Captain Marvel star Brie Larson shared an Easter Egg with Iman Vellani. The Marvels actresses caught up with each other at Disney's Avengers Campus Paris. Marvel producer Victoria Alonso captured the delightful greeting, Larson tells Ms. Marvel that she actually made it into Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. Vellani didn't even notice and immediately made plans to go back during their visit. It's been a whirlwind few weeks for the duo as they unveiled a trailer for The Marvels at D23 Expo in Anaheim. The Ms. Marvel actress actually got to stand up on that stage with Larson and Teyonah Parris for a big moment. As a rabid Marvel fan, Vellani couldn't believe she got to stand up on that convention center stage in front of the die-hards herself. Everyone is looking forward to seeing her team up with Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers in the big sequel to Captain Marvel. Check out this awesome little interaction down below.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO