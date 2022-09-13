Read full article on original website
Monday COVID Roundup: 84 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of Public Health. More than 12,531,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,483, county case totals to 3,441,113 and Santa Clarita Valley case...
Sept. 28: L.A. County Homeless Initiative Holds Listening Session for SCV, SFV
The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding a series of community listening sessions to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness. The initiative values your leadership on this issue and would like to hear from you. Listening sessions will be conducted in each of the Service Planning Areas of...
California Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Network
SACRAMENTO — California has the green light to start using federal infrastructure funding to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along the state’s interstates and highways following the recent federal approval of a joint plan by Caltrans and California Energy Commission. The U.S. Joint Office of Energy and...
Barger Announces $2.3M Allocation for Fifth District’s Homeless Outreach
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Monday that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents, including the Santa Clarita Valley. The services will be provided by the Sheriff’s Department Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) and Los...
