooting was reported Friday afternoon in a parking lot at Triangle Town Center. Police said the investigation revealed the suspect, Barri Rogers, and the...
Hoke county officials searching for 2 suspects in connection with robbery, kidnapping
Two children were kidnapped by strangers in Hoke County while their parents were pumping gas and paying for it inside a store.
WMBF
Authorities arrest 2 teens, 1 adult connected to string of Lumberton business break-ins
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities captured three people who they said were behind a string of business break-ins in Lumberton this week. Police officers were called early Tuesday morning to investigate several break-ins in the Allenton Community. The following businesses were broken into:. Thomas Pizza & Subs. Minuteman Food...
jocoreport.com
Victim Identified In Four Oaks House Fire
FOUR OAKS – Authorities have released the identity of a woman who died in a residential fire earlier this month near Four Oaks. Elizabeth Partin Parrish died in the 10:20am September 4 fire at 220 Spring Lake Road, off US Highway 701 South. Neighbors reporting seeing flames throughout the...
Man dies after being shot ‘unintentionally’ at Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say
Police say the victim was in a car with the suspect in the North Raleigh mall when he was shot.
cbs17
2 Raleigh hospital workers sickened after eating donated ‘home-baked goods,’ officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raleigh hospital workers became sick after eating some food that had been donated to the hospital earlier this week. The incident happened Thursday at Duke Raleigh Hospital, according to a news release Friday from Duke Health officials. The two workers ate “donated home-baked goods”...
cbs17
Wake County offers ‘Community Pet Days’ to help affordability, prevent surrenders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is announcing a new initiative to help pets get the care they need at an affordable price. Organizers said their Community Pet Days will feature rabies shots, microchipping and health services for pets. For families, they’ll have information about how to find affordable...
cbs17
Johnston County to crown next Miss Hispanic Heritage in weekend pageant
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Latina girls in high school in the Johnston County area will be competing for the county’s title and honor of being named Miss Hispanic Heritage on Sunday. The Miss Hispanic Heritage Johnston County Pageant is set for 5 p.m. in the Selma Civic Center...
cbs17
Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
cbs17
Fugitive wanted for murder in Michigan arrested in Fayetteville motel room with meth, crack, .357 Magnum, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in a Fayetteville motel with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a gun, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, was arrested Wednesday at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard. He...
County Crime Report: Sept. 16
ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of two stolen bicycles, valued at $1,300. The case is closed by means other than arrest. Sept. 9. ROCKINGHAM — At 5:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following...
WRAL
Fayetteville home destroyed in fire
Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned.
