digitalspy.com
Tekken 8 (PS5, XBS, PC)
Looks incredible, probably the first time a fighting game has wowed me since SoulCalibur back on the Dreamcast, it's certainly put other so called "next-gen" games to shame in the graphics department. https://blog.playstation.com/2022/09/13/tekken-8-breaks-into-a-new-generation/. This trailer was actually taken directly from a certain part in the current work-in-progress Tekken 8’s story...
CNET
Tekken 8 to God of War: Every Trailer at PlayStation State of Play
The Mishima family is back. Sony on Tuesday opened its State of Play presentation, a showcase of upcoming PlayStation 5 and PS VR games, with the announcement of Tekken 8. We didn't get a release date for the new game, but it'll be the first Tekken title in over at least eight years.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
IGN
Breath of the Wild 2 FINALLY Gets Release Date, Official Title - IGN Games Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,The sequel to Breath of the Wild has been officially announced. The title was revealed as part of a new trailer at Nintendo Direct today, which also showed off exploration, new stasis powers, and lots of the sequel's still-unexplained shattered Hyrule. A press release for the sequel to Breath of the Wild included a description that confirms the floating islands above Hyrule will offer a new vertical space to explore in the open world.Nintendo has announced that its beloved GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online "soon" with official online functionality for the first time ever. Rare has confirmed that GoldenEye 007 is also coming to Xbox alongside Nintendo Switch following months of rumors.Following years of half-baked announcements, Nintendo has finally confirmed that Pikmin 4 is in fact real and officially coming in 2023.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
Polygon
Street Fighter 6’s full launch roster revealed
Street Fighter 6 will launch with 18 fighters, Capcom said today, in a video revealing the final seven characters to make up the fighting-game flagship’s launch roster. For the record, the seven names that had yet to be confirmed were Manon, Marisa, Lily, JP, Dee Jay, Cammy, and Zangief. The other 11 were previously announced (four of them on Thursday), but we’ll recap anyway: Luke, Jamie, Kimberly, Juri, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, and Dhalsim.
ComicBook
Former PS3 Exclusive JRPG Finally Comes to Xbox
A former exclusive JRPG that first launched on PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013 is finally coming to Xbox after nearly a decade of requests from fans. Because of Sony's ties to Japan, PlayStation as a platform has always been synonymous with role-playing games that are developed within the country. And while Xbox has seen an influx of these games over the years (Final Fantasy, Persona, Dragon Quest, etc.), one of the most popular RPGs from the PS3 is now finally making the jump to Microsoft's console.
The Latest Fighter In Street Fighter 6 Places A Premium On Authenticity
This new installment of the Street Fighter series looks promising. There will be player-created characters, an open environment to explore, and several new playable characters based on the roster leak. Following the introduction of Jamie, Kimberly is the next-to-newest character to join the Street Fighter cast. Game director Takayuki Nakayama...
dotesports.com
Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda revealed alongside Street Fighter 6 closed beta
Capcom threw all of the classics at the wall during the Tokyo Game Show 2022, revealing a majority of the original World Warriors are ready to bring the heat once more—and in a closed beta test no less. Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda all got some time time...
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom's Title Has Fans Divided
The title of the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was revealed at the end of the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct broadcast. Subtitled "Tears of the Kingdom," the upcoming game's newest teaser showed off graphical improvements, new mechanics (including what appears to be a rideable glider), as well as a release date of May 12, 2023. While the trailer has certainly stirred up the "Zelda" fanbase, some details that have fans questioning the new game – in particular, how to pronounce the first word of the title, and what that could mean for the game.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Hawkeye Outfit
Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.
digitalspy.com
Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 title and release date revealed
Nintendo has finally announced the title and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. After five long years of waiting, the gaming giant confirmed in a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday (September 13) that the game will be titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will release on May 12, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6 - Official World Tour, Fighting Ground & Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer | TGS 2022. Watch the latest Street Fighter 6 trailer revealing that Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda have joined the roster for the upcoming fighting game. The new trailer also gives us our first...
Metroid Prime 4: Everything we know so far about the return of Samus
Here's everything we know so far about Metroid Prime 4, the Switch exclusive
ComicBook
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
IGN
10 Minutes of Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion PS5 Gameplay
Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a bit of a departure from what you'd expect had you played Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, fans of the Crisis Core line of stories are going to appreciate the modernization of this classic entry in the Final Fantasy 7 series. You'll get an early look at what Sephiroth looked like, and how the gameplay mechanics of Crisis Core have been modernized in this gameplay clip. We've had to edit it down as there was a 10 minute restriction on gameplay, but we've done our best to keep the combat mechanics available for you to see as well as the cutscenes with beloved characters like Ifrit, early enemies like the Vajradhara Wu, and we get to see Zack cast Limit Break in two different forms.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
IGN
Tekken 8 Officially Revealed
Tekken 8 has officially been revealed, after a tease last month. Announced at Sony's most recent State of Play, an in-engine trailer showed a few of its fighters in a heated battle in the rain. While it was only announced for PlayStation 5 during the showcase, it has since been confirmed for Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam as well.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gives Breath Of The Wild 2 Its Long-Awaited Release
Nintendo fans had one big question for the gaming company's big Nintendo Direct on September 13, and that was all about the hit Zelda series of games and the hotly-anticipated next title. After the success of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" it was only a matter of time, after all, for details on the sequel to be announced. Now, we have both a name for the game and a release date.
