Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot
An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
adairvoice.com
Gray charged with felony assault
Dylan Gray of Columbia was arrested early Friday morning for felony assault after an alleged altercation with a juvenile. Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a call from the emergency room at T.J. Health Columbia. A 17-year-old male juvenile had been brought in for possible head injuries sustained in an altercation. The juvenile was later flown to Norton’s Hospital in Louisville for further treatment.
meadecountyky.com
Meade County Man Pleads Guilty to Reckless Homicide: Gets 5-Years Probation in Plea Deal
Almost 5 years have passed since Brandenburg resident Christopher B. Stone, 48, was involved in the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford, 39, of Vine Grove. On Wednesday, September 14, Stone waived his right to a jury trial and changed his original plea of “not guilty” to “guilty to reckless homicide,” a felony. Standing in front of the Honorable Tim Coleman, a Special Judge brought to the Breckenridge County Courtroom from the 38th Judicial Circuit, Stone and his attorney, David F. Broderick of Bowling Green, agreed that Stone did in fact shoot Ford and, in doing so, acted recklessly.
wcluradio.com
Prosecution recommends 17-year sentence for ex-teacher
GLASGOW — A former Barren County Middle School teacher could face up to 17 years in prison for sexual acts he committed with a minor. William K. Gardner, 30, of Glasgow, entered the guilty plea on Sept. 6, according to court documents. He was accompanied in court by his attorney, Johnny Bell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
NEW DETAILS: WKU student released on bond after arrested for bomb threat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A WKU student has been released on bond after making a bomb threat to a university parking structure on Wednesday. Hailee Reed, 20, of Stanford, was released Thursday around 1:15 a.m. on a $6,000 cash bond for first-degree terroristic threatening. Court documents say that WKU...
adairvoice.com
CPD closes at least four cases with arrest
Story originally appeared in Sept. 8 issue of the Community Voice. For your subscription, call 270-384-94545. The Columbia Police Department followed several leads that resulted in the discovery of thou- sands of dollars in stolen proper- ty Friday that came from several thefts in Adair County. Chief Jr. Murphy said...
wnky.com
WKU bomb threat Yik Yak ‘joke’ ends in incarceration; WKU police debunk YOUR online anonymity
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Western Kentucky University student’s idea of a practical joke ended with handcuffs, a felony charge, and a six-thousand dollar bond. When 20-year-old small-town sorority sister Hailee Reed posted to social media Wednesday, she expected a few laughs, and maybe some upvotes. Instead, she ended the day behind bars facing a newfound first-degree terroristic threatening charge.
clayconews.com
Somerset Woman Arrested After Narcotics Seized During Traffic Stop On Kentucky 90 In Wayne County
MONTICELLO, KY - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is reporting that: According to Sheriff Tim Catron the Sheriff's Office K-9 Narcotic/Drug Interdiction Team has made another drug trafficking arrest after a vehicle traffic stop. On September 13, 2022, Deputies James Barnett and Derek Dennis were assigned to East Kentucky Highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
lakercountry.com
Several indicted by Adair County grand jury
Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
WKU student arrested after bomb threat on campus, police say
Authorities arrested and charged a Western Kentucky University student Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat on the campus.
wcluradio.com
Former social worker’s reporting charges expected to be dismissed
GLASGOW — Charges are expected to be dropped with prejudice for a former social worker in Barren County charged with failure to report child neglect or abuse. Lanita A. Neal of Glasgow was charged earlier this year after Glasgow Police investigated an incident that allegedly happened in her Market Street home in November 2021. The incident involved a sexual crime involving juveniles, and police alleged she attempted to quieten any reports to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
jpinews.com
Dismissal Technicalities? Will the horse lawsuit move forward or be dismissed?
September 10, 2022 marked three years since the horses were seized at the Barren River State Lodge Riding Stables. What was described as an animal cruelty case of “sick, abandoned and left to die” horses, has been un-raveled as photographs taken at the scene revealed healthy horses. The photographs had been concealed, until obtained by the Barren County Progress in an open records request.
College Heights Herald
UPDATED: Suspect in custody following ‘unfounded’ bomb threat towards PS2
Editor’s Note: This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available. EDIT: 1:00 p.m: Per another alert from WKU Police, the threat is “unfounded” and the person of interest is in custody. PS2 has been cleared and there is no threat to campus.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man facing federal charges after police find ‘large amount of drugs’ in his home
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing some serious charges after deputies find a substantial amount of drugs in his home. Just before 9:30 Saturday night, four Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a federal arrest warrant on Joshua Gregory. When deputies searched the home...
wnky.com
BGPD arrests suspect in weekend robberies
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says new information has been released regarding a string of weekend robberies. On Friday at 6:15 a.m., BGPD responded to Minute Mart on Parkside Drive for a robbery. On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., officials also responded to Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road for robbery, followed by a burglary at Funky Bean at 2 p.m. the same day. Officers responded Sunday at 5:15 a.m. to Hucks on Morgantown Road for a third robbery, as well as an additional robbery at 12:44 a.m. on Monday at Super 8 on Cumberland Trace.
WBKO
Glasgow Police searching for runaway juvenile, her child
Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help locating 16-year-old Oneyda Martinez along with her child, Jennifer Martinez. They were last seen on Monday on Belfast Way. Martinez was last seen wearing light blue shirt and blue jeans. They maybe trying to get to Texas, police said.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Bomb threat and explosive device cases both cleared at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University Police say campus is all clear following concerns about a possible explosive device and separate bomb threat. Western Kentucky University sent out an alert this morning about a possible explosive device in the area of Cherry Hall on campus. Following an evacuation...
smithcountyinsider.com
Multiple tasers required to subdue suspect in Dixon Springs
On August 12th Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Brady Dodson were alerted to a pursuit by Trousdale County of a male suspect traveling on a motorcycle. Trousdale County relinquished the pursuit at the county line. Smith County responded but were initially not able to make contact with the suspect. After getting assistance from a witness. Officers located the suspect in a yard on Rome Road in Dixon Springs.
Comments / 2