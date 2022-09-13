ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

cbs17

1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WBTW News13

2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
LUMBERTON, NC
Carthage, NC
richmondobserver

Suspect sought in Dobbins Heights shooting

ROCKINGHAM — Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s office are seeking a suspect in a shooting last week that resulted in one victim and a school lockdown. Sherman Cornelius Bass Jr., 26, is suspected of pulling the trigger in the area of Earl Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights that sent another man to a hospital on Sept. 8, the sheriff’s office confirms.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
LUMBERTON, NC
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
Ronnie Fields
jocoreport.com

Victim Identified In Four Oaks House Fire

FOUR OAKS – Authorities have released the identity of a woman who died in a residential fire earlier this month near Four Oaks. Elizabeth Partin Parrish died in the 10:20am September 4 fire at 220 Spring Lake Road, off US Highway 701 South. Neighbors reporting seeing flames throughout the...
FOUR OAKS, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of two stolen bicycles, valued at $1,300. The case is closed by means other than arrest. Sept. 9. ROCKINGHAM — At 5:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following...
ROCKINGHAM, NC

