WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
Columbia Star
Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal
Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
swlexledger.com
Cayce Police Department receives SCLEA re-accreditation
Cayce, SC 09/14/2022 – On September 9, 2022, the Cayce Police Department received reaccreditation from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation (SCLEA) Council. The Cayce Police Department, along with several other state and local agencies, appeared before the Council to take the final step in receiving re-accreditation. SCLEA has...
thenewirmonews.com
Two Richland County deputies receive servant leader awards
Eight recipients from five agencies honored by church on Servant Leader Sunday. Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) Investigator Molly Nations and RCSD Corporal Keegan Gilbert both received SERVANT LEADERSHIP AWARDs from Columbia’s Eastminster Presbyterian Church following a special awards luncheon, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
thenewirmonews.com
Local Student receives National Honor
Dreher High School student recognized for superior academic achievement. The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Matti R Evans from Columbia, SC, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients
SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
coladaily.com
United Way Midlands searching for volunteers to read to students
United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-aged students for the school year. The volunteer initiative takes place through the Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC), a literacy-focused program that uses shared reading experiences to ignite a love for reading in elementary students. The program is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands and 17 Midlands elementary schools across Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center
A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
swlexledger.com
Lexington Two middle school teacher winds PTSA mimi-grant
Magraw, who teaches English Language Arts, focused her grant project on creating a natural events text set with accessible and engaging books. This text set includes short chapter books, informational picture books, and narrative-based fiction to instruct and practice writing objective summaries. These specific books reflect students’ interest in the world around them and encourage cross-curricular learning.
kool1027.com
Rabid Raccoon in Kershaw County
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Smyrna Road and Barfield Road in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 14, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on September 15, 2022.
wach.com
Looking for answers: Midlands mother exhausted with landlord battle, applies for transfer
COLUMBIA, SC — New developments in a story we first shared here on WACH FOX News, after a Midlands mother and her family battled their landlord over unlivable conditions including a roach infestation, forcing them to live in hotels. Now the landlord tells us he hopes to get justice...
Interluxe.com Announces Sept. 26 Auction of $1.8 Million, Historic 6,926 Sq. Ft. Family Compound in Sumter, SC
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe, a leader in luxury real estate auctions, announced its latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings, a historic four-structure private family English Tudor Revival style compound on 1.09 plus acres designed by Swedish architect J. Carroll Johnson, who was University of South Carolina’s first resident architect, in Sumter, South Carolina. Previously listed for $1.8 million, the bidding for 403 West Calhoun St. in Sumter’s historic district, an hour East of Columbia, will begin online only Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. (EDT), with a starting bid of $500K at Interluxe.com.
WIS-TV
PROGRAMMING NOTICE: WIS to provide uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, Sept. 19th WIS’s NBC channel will be providing live and uninterrupted coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral starting at 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will be on air as normal from 4:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. WIS Sunrise will air on CW 10.2 from 5:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. WIS will also be providing a live stream of our Sunrise programming on our digital platforms from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
WIS-TV
Police looking for answers on 1-year anniversary of Allen professor’s death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of a 94-year-old, former Allen University professor and police are asking that anyone with information, come forward. Robbie Atkinson was found dead in her home on Calhoun Street in September of 2021. Evidence at the scene showed no...
Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands.
swlexledger.com
Lexington County’s Famous Sporting Connections
Lexington, SC 09/15/2022 - Down in the shadow of Lake Murray, Lexington County's always taken the sporting life seriously. For instance, we're welcoming over a dozen teams of the finest fisherman from around the globe this October for the Bass Fishing World Championship. The Bassmaster Elite Series has announced they'll be returning to Lake Murray after over a decade away. On dry land, the fish are pretty good too, with the Lexington County Blowfish baseball team being awarded CPL Organization Of The Year for the third time in 2022. We're proud of our alumni like Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe; JP Sears has made a stunning start to his pro career with the Yankees. But what of our hometown heroes? Let's have a look at some sporting stars from right here in the 803. Brett Jodie A Lexington lad and another former Yankee, Jodie's early athletic career saw him as both a pitcher and a quarterback, and there was talk of colleges recruiting him either way. However, after baseball at the University of South Carolina, he was called to the big leagues by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 1998 MLB Draft. These days, Brett's a long way from SC - he's swapped palmetto trees for cornfields and has signed on for a second campaign as manager of the Lincoln Saltdogs in the state capital of Nebraska.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Simmons "Simms" Edith Adams Birth
Eddie and Kathryn (Baxter) Adams of Lexington are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Simmons “Simms” Edith Adams. She was born at 9:05 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Lexington Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Want to grow your own luffa? It's possible in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Did you know luffa, that scrubber you use in the shower, is a vegetable?. Turns out you can grow it here in South Carolina, and you can even eat it when it's 4 - 6 inches long. A Lexington woman Lisa Huntley, originally from the Pacific...
