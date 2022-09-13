Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Stars Unite for Anime's Early Premiere Overseas
Chainsaw Man will premiere its first episode this October but an event was held in Japan to give both fans, and the anime's stars, a first look at the anime adaptation being weaved together by Studio MAPPA. Luckily for Chainsaw Man fans, the voice actor who will bring Power to life, Ai Fairouz, shared a few images that see the stars celebrating the premiere's release as Denji's world is preparing to take the anime world by storm.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Launches First Season 2 Teaser: Watch
My Dress-Up Darling is officially returning with a new anime in the near future, and the series has dropped the first teaser for the new project to tease what's to come! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its official anime adaptation earlier this Winter, and quickly took over the conversations among anime fans because of the strength of its central duo of Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. But when the first season of the series wrapped up its run with no sign of a potential follow up on the way, fans were anxious to see when we would get more of the popular anime.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Season 2 Comeback
Jujutsu Kaisen has been setting the stage for its big anime comeback with Season 2 of the series next year, and one awesome cosplay is readying for what's next with a fierce take on Nobara Kugisaki! The next wave of episodes taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series will have quite the hard act to follow. With the massive success of the anime's first season and even bigger success at the box office for the debut feature film that came after, there's a huge amount of anticipation building for what could be coming next for the growing anime franchise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Resident Evil 9 Could See Return of Former Protagonist
It seems like the next mainline installment in the Resident Evil franchise, which many fans are simply referring to as Resident Evil 9 for the time being, will introduce a new protagonist or instead bring back a character from a past installment. In both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, Capcom put players in control of the faceless protagonist Ethan Winters. And while Ethan's story ended up coming to an end in Village, his daughter, Rose, will continue the tale of the Winters family in the game's upcoming DLC entitled Shadows of Rose. Following the launch of this expansion, though, Capcom has now made it clear that future Resident Evil games won't be focusing on the Winters family any longer.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a substantial resurgence of players over the past week, likely thanks to the release of the new Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even though much of the story surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release has been associated with its dismal state at launch, developer CD Projekt Red has put in a lot of work on the project since that time to improve the game greatly. Now, with Edgerunners shining a light on the IP in a substantial new way, it looks like the game is finding great success once again.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Mods Add Iconic Edgerunners Anime Weapons
Ever since the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series from Studio Trigger was released on Netflix, the video game it was inspired by -- Cyberpunk 2077 -- has seen a massive resurgence in interest from gamers. Developer CD Projekt Red didn't just let the release of the anime pass by unnoted, either, as it released a big update to coincide with it that even added a few quests and gear nodding at the plot of the anime. But the additions are relatively minor, which is why a modder has taken matters into their own hands to add skins for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners weapons seen in the anime.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Delivers Surprising Death in the Very First Scene
There hasn't been too much bloodshed on House of the Dragon through its first few episodes, save for the villainous Crabfeeder meeting his end at the hands of Prince Daemon Targaryen a couple of weeks ago. As time marches on, however, the dominos are all being put into place. The first major domino to fall was toppled in the very first scene of Sunday's new episode, "We Light the Way," though the character is one that hadn't been seen on House of the Dragon until that point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
One Piece Teases Luffy's Secret Dream in Emotional Scene
It's no secret to One Piece fans that Luffy has been sailing the Grand Line for years, forming the Straw Hat Pirates, to become the next king of the pirates, though his reasoning for wanting to attain this title has remained a mystery. Following the Wano Arc's conclusion, Monkey and his crew members are reeling from what has been transpiring around the world in their absence, and in a touching scene, Luffy fills his friends in on his true dream while keeping readers in the dark.
ComicBook
Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (September 19)
A new week has officially begun, and that means new titles are making their way to Netflix. The streaming service often packs its weeks with new content and this week is no different. On Monday, Netflix kicked things off by releasing the third season of popular family series Go Dog Go, and that's just the beginning of the streamer's plans over the next seven days.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
ComicBook
Primal Creator Details Season 2's Big Mystery Villain
Primal's second season on Adult Swim has come to a close, bringing the Spear and Fang's story to an end as creator Genndy Tartakovsky has stated that should the series return for a third season, the animator is hoping to take an approach that would transform it into an anthology-style show. Taking the opportunity to discuss the season finale, and the second season as a whole, Tartakovsky took the opportunity to discuss the mysterious villain who imbued the Viking Chief with his fiery power, making for the caveman and his T-Rex's greatest foe.
ComicBook
New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed
Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.
ComicBook
Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shares Easter Egg With Iman Vellani at Avengers Campus
Captain Marvel star Brie Larson shared an Easter Egg with Iman Vellani. The Marvels actresses caught up with each other at Disney's Avengers Campus Paris. Marvel producer Victoria Alonso captured the delightful greeting, Larson tells Ms. Marvel that she actually made it into Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. Vellani didn't even notice and immediately made plans to go back during their visit. It's been a whirlwind few weeks for the duo as they unveiled a trailer for The Marvels at D23 Expo in Anaheim. The Ms. Marvel actress actually got to stand up on that stage with Larson and Teyonah Parris for a big moment. As a rabid Marvel fan, Vellani couldn't believe she got to stand up on that convention center stage in front of the die-hards herself. Everyone is looking forward to seeing her team up with Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers in the big sequel to Captain Marvel. Check out this awesome little interaction down below.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Give Wolverine, Blade, and Magik New Costumes and Powers
Wolverine, Blade, and Magik are getting supernatural upgrades in an upcoming issue of Midnight Suns. The Marvel team-up series features Wolverine, Blade, Kushala (the Ghost Rider known as the Spirit Rider), Magik, Nico Minoru, and Strange Academy breakout star Zoe Laveau. A dangerous new threat is threatening the Marvel Universe, and it's up to the Midnight Suns to stop it. Established characters like Wolverine, Blade, and Magik play an important role in Midnight Suns, and that will be on display later this year when Midnight Suns #4 upgrades the heroes' costumes, while also giving them new powers.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Crossover Sends Goku On an Adventure With Ash Ketchum
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and Akira Toriyama has watched the series turn into a classic. The shonen was a gateway to anime for millions, and of course, that means Goku holds a special place in their hearts. The same can be said for other anime legends like Ash Ketchum of Pokemon. And now, a special piece of art is bringing the two icons together.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Promo Turns Tom Cruise Into a Manga Star
Top Gun: Maverick is the latest movie to bring Tom Cruise to theaters, and it would put things lightly to say it is a success. After grossing $1.4 billion globally, the thrilling sequel helped revive the box office at several points this year. And over in Japan, the movie is being hyped with a special manga promo.
ComicBook
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Shares Disappointing News for Season 2 Release Date
The next chapter of the Star Wars universe arrives on Disney+ this week, with the debut of Star Wars: Andor, the prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna's Cassian Andor will get a full backstory in the series, showing how he became the Rebel leader that fans met at the start of Rogue One. The story is planned to be told in 24 parts, over the course of two seasons consisting of 12 episodes each. The second season is definitely happening, but fans will unfortunately have to wait a while to see it.
ComicBook
Nintendo Clears Up Confusion Over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Title
Nintendo provided some clarification about the title to the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed the title of the next Zelda game as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, fans of the popular Nintendo franchise were confused whether "Tears" referred to crying or whether it referred to something being ripped apart. After all, both could fit in the context of the game. The kingdom appears to be visibly tearing apart, with pieces of Hyrule floating in the sky. However, the most recent trailer showed a carving of a being surrounded by seven tear-like objects, which could refer to physical teardrops.
Comments / 0