MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS APPROVES BIDS FOR SEVERAL PROJECTS
The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works considered bids to replace Sterling Dump Truck number 219. The current model is a 2000 Sterling L9511 with 127,400 miles and 9,807 engine hours. The bids were opened on August 24, and a total of five bids were received. Underground Facilities director Grant Piper recommended the board accept the bid from Premier Truck Group of Kansas City for the cost of $115,302.
Sedalia Park Board Votes to Keep Pool Rates The Same
The Sedalia Park Board made a decision concerning special consideration for the Sedalia Bandits Swim Team using the Heckart Community Pool at a board meeting Thursday night. And that decision was to stay with the current rates charged for pool usage. And that rate for the Bandits, by the way, is 75 percent subsidized.
PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF CLAYCOMB ROAD BRIDGE
The Pettis County Commission, Missouri Department of Transportation Senior Construction Inspector Brian Lavender, Brenneke Construction, and Anderson Engineering, Inc. conducted a final inspection for Bridge No. 4510021 BRO B080 (039) on Claycomb Road on Friday, September 16. After the completion of the bridge inspection, it was determined that the project was substantially finalized and the road was ordered opened to traffic, effective immediately.
PSC APPROVES CHANGE TO EVERGY MISSOURI METRO FUEL ADJUSTMENT CHARGE
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made by Evergy Missouri Metro to adjust the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) charge on the bills of its electric customers. Evergy Missouri Metro made two filings with the Commission. In its first filing (ER-2023-0030), Evergy Missouri Metro proposed to adjust the...
LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL VOTES ON RESOLUTION TO HIRE LAW FIRM
The Lexington City Council voted Tuesday, September 13 on a resolution to hire a law firm for legal services for the exploration of a Fire and EMS district. Lexington is one of the few municipal governments in Lafayette County that continue to operate its own ambulance service. The council is entertaining the idea of letting the voters decide on the formation of a district for Fire and EMS.
Important Reminder for Clinton School District Parents
Parents, if you are not receiving text messages from the district, please make sure that you follow the very important steps below. 1). Provide your child’s school with the cell number where you wish to receive text messages. 2). After updating your cell phone number with the school office,...
Henry County’s Floodplain Ordinance States Emergency Management Director is Also the County’s Floodplain Administrator
Henry County’s Floodplain Ordinance states the Emergency Management Director is also the county’s Floodplain Administrator. The First Basic Rule that is often overlooked in a Federal Mandated Floodplain is “Any activity in the floodplain requires a permit.” This includes construction, repairs, or improvements to existing buildings, fences, filling, storage of materials, levees, walls, etc. County Floodplain Permits can be obtained at 220B S. Washington ST, Clinton MO 64735. To find out if you are in a floodplain go to https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home and enter your address.
Missouri woman warns of job scam targeting community groups, bank accounts
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Mo. — In the two years since the pandemic – money lost to online scammers has nearly doubled. One Jackson County woman knows that all too well. Social Catfish published its State of Scams report Wednesday analyzing FBI and FTC scam reports. After spending time online, Susan Strauss has called them both.
Ramp to U.S. 36 Eastbound Closed in Chillicothe After Morning Crash
A ramp in Chillicothe is closed after a morning accident. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the ramp from U.S. 65 to U.S. 36 eastbound is closed due to an accident around 4:55 this morning. Motorists will need to use an alternate route until further notice.
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique name
Peculiar, Missouri (Jan. 1942).Vachon, John, 1914-1975, photographer, via picryl.com. The last time I was in Peculiar was when my daughter was playing competitive softball and had a game there. You have to agree that it's an interesting name for small city.
Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents
The Boonville Police Department announced it would increase patrols on Main Street, after residents raised concerns following attacks on joggers across the nation. The post Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HULDA DOOLEY
Hulda L. Dooley, age 95, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at The Living Center in Marshall. Memorial graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, with Rev. Wayne Doolin officiating. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Woman from Slater injured in rural Carroll County crash
A woman from Slater, Missouri was injured Thursday evening in a rural Carroll County accident. Twenty-one-year-old Allyson Freeman was flown by LifeFlight Eagle to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Freeman was driving southbound on County Road 281, at Highway 24, when her vehicle went off the...
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
Drug Arrest, Aggressive Animal & Accidents In Chillicothe Police Report
Drug arrests and other investigations are in the report from the Chillicothe Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, officers responded to 87 calls for service. 8:15 AM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Washington which resulted in the arrest of one adult male for felony...
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR SEVERAL WANTED INDIVIDUALS
The Warrensburg Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating three wanted individuals. The Warrensburg is searching for 29-year-old Christopher Leadingham, 39-year-old Kelly Walden, and 43-year-old Anthony Love. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the wanted individuals is urged to contact the Warrensburg Police Department;...
Windsor Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover
A Windsor man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by 54-year-old Kenneth A. Williams of Windsor, was on Route E, North of Ware Road, (southeast of Green Ridge) around 9 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and became airborne. The Toyota came to rest on its top.
CHILLICOTHE MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY
A 72-year-old Chillicothe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carroll County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Danny Baxter traveled off the roadway and overturned. Baxter was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
