notebookcheck.net

Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 6 may have identical processors

According to a report, both new Apple Watch models utilise the same underlying silicon as their predecessors. Unusually, Apple did not provide many details about its Apple S8 chipset during last week's Far Out launch event. So far, the company would only confirm that the Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 rely on a 64-bit dual-core processor with 1.8 GHz CPU clock speeds, both complemented by 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Sony Xperia 10 IV: Tiny smartphone in a practical 21:9 format

Sony's Xperia 10 IV belongs to a rare breed of smartphones: At just 6 inches, the mid-range device is quite small by today's standards. In particular, the AMOLED Android smartphone shines in terms of battery life. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is one of the best Intel Evo laptops, but the lack of maintenance options prevents a better rating

The new Huawei MateBook X Pro confirms its flagship status in our review and it is currently one of the best Intel Evo laptops you can buy. Compared to the previous model there are some changes, including a slightly larger chassis to accommodate the larger 14.2-inch screen. It is also a bit bigger than the majority of 13.3-inch laptops and also slightly bigger than the new Apple MacBook Air M2, but it is still very compact and very comfortable to carry around at little more than 1.2 kg. The magnesium chassis with its soft surfaces feels nice to touch and we also like the dark blue color, which is fortunately not as prone to fingerprints as the new MacBook Air M2 in the color Midnight.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

OneOdio Monitor 60 launch as "professional" wired headphones pitched at DJs and studio artists

Accessory Audio Business Launch Smart Home Wearable. OneOdio purports to bring "professional monitor" performance to a relatively affordable tier of the wired headphone market with its latest Monitor 60 cans. The OEM asserts that their 50mm neodymium drivers, covered in thick vegan leather cups, have attained the Hi-Res Audio certification for the "ideal sound performance" and for reproduction in "rich detail".
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown highlights Dynamic Island, larger rear-facing cameras and improved cooling

PBKreviews has disassembled the iPhone 14 Pro Max, one of two new iPhones with Apple's 'Dynamic Island' display. Perhaps predictably, the construction of this year's premier iPhone is much like its predecessors. Hence, Apple secures the large display with two tiny and proprietary screws, as well as a thick layer of adhesive that must be cut through before exposing the device's internals.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

DJI Osmo Action 3 starts for US$329 with a new design, long battery life and improved waterproofing

DJI has beaten GoPro to the punch by unveiling the Osmo Action 3, which arrives just ahead of the Hero 11 Black and the Hero 11 Black Mini. Eschewing last year's modular design, the Osmo Action 3 has an additional front-facing touchscreen display, as well as superior image stabilisation and long battery life than the Action 2, among other changes.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Realme Watch 3 arrives in Europe for €69.99 with a huge display

Realme has quietly started selling the Watch 3 in Europe, nearly two months after its introduction in India. Not to be confused with the newer Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 measures 45 x 37 x 11.5 mm and weighs 54 g. Like other Realme smartwatches, the Watch 3 relies on a proprietary operating system that ships with over 110 sports modes, a similar amount of watch faces and multiple health monitoring applications.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

LG ProBeam BU53PST 4K projector arrives with 300-in image

The LG ProBeam model BU53PST is a new projector designed for office space. The device was recently launched in Canada and became available in the US earlier this year. The 4K laser projector has a 0.94 to 1.14 throw ratio, which the company suggests makes it suitable for smaller meeting rooms. You can throw images from 40-in to 300-in (~102 to 762 cm) across, with a total of 8.3 million pixels and a maximum brightness of 5,000 lumens.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Band 7 gains two updates with new communication and health features

Huawei has released two updates for the global version of the Band 7. First reported by Huawei Ailesi, the updates are HarmonyOS 2.0.0.26 and HarmonyOS 2.0.0.32. While the updates have arrived in Europe and Turkey, among others, HarmonyOS 2.0.0.26 reached Huawei's home market in June. As with many of its...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22

@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Creator Edition presented to combat the new DJI Osmo Action 3

GoPro has unveiled the Hero 11 Black, an action camera that it also available as the Hero 11 Black Creator Edition. Available to order now, the Hero 11 Black has GoPro's latest 27 MP camera sensor, plus a 1,720 mAh battery but the same GoPro GP2 processor as its predecessor. The Hero 11 Black starts at US$399.98 or US$579.98 for GoPro subscribers if you opt for the Creator Edition.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

1MORE SonoFlow over-ear headphones launch with ANC, Bluetooth and LDAC support

May be best known for its various earphones; however, it asserts that its new wireless over-ear headphones are at least as advanced, with their support for ANC, the "latest & fastest" LDAC codec and a Hi-Res Audio certification. The SonoFlow headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 rather than the newer 5.3 standard,...
ELECTRONICS

