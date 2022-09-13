The Diamondbacks came within inches of winning on a play that is about as heart-stopping as any in a baseball game. Instead, they had to settle for a mere walkoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Wednesday night. After Jake McCarthy was cut down trying to steal home with the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Sergio Alcantara connected for a three-run home run in the 10th to give the Diamondbacks...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO