Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's frequent use of Christian nationalist language in her public remarks is drawing concerns from religious and political scholars who suggest it promotes a violent overthrow of the government. What she's saying: The first-term representative from Colorado's Western Slope amplified her call for a Christian takeover last week in a speech in Woodland Park, the Denver Post reports."It's time for us to position ourselves and rise up and take our place in Christ and influence this nation as we were called to do," she said."We know that we are in the last of the last days....

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO