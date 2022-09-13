ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Golden Globes to return to NBC in January after year off-air

NEW YORK (AP) — After a year spent off-air, the Golden Globe Awards are returning to NBC in January, as the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association seeks a primetime comeback after more than a year of turmoil. NBC, the Hollywood Press Association and dick clark productions on Tuesday made...
Whiskey Riff

Tim Tebow Recalls Trophy Wars With Luke Bryan: “I Think The CMAs Got Kinda Upset With It”

Look at ol’ Tim Tebow getting the last laugh. Anybody who follows college football knows Tebow as arguably the greatest quarterback in Florida Gator history, winning a Heisman Trophy and was practically the face of college football for the years he was at Florida. However, he may be known most now for being an analyst, his outspoken Christian beliefs, and his philanthropy work since his NFL career ended. With that being said, little did I know that there was a […] The post Tim Tebow Recalls Trophy Wars With Luke Bryan: “I Think The CMAs Got Kinda Upset With It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Associated Press

Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family members. No cause of death was given. Wills played on World Series title teams in 1959, ’63 and ’65 during his first eight seasons with the Dodgers. He also played for Pittsburgh and Montreal before returning to the Dodgers from 1969-72, when he retired. During his 14-year career, Wills batted .281 with 2,134 hits and 586 stolen bases in 1,942 games.
