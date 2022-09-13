ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attempted Bank Robber, Purse Snatcher Apprehended In DC, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago

The Metropolitan Police Department has a suspect in custody after a morning of alleged failed criminal activity in downtown DC, police said.

Mousen Adem Yisak, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and charged with robbery after an attempted bank robbery and alleged purse snatching incident in the 1400 block of K Street in Northwest DC.

Officials noted that Yisak has no fixed address.

Shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, police said that Yisak entered a bank on K Street and passed a note to a teller demanding cash, to which the employee did not comply.

It is alleged that Yisak then attempted to take a purse, leading to a struggle before he fled the area without stealing any items or making off with any cash, police said.

Responding officers were able to quickly apprehend Yisak, who was taken into custody without further incident.

