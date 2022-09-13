Lexington, SC 09/15/2022 - Down in the shadow of Lake Murray, Lexington County's always taken the sporting life seriously. For instance, we're welcoming over a dozen teams of the finest fisherman from around the globe this October for the Bass Fishing World Championship. The Bassmaster Elite Series has announced they'll be returning to Lake Murray after over a decade away. On dry land, the fish are pretty good too, with the Lexington County Blowfish baseball team being awarded CPL Organization Of The Year for the third time in 2022. We're proud of our alumni like Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe; JP Sears has made a stunning start to his pro career with the Yankees. But what of our hometown heroes? Let's have a look at some sporting stars from right here in the 803. Brett Jodie A Lexington lad and another former Yankee, Jodie's early athletic career saw him as both a pitcher and a quarterback, and there was talk of colleges recruiting him either way. However, after baseball at the University of South Carolina, he was called to the big leagues by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 1998 MLB Draft. These days, Brett's a long way from SC - he's swapped palmetto trees for cornfields and has signed on for a second campaign as manager of the Lincoln Saltdogs in the state capital of Nebraska.

