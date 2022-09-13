Read full article on original website
WWMT
Bus driver shortage plagues districts in new school year
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The new school year is still presenting some of the same challenges schools have faced since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. Staffing is still a concern for businesses everywhere, and schools are no exception. Mattawan Consolidated Schools Superintendent Randy Fleenor said they filled...
WWMT
Kent County nurse charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse
LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County nurse was charged Wednesday for allegedly causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult. Beverly Bratcher, 56, from Newaygo was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office alleged Bratcher...
WWMT
Kentwood man charged for stealing U-Haul truck, leading police on chase
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 36-year-old man from Kentwood was charged Thursday after several incidents occurred last Friday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Robert Gallup was allegedly involved in an incident that occurred in the City of Walker when a police chase started, according to deputies. Fleeing...
WWMT
Gull Lake volleyball partying hard as wins keep piling up
RICHLAND, Mich. — Gull Lake volleyball is no stranger to winning records, as they haven't had a losing season in head coach Eric Belz's eight seasons with the Blue Devils. Something about this year, though, is different. It might be that they sing after winning every point, or hit...
WWMT
Football Fever Week 5: Vote for the Game of the Week
Voting for week 5 Football Fever Game of the Week is underway!. Voting runs until 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Tyler Langs Climax-Scotts Panthers hit the road for a Week 5 matchup at Athens. The Watervliet Panthers host SAC power Constantine, and the Lakeview Spartans open their new football facility against...
WWMT
Police release photos of man accused of robbing Battle Creek bank at gunpoint
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department has released new surveillance camera images in hopes the public can help identify the suspect accused of robbing a bank. The man, described by police as a 6-foot-tall with a slender build, was armed with a gun when he demanded...
WWMT
Suspect leads law enforcement on multi-county chase, firing shots at deputies
WWMT
Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Monroe man is facing numerous charges Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase throughout four different counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
