49ers DE Arik Armstead says feel-good Lions lineman regularly calls players N-word
Arik Armstead immediately recognized Lions lineman Dan Skipper despite his previous obscurity.
Golden Globes to return to NBC in January after year off-air
NEW YORK (AP) — After a year spent off-air, the Golden Globe Awards are returning to NBC in January, as the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association seeks a primetime comeback after more than a year of turmoil. NBC, the Hollywood Press Association and dick clark productions on Tuesday made...
Tim Tebow Recalls Trophy Wars With Luke Bryan: “I Think The CMAs Got Kinda Upset With It”
Look at ol’ Tim Tebow getting the last laugh. Anybody who follows college football knows Tebow as arguably the greatest quarterback in Florida Gator history, winning a Heisman Trophy and was practically the face of college football for the years he was at Florida. However, he may be known most now for being an analyst, his outspoken Christian beliefs, and his philanthropy work since his NFL career ended. With that being said, little did I know that there was a […] The post Tim Tebow Recalls Trophy Wars With Luke Bryan: “I Think The CMAs Got Kinda Upset With It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Showrunner on How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Will Stay True to His Character and the Major Challenges Ahead for Hailey
The world of “Chicago P.D.” will look a bit different midway through Season 10 as Jesse Lee Soffer will say goodbye. While viewers are disappointed about the actor, who has portrayed Jay Halstead since the series’ debut, leaving the show, showrunner Gwen Sigan is focused on writing the big shift.
Where is Florida great Tim Tebow’s Heisman? Luke Bryan used it this way
Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow detailed where his Heisman Trophy has been going during the past eight or nine years while on an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family members. No cause of death was given. Wills played on World Series title teams in 1959, ’63 and ’65 during his first eight seasons with the Dodgers. He also played for Pittsburgh and Montreal before returning to the Dodgers from 1969-72, when he retired. During his 14-year career, Wills batted .281 with 2,134 hits and 586 stolen bases in 1,942 games.
