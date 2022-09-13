Read full article on original website
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
City of Joplin conducts housing study
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
Explosive device found in southeast Kansas town
A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area.
Fairland shooter identified
MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector.” — City of Joplin.
Latest On Drought In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
“88 Strong Passing It On” event to raise funds for the Christian Heady Foundation
Doug and Leslie Heady lost their son, Christian, in 2021 to stage 4 DSRCT Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, when he was only 12 years old. Thousands of people came to know of Christian’s journey through social media and now have a chance to support the foundation named in Christian’s memory. The 88 Strong Passing It On event takes place on September 17 to benefit the Christian Heady Foundation, and if you want to take part, here’s the information you’ll need:
KOAM Tour: Visit Joplin speaks on the Cross Country Chase, Route 66, and Visit Joplin website
James River Church’s Mobile Food Pantry provides meals for families
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – James River Church is working this fall to provide food and other essentials to families in need in Springfield and Joplin. According to a press release by the church, the Mobile Food Pantry will be visiting local public schools to provide 12,000 meals to families. They will also be distributing hygiene items, […]
Webb City Police seek woman, family says now missing a month
UPDATE: “09/14/2022 at 2:45p Marissa has been located safe in Joplin by Joplin PD” — Webb City Police ### WEBB CITY, Mo. — The WCPD release details Tuesday evening regarding a missing person from the area. Marissa Nicole Sharp, 27, was last seen on August 13th, 2022, in Webb City, MO. “She is likely in the Joplin, MO, area and...
I-49 dump truck overturns near Carthage, Mo., gravel covers both NB lanes
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:10 p.m. Wednesday reports of a dump truck overturned, dumping its load, on I-49 north at the Civil War Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for Wesly Edward Morgan. The 28-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say he’s also a suspect in car thefts. Morgan has tattoos on his neck, including the number 8. Police...
Monett's Creekmore accused of murdering own father
A Monett man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his own father 19 times outside a house they shared. Michael Lee Creekmore, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to the probable cause statement in the case, Monett police officers responded to a call...
GMFS Pick of the Litter
This week’s Pick of the Litter features both Casper, and Jungle Book. Come and find a kindred spirit in a kitten or K-9! And keep an eye out for all the upcoming events with the Joplin Humane Society this Fall!
Child discovers deceased juvenile and adult male in Delaware County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say investigations are underway after two bodies were discovered by a child walking in a rural area.
2 bodies found in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28 east of Disney. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
Kansas City father killed in accident at Kansas off-road park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is dead following an incident at an off-road adventure park in Bourbon County, Kansas.
Three killed as pickup crashes into Peterbilt near Nevada, Mo.
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 12:15 a.m. early Monday morning Missouri State Highway Patrol report three have died as a result of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of MO-43 and US-54. Troopers on scene summoned the MCIU No.3 (Major Crash Investigation Unit) to assist investigation. PICKUP...
Neosho Police warn residents of pre-paid gift card scam
Neosho police warn residents of a rise in various pre-paid gift card scams throughout the city.
