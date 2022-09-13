ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big Three: toddler's body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts

BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
PITTSBURG, KS
City of Joplin conducts housing study

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
JOPLIN, MO
Fairland shooter identified

MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
FAIRLAND, OK
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad

JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. "Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector." — City of Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO
Latest On Drought In The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
JOPLIN, MO
"88 Strong Passing It On" event to raise funds for the Christian Heady Foundation

Doug and Leslie Heady lost their son, Christian, in 2021 to stage 4 DSRCT Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, when he was only 12 years old. Thousands of people came to know of Christian's journey through social media and now have a chance to support the foundation named in Christian's memory. The 88 Strong Passing It On event takes place on September 17 to benefit the Christian Heady Foundation, and if you want to take part, here's the information you'll need:
WEBB CITY, MO
Public Safety
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for Wesly Edward Morgan. The 28-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say he's also a suspect in car thefts. Morgan has tattoos on his neck, including the number 8. Police...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Monett's Creekmore accused of murdering own father

A Monett man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his own father 19 times outside a house they shared. Michael Lee Creekmore, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to the probable cause statement in the case, Monett police officers responded to a call...
MONETT, MO
GMFS Pick of the Litter

This week's Pick of the Litter features both Casper, and Jungle Book. Come and find a kindred spirit in a kitten or K-9! And keep an eye out for all the upcoming events with the Joplin Humane Society this Fall!
JOPLIN, MO
2 bodies found in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28 east of Disney. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
