Statesboro, GA

DeRenne Middle School students to report to Hodge Elementary due to broken water main

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main at DeRenne Middle School is causing the school system to ask all students to report to Hodge Elementary School. DeRenne Middle School walkers and car riders should report next door to Hodge Elementary. DeRenne bus riders will be transported to Hodge. DeRenne staff will be on site at Hodge to receive their students.
SAVANNAH, GA
High school students in Statesboro attend Safe Driving Summit

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of area high school students got an up-close look at how bad driving can ruin, or claim, your life. Georgia's D.O.T. teamed with several groups for this Safe Driving Summit. All of the students here have likely heard the message about safe driving and...
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
SAVANNAH, GA
Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly single vehicle wreck

TOOMBS COUINTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle wreck that killed one person Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block area of Georgia Highway 292. Detectives arrived on scene and found the driver, 60-year-old Kathy Whitaker, dead. Deputies...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Georgia State Patrol: Driver killed in Savannah after leading police on chase into oncoming traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 3:30 p.m.:. Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary information following the crash:. "On September 14, 2022 at 1:25pm, Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The suspect failed to yield and initiated a pursuit. While fleeing, the suspect operated his vehicle in a careless manner and drove into oncoming traffic. The pursuit traveled north on Ga-25 with the suspect traveling north in the southbound lanes. As the pursuit approached I-516, the suspect vehicle crashed into two other vehicles. This impact caused fatal injuries to the suspect. The occupants of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries. SCRT-F responded to the scene to assist."
SAVANNAH, GA
Ask Asa: Missing paperwork ruins car purchase

STATESBORO, Ga. — No matter what kind of car you drive, one thing remains the same. You need a title to prove you own it and register it with the state to get the tags to drive it legally. Georgians Heather and Jeff Durocher found out the hard way...
STATESBORO, GA
New athletic event procedures at Allendale County Schools

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale-Fairfax High School Athletic Department is implementing new procedures for all sporting events this school year. Students in 8th grade or below will not be allowed to enter the athletic event without a parent or guardian 21 or older. All fans must sit in the stands. No one will […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
Feed the Boro food drop happening Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Boro is hosting their September food drop event on Saturday, September 17, starting at 8 a.m. The event will be at the Statesboro High School on Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed the Boro will be providing enough food to feed 1,000 families for one week. They are doing this in […]
STATESBORO, GA
Pooler Police investigating domestic-related shooting

POOLER, Ga. — Video above: Lots of sun today and pleasantly warm. The Pooler Police Department is investigating what it describes as a domestic-related shooting. Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Silverton Road for a possible shooting and found one person suffering from a gun shot. No...
POOLER, GA
Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
SAVANNAH, GA
Escaped felon Spencer Popwell remains at large

UPDATE: Spencer Popwell an escaped felon has been captured at 7:25 am on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Sheriff Noel Brown confirmed he was captured in the near Willingway Hospital not far from where he crashed the Bulloch County work truck on Monday. Spencer Popwell an escaped felon remains at large...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
VHS Trio Honored by School Board

(L to R): Caily Oliver, JaQuan Johnson, Shannon Collins, and VHS Principal Bruce Mulkey. When three teenagers at Vidalia High School sprang into action to help a visitor who had taken a fall, they didn't do it for recognition. But the quick responses of JaQuan Johnson, Shannon Collins, and Caily Oliver did earn them each an Indian Star Award Tuesday night at the September meeting of the Vidalia City Board of Education.
VIDALIA, GA

