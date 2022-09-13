Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
Ice-T calls out 'dangerous' LA: 'Why test the streets'
Rapper and actor Ice-T is speaking out about the current state of Los Angeles, where murders are at a 15-year high and whose police homicide division has been reduced to 10 employees.
newsantaana.com
A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike
On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
RELATED PEOPLE
goworldtravel.com
Surviving Stingray Paradise at Seal Beach California
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Since moving from Germany to Southern California in April, visiting Seal Beach has become a regular habit for my wife and me. Seal Beach, California, which is also the name of the town, is the westernmost beach in Orange County just 20 minutes from our apartment in Carson.
longbeachlocalnews.com
The Aquarium of the Pacific Hosts 18th Annual Moompetam America Indian Festival
The festival will celebrate California’s indigenous coastal tribes and their connections to the ocean and environment. It will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 – 18, 2022. Doors open at 9:00 am and close at 5 p.m. The festival will take place inside The Aquarium of The Pacific. Reservations are required. Staff says they are expecting to see between 12,000-14,000 people over the course of the weekend.
Orange County Celebrates ‘El Grito,’ Mexican Independence Day in Santa Ana
Orange County residents take to the streets in Santa Ana every year to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with dancers, music and lots of food. After two years of lessened celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival is coming back in full force this weekend. With crowds...
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man's body found on Surfside Beach in Seal Beach
A man's body was found Thursday night on Surfside Beach in Seal Beach.The grim discovery was made at about 5:50 p.m. along the beach adjacent to the Surfside Colony, near 89 B Row. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, which was described only as an adult male. It's not known if the man was possibly the victim of foul play, or if the death was an accident.The identity of the man is being confirmed by the Orange County Coroner's Office, and his name will be withheld until his family can be notified.Anyone with information can contact Seal Beach police Detective Sgt. Chris Hendrix at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1112, or via email at chendrix@sealbeachca.gov.
2 Shot Behind Google Headquarters in Venice
Venice, Los Angeles, CA: Two men were shot near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 10:47 p.m. The shooting occurred behind Google Venice Headquarters located in the 300 block of Main Street. Los Angeles Police Department...
3 surrender at end of high-speed pursuit in San Marino
Three people surrendered in San Marino at the end of a brief, high-speed pursuit through the Pasadena area.The pursuit started on the northbound 110 Freeway at Marmion Way at about 10 a.m. Police identified the vehicle in connection with a possible kidnapping in the downtown Los Angeles area.Sky 2 was over the black BMW with dark-tinted windows as it blew through several red lights at high speed. The sedan eventually stopped at Oxford and Monterey roads in San Marino, where three people got out and surrendered to police.No further information was released.
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
PLANetizen
Activating L.A.’s Transit Stations
Unlike many other transit systems, L.A. Metro largely eschews amenities like restrooms or vendors at its stations. | Walter Cicchetti / Shutterstock. A coalition of Los Angeles transit advocates held an ‘activation’ event at the Compton A Line station in an effort to demonstrate how more services and amenities at stations can contribute to public safety and make transit hubs more pleasant and accessible. Joe Linton attended the event and reported on the experience for Streetsblog L.A.
theregistrysocal.com
10,414 SQFT Shopping Center in Riverside Sells for $4.825MM
Riverside, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu, Vice Presidents John Bosko and Bob Bush along with Senior Associate Andrew Batcheller from the Irvine office completed the sale of an 10,414 square foot neighborhood retail shopping center in Riverside, California. Steve, John, Bob, Andrew represented the seller, Centerpointe at Market LP, and buyer, a family trust, in the transaction. The sale price totaled $4,825,000 or $463 per square foot at a 6.0% cap rate.
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day
Did you know the Cheeseburger was invited in Pasadena, California? According to SpuceEats, the year was 1924 and the inventor was a 16-year old boy working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot. While the restaurant has since been replaced with a plaque, you can celebrate the birth of this great sandwich on September 18th with National Cheeseburger Day! Here are the best spots for cheesing it up.
Comments / 0