These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw's Simple but Perfect Words to His Team After NL West Clinch
Clayton Kershaw's brief remarks to his teammates after throwing seven shutout innings exemplify what makes him and the 2022 Dodgers team so special.
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman Tried Convincing Dave Roberts To Skip Planned Rest Day After Dodgers Clinched NL West
Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner were everyday starters in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this season until the All-Star shortstop was given his first night of rest on Sept. 2. Manager Dave Roberts had previously indicated Freeman and Turner would continue starting every game until the Dodgers clinched the National League West. However, Roberts sensed an opportunity to get Turner out of the lineup when the team was returning from a long road trip.
FOX Sports
After Dodgers' record clinch, here’s where they turn their attention next
For many Dodgers players, Tuesday's accomplishment was just the latest step. A day after securing a spot in the playoffs, the Dodgers tallied their 98th win of the season in Game 141 to clinch a division title faster than any other team in Los Angeles history. Pitcher Andrew Heaney joked...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers’ 2013 Pool Party At Chase Field Wasn’t Meant To Be ‘Disrespectful’
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth National League West title in the past 10 seasons with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday. Following the win, the team did their usual celebration with beer and champagne in the clubhouse, but it didn’t include a repeat of a pool party.
dodgerblue.com
How MLB Is Celebrating Roberto Clemente Day During 2022 Season
Major League Baseball is celebrating the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente during the 50th anniversary of his death due to a plane crash in 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. In 2002, MLB established Sept. 15 as Roberto Clemente Day to honor the late...
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs In NL West Clincher Against Diamondbacks; Mookie Betts’ Sliding Catch
Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy provided run support for Clayton Kershaw as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The division title is the Dodgers’ ninth in the past 10 seasons, and the 2022 team is the fastest in Los Angeles franchise history to clinch.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: First Team To Reach 3 Million In Attendance
On Sept. 15, 1978, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves with Don Sutton pitching a complete game shutout in the 5-0 victory, and they made MLB history off the field. With 47,188 fans at Dodger Stadium that day, the Dodgers became the first team in MLB history to...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Not Concerned By Shoulder Soreness
Blake Treinen returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen earlier this month, only to make two appearances before going back on the 15-day injured list with what the team called right shoulder tightness. Although Treinen missed most of the season due to a partial tear in the capsule of his...
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Watched ‘The Sandlot’ For 1st Time Before Dodgers Dress-Up Day
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held last weekend for the team’s final flight out of California this season as they made their way to Arizona. Some of the costumes included Trea Turner dressing up as “Jordan Belfort,” the main character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman paired up to go as Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams, and Tony Gonsolin and Alex Vesia went as “Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy,” from “Spongebob Squarepants.”
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Michael Grove Recalled From Triple-A Oklahoma City, Andre Jackson Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Andre Jackson prior to Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grove makes a spot start in the series finale to provide the rotation with an extra day of rest. His outing additionally comes one night after the Dodgers won the National League West title for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons.
dodgerblue.com
How To Watch Dodgers-Giants ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Stream For Free On Apple TV+
In addition to games being broadcast on national networks throughout the 2022 season, MLB reached a streaming rights agreement with Apple TV+ for the introduction of “Friday Night Baseball.”. The Los Angeles Dodgers made their debut on Apple TV+ when they hosted the Cincinnati Reds on Jackie Robinson Day,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Sees Gavin Lux As ‘Freddie Freeman Lite’
After struggling at various points over the past two seasons, Gavin Lux has enjoyed a career year thus far in 2022 and been key to the Los Angeles Dodgers storming their way to another National League West title. Lux has been on a tear since the All-Star break, batting .294/.366/.459...
Dodgers News: A Positive Update on an Injured All-Star
Finally, Dave Roberts had a more positive update on this Dodger starter.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Hoping To Build On Recent Success At Plate
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup received a boost last month when Chris Taylor was reinstated from the 15-day injured list after missing time due to a fractured foot. Taylor hit .238/.319/.409 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI during the first half of the season but has struggled since returning from the IL, batting .202/.292/.333 in 120 plate appearances over 31 games.
dodgerblue.com
2023 World Baseball Classic Schedule, Bracket & Qualifying Games
The World Baseball Classic (WBC), MLB’s international championship tournament, was set to be played in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed indefinitely. The tournament takes place every four seasons during Spring Training with qualifier games played one year prior. The event features players from...
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux & Yency Almonte Participating In Simulated Game
With the playoffs inching closer every day, the Los Angeles Dodgers are running out of time to get everyone healthy. However, Gavin Lux and Yency Almonte are each making progress toward a return. Lux has been out since Sept. 1 due to neck discomfort, but he has since received a...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts Picks ‘The Sandlot’ Costumes As Favorite From 2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day
The Los Angeles Dodgers held their annual dress-up day this past Sunday for the team’s final flight of the regular season outside of California, which has become a tradition in recent seasons. Many players participated in the festivities, including Trea Turner, who went as “Jordan Belfort” from “The Wolf...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Yency Almonte, Gavin Lux, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen & Tony Gonsolin Make ‘Encouraging’ Progress
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West faster than any club in franchise history since the team moved from Brooklyn, and unlike last season when the division went to the final game, there is time to now focus on player health heading into postseason. Multiple arms from the...
