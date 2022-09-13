Mother, daughter to open learning center in Albertville

by Alicia Miller

APG of East Central Minnesota

A mother and daughter recently combined their efforts and love for helping children to bring a new learning opportunity to area residents.

Maple Grove resident Suzanne Flottmeier and her daughter, Morgan Flottmeier, of Champlin, plan to open a Sylvan Learning Center in Albertville. They hope to break ground this fall.

Their center will provide supplemental education for K-12 students in reading, writing, and math, as well as ACT and SAT preparation courses. The Flottmeiers’ center also aims to provide homework support as well as fun educational programs over the summer months.

They added that the pandemic was difficult for everyone and especially for students, so “we hope that we can become a helpful and accessible resource for them and their parents.”

The decision to open a location near Maple Grove was an easy one.

“Having lived in an adjacent area for so long, we saw how Albertville had grown and evolved and realized that there was a developing need for what we wanted to offer with Sylvan,” Suzanne said. “After speaking with some parents in the area, we felt that there was a lack of academic support, which we thought we could help rectify. Additionally, the head of the Department of Education recently stated that over 250,000 tutors would be needed to help students overcome COVID learning loss.”

The Flottmeiers added there was a huge need in general right now to help children and they want to be a part of the solution in their own way and in the nearby community.

Suzanne grew up in southern Minnesota and came to the Twin Cities for college. She has lived in Maple Grove since 1993.

“Later, I started working in finance but ultimately left my job in the investment field to become a homemaker at the end of 1998 when I found out that I was pregnant with our second child,” Suzanne said. “I wanted to be home and raise our children, and I devoted my life to that. My love of children was a large part of my decision to enter the tutoring business.”

Morgan received her Bachelor of Arts degrees in history and Latin from the University of Dallas in 2019.

“While there, I worked as a TA and a tutor for the Office of Academic Success,” she said. “I fell in love with learning and with supporting other students in their own academic endeavors.”

After graduating, Morgan moved to Delaware and began working as a tutor for a Sylvan Learning Center.

“A short time later, I was promoted to the center director position,” Morgan said. ‘The joy and fulfillment I received from interacting with my students every day ultimately motivated me to open my own Sylvan.”

With the new center, they hope to bring educational support to the community.

“We want to bring a convenient and welcoming environment for parents and students to come to for any of their academic needs,” Suzanne said.

The Flottmeiers want area parents to know that their Albertville location will be dedicated to helping families, because that is the type of family they are.

“Parents can expect us to treat their children as we would our own: with compassion, empathy, support, and a can-do attitude,” Morgan said. “Our family motto is ‘Failure Is Not an Option,’ and we want to inspire our students to have the same mindset so that they know they can overcome whatever obstacles they face inside or outside of the classroom.”

Suzanne added, “We are excited and grateful for this new adventure and we hope to share that with the community.”