ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tim Anderson is a step closer to a return to the White Sox

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pU1VA_0hu9r6F200

CHICAGO – As the White Sox continue to make their run at an American League Central division title this week, their All-Star shortstop took another step closer to a return to the lineup.

General manager Rick Hahn and acting manager Miguel Cairo both said that Tim Anderson has been cleared to ramp up his baseball activities in hopes of returning to the lineup ahead of the end of the season.

The two-time All-Star has been out since having surgery on his left hand to repair a sagittal band tear on his middle finger on August 11th . Hahn told reporters that he could return to the lineup as soon as next week, which would be on target with his original six-week timeline for return.

“He saw a specialist today and they told him that he can get ground balls, play catch, dry swing first. I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but that’s really good news for us,” said Cairo of Anderson on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the start of the White Sox two-game series with the Rockies at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Anderson is hitting .301/.339/.395 with 13 doubles, six homers, and 25 RBI in 79 games as he’s also dealt with a groin injury in late May and June. He was named an American League starter for the All-Star Game in Los Angeles in July.

Whether he returns to play for the acting manager or Tony La Russa is still to be determined. Cairo and Hahn both confirmed that he’s returned to Chicago after having a pacemaker installed in Arizona and is at Guaranteed Rate Field for tonight’s game.

He’ll watch from a suite as Cairo manages, and if he continues to do so when Anderson is ready to go, he’ll have an interesting dilemma.

Elvis Andrus has enjoyed a strong stretch with the club since arriving in late August, hitting .293/.337/.511 with five doubles, five homers, and 20 RBI. He’s also failed to make an error at shortstop in 54 attempts so far in 22 games.

So what will Cairo do once Anderson returns? Would Anderson or Andrus move to second base?

“Right now, Elvis is the shortstop, he’s playing, and he’s our shortstop right now. When Tim comes back, he will be put at shortstop. That’s his position,” said Cairo when asked about what would happen at the position when Anderson returns.

Of course, the All-Star still has to get fully healthy for that question to be debated, but a step was taken to do that on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Drop 4 Games Out of First Place After Shutout Loss

Dylan Cease struggled through his start but kept the Chicago White Sox in Thursday's game. The South Siders failed to capitalize on multiple runs-scoring opportunities in the shutout series finale loss to Colorado. Tough Day for Cease. Dylan Cease has been brilliant for the White Sox in 2022. He is...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

Cubs ready to spend in free agency, already have two targets in crosshairs

The Chicago Cubs may not be making the postseason this year, but they are expected to go all-in on two big free agents this offseason. The Chicago Cubs are set to miss the postseason for the second-consecutive year. This comes after they decided to move on from their core of players that helped them win the World Series in 2016. They replenished the farm system, and apparently they have some big moves planned in free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mother of 2 beheaded in California, officials say

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KRON4 has confirmed. The woman was beheaded in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been placed under arrest for murder, according […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
WGN News

2 boys shot in their homes just minutes apart on South Side

CHICAGO — Two boys are being treated for gunshot injuries after they were both shot in their own homes just minutes apart. A 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 3-year-old was sleeping in his bed on the 700 block of 93rd Street when gunfire was heard outside. A family member checked on the boy, and found him […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Miguel Cairo
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Rick Hahn
WGN News

Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The White Sox#American League Central#Rbi
WGN News

Joliet man charged in rape of 18-year-old IU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Police release photos of men wanted in fatal stabbing in Loop

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. According to police, […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
WGN News

Police investigating death of 13-day-old baby in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO —  A 13-day-old baby boy has died after being found unresponsive inside a home Sunday afternoon. According to police, the baby was discovered inside a residence on the 2100 block of West Foster Avenue around 4:29 p.m. and was transported to Swedish Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are conducting a death investigation. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers

The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men charged after boy shot in head at family party

CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a boy was shot in the head earlier this week on the Lower West Side. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West 21st Place. The 13-year-old boy was walking with four family members on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy