Barren County, KY

lakercountry.com

Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot

An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

Gray charged with felony assault

Dylan Gray of Columbia was arrested early Friday morning for felony assault after an alleged altercation with a juvenile. Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a call from the emergency room at T.J. Health Columbia. A 17-year-old male juvenile had been brought in for possible head injuries sustained in an altercation. The juvenile was later flown to Norton’s Hospital in Louisville for further treatment.
COLUMBIA, KY
meadecountyky.com

Meade County Man Pleads Guilty to Reckless Homicide: Gets 5-Years Probation in Plea Deal

Almost 5 years have passed since Brandenburg resident Christopher B. Stone, 48, was involved in the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford, 39, of Vine Grove. On Wednesday, September 14, Stone waived his right to a jury trial and changed his original plea of “not guilty” to “guilty to reckless homicide,” a felony. Standing in front of the Honorable Tim Coleman, a Special Judge brought to the Breckenridge County Courtroom from the 38th Judicial Circuit, Stone and his attorney, David F. Broderick of Bowling Green, agreed that Stone did in fact shoot Ford and, in doing so, acted recklessly.
BRANDENBURG, KY
wcluradio.com

Prosecution recommends 17-year sentence for ex-teacher

GLASGOW — A former Barren County Middle School teacher could face up to 17 years in prison for sexual acts he committed with a minor. William K. Gardner, 30, of Glasgow, entered the guilty plea on Sept. 6, according to court documents. He was accompanied in court by his attorney, Johnny Bell.
GLASGOW, KY
adairvoice.com

CPD closes at least four cases with arrest

Story originally appeared in Sept. 8 issue of the Community Voice. For your subscription, call 270-384-94545. The Columbia Police Department followed several leads that resulted in the discovery of thou- sands of dollars in stolen proper- ty Friday that came from several thefts in Adair County. Chief Jr. Murphy said...
COLUMBIA, KY
wnky.com

WKU bomb threat Yik Yak ‘joke’ ends in incarceration; WKU police debunk YOUR online anonymity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Western Kentucky University student’s idea of a practical joke ended with handcuffs, a felony charge, and a six-thousand dollar bond. When 20-year-old small-town sorority sister Hailee Reed posted to social media Wednesday, she expected a few laughs, and maybe some upvotes. Instead, she ended the day behind bars facing a newfound first-degree terroristic threatening charge.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Several indicted by Adair County grand jury

Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Former social worker’s reporting charges expected to be dismissed

GLASGOW — Charges are expected to be dropped with prejudice for a former social worker in Barren County charged with failure to report child neglect or abuse. Lanita A. Neal of Glasgow was charged earlier this year after Glasgow Police investigated an incident that allegedly happened in her Market Street home in November 2021. The incident involved a sexual crime involving juveniles, and police alleged she attempted to quieten any reports to police.
GLASGOW, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
jpinews.com

Dismissal Technicalities? Will the horse lawsuit move forward or be dismissed?

September 10, 2022 marked three years since the horses were seized at the Barren River State Lodge Riding Stables. What was described as an animal cruelty case of “sick, abandoned and left to die” horses, has been un-raveled as photographs taken at the scene revealed healthy horses. The photographs had been concealed, until obtained by the Barren County Progress in an open records request.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

BGPD arrests suspect in weekend robberies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says new information has been released regarding a string of weekend robberies. On Friday at 6:15 a.m., BGPD responded to Minute Mart on Parkside Drive for a robbery. On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., officials also responded to Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road for robbery, followed by a burglary at Funky Bean at 2 p.m. the same day. Officers responded Sunday at 5:15 a.m. to Hucks on Morgantown Road for a third robbery, as well as an additional robbery at 12:44 a.m. on Monday at Super 8 on Cumberland Trace.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Police searching for runaway juvenile, her child

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help locating 16-year-old Oneyda Martinez along with her child, Jennifer Martinez. They were last seen on Monday on Belfast Way. Martinez was last seen wearing light blue shirt and blue jeans. They maybe trying to get to Texas, police said.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Bomb threat and explosive device cases both cleared at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University Police say campus is all clear following concerns about a possible explosive device and separate bomb threat. Western Kentucky University sent out an alert this morning about a possible explosive device in the area of Cherry Hall on campus. Following an evacuation...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
smithcountyinsider.com

Multiple tasers required to subdue suspect in Dixon Springs

On August 12th Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Brady Dodson were alerted to a pursuit by Trousdale County of a male suspect traveling on a motorcycle. Trousdale County relinquished the pursuit at the county line. Smith County responded but were initially not able to make contact with the suspect. After getting assistance from a witness. Officers located the suspect in a yard on Rome Road in Dixon Springs.
DIXON SPRINGS, TN

