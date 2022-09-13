ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Schumer warns Democrats they will lose House majority: report

The House will lose its Democratic majority in the midterms, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told fellow senators earlier this week, contradicting recent comments from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Punchbowl News reports. Why it matters: The bearish warning come as Democrats had regained some hope of maintaining their majorities after a recent...
Morse concedes to Don Bolduc in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary

Don Bolduc, a retired Army general, won the state's GOP primary in a high-profile fight over who will try to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) in November. Why it matters: Bolduc's apparent victory comes as Republicans poured millions into the race to try to prevent his victory — as party leaders fear that he's too extreme to win the November election.
McCarthy's big bet

A super PAC connected to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is making a major investment in Rhode Island's 2nd District, one of the bluest districts Republicans are targeting this year, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Republican candidate Allan Fung exemplifies what House Republicans have pointed to as their...
House members introduce reforms to election bill

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Fred Upton (R-Mich.) on Wednesday introduced reforms to the Electoral Count Act of 1887, months after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a similar effort. Driving the news: The proposed legislation, called the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, is similar to the...
House panel probes threats to federal employees

The House Oversight Committee is investigating threats to the federal workforce and grilling the government agency charged with protecting it. Why it matters: The probe comes in response to highly charged Republican rhetoric over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago last month and increased funding for IRS agents in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Biden to nominate new ambassador to Russia: reports

The Biden administration plans to nominate Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to become the next ambassador to Russia, CNN and AP reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Driving the news: The move follows retiring Ambassador John Sullivan's abrupt departure from the post earlier this month following...
Focus groups: Biden's North Carolina bounceback

Some North Carolina swing voters who'd lost faith in President Biden are expressing a renewed affinity for his leadership, according to our latest Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups. Why it matters: If that trend holds, it could benefit Democrats in the November midterms. The big picture: Democrats' passage of the Inflation Reduction...
Biden's approval rating rebounds ahead of midterms

President Biden's approval rating has recently recovered from its summer low, with 45% of Americans approving of his job performance in the latest AP-NORC Center for Public Research poll released Thursday. Why it matters: His new rating, based on a survey of 1,054 people this month, signals momentum for Democrats...
Political Pulse: Lauren Boebert's rhetoric under scrutiny and more

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's frequent use of Christian nationalist language in her public remarks is drawing concerns from religious and political scholars who suggest it promotes a violent overthrow of the government. What she's saying: The first-term representative from Colorado's Western Slope amplified her call for a Christian takeover last week in a speech in Woodland Park, the Denver Post reports."It's time for us to position ourselves and rise up and take our place in Christ and influence this nation as we were called to do," she said."We know that we are in the last of the last days....
California Gov. Newsom signs children's online protection bill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday signed bipartisan legislation that in part requires online platforms and services, including social media companies, to implement digital safeguards to protect users under 18. Why it matters: California is the first state to pass such legislation, which is sure to be used as...
Biden declares tentative rail agreement a "win"

Speaking in the Rose Garden on Thursday, President Biden thanked the negotiators who brokered a last-minute deal averting a railroad strike that would have crippled the nation's still recovering supply chains. Why it matters: Biden's handling of the negotiations between the rail companies and their unions marked a pivotal moment...
Biden to meet with families of Griner and Whelan at White House

President Biden on Friday is planning to meet with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan "to discuss his continuing commitment" to securing their release from Russian detainment, the White House said. Why it matters: The planned visits are set to be Biden's first in-person...
Jan. 6 committee eyes referrals to FEC

The chair of the Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday said the panel may make referrals to agencies other than the Justice Department, citing the Federal Election Commission as a potential recipient. Why it matters: In the panel's second public hearing, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) highlighted Trump campaign fundraising emails...
Judge blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban for 14 days

A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Ohio's six-week abortion ban for the next 14 days. Why it matters: Abortion providers in Ohio filed a lawsuit challenging the state's ban after it took effect following the fall of Roe. Wednesday's ruling means abortions in Ohio are now legal again up to 22 weeks, effective immediately.
Same-sex marriage vote pushed until after election

The Senate is bumping a vote on legislation to codify the right to marriage equality until after the midterm elections, senators announced on Thursday. Why it matters: The development highlights the challenge senators whipping support for the bill have had wrangling 10 Republican votes on such a sensitive social issue in the run-up to the Nov. 8 election.
Groups unveil climate law ad push ahead of midterms

Climate and progressive groups are launching a $10 million, 12-week ad campaign touting the new energy law, an effort targeted at young people and communities of color. Driving the news: The ads begin Monday on streaming services and social media platforms in states including Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and a few others.
Ex-Trump official says DOJ investigating him over potential felony violations

Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump Department of Justice official, told the D.C. Bar that the DOJ is investigating him for felony violations involving false statements, conspiracy and obstruction. Driving the news: Clark said in a filing made public Wednesday that federal investigators seized his phone and other electronic devices while...
