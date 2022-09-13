ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sergio Alcantara walks off Dodgers in 10th with 3-run homer, Diamondbacks avoid sweep

The Diamondbacks came within inches of winning on a play that is about as heart-stopping as any in a baseball game. Instead, they had to settle for a mere walkoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Wednesday night. After Jake McCarthy was cut down trying to steal home with the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Sergio Alcantara connected for a three-run home run in the 10th to give the Diamondbacks...
The Baltimore Sun

The Orioles are nearing a record turnaround. Brandon Hyde’s players believe he should be AL Manager of the Year.

When Jordan Lyles’ free agency began pointing toward Baltimore, he started hearing insights about his potential new manager from connections they shared in the game. His initial impressions of Brandon Hyde had been “hard-nosed” and “a little rough around the edges,” gained from a distance last year as the veteran right-hander watched highlights of Hyde having a swear-filled spat with Toronto ...
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers sitting Wednesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Austin Hays will move to left field in place of Stowers and lead off the order. Anthony Santander will be in the other corner of the outfield and bat out of the cleanup spot. Jesus Aguilar will replace Stowers in the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63...
Talk Nats

Fredericksburg has the second game of their playoffs tonight!

All season, manager Jake Lowery’s Fredericksburg Nationals’ team has overcome obstacles to win, and they are now a game away from winning their best-of-3-game playoff series against the Lynchburg Hillcats. On Tuesday night, in an incredible playoff atmosphere at Virginia Federal Credit Union Stadium, the Nats first round pick in 2019, Jackson Rutledge, went 8.0 scoreless innings to all but guarantee a 2-0 win with key hits from Sammy Infante to provide most of the offense for the FredNats and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

