TotalEnergies Whale Trades For September 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on TotalEnergies. Looking at options history for TotalEnergies TTE we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
Top US Drugmakers Exploit US Patent System To Keep Generic Competition At Bay: Report
Citing the Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge's (I-MAK) report, Reuters said that several makers of top-selling drugs in the U.S. face no competition and will cost an estimated further $167 billion before competition arrives. "U.S. prescription drug spending, which exceeds $400 billion today, is projected to reach nearly a...
Why FedEx Stock Is Down 15% After Hours
FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. FedEx Express results were particularly impacted by macroeconomic weakness in Asia...
It Wasn't Pelosi, Part 2: Congress Member Spends Half Their Salary On Chip Stock Ahead Of The CHIPS Act
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. A member of Congress made a questionable stock purchase that was well-timed with legislation. Here’s that latest Congress stock trade that will be publicly scrutinized. What Happened: A new filing from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, shows he purchased...
How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?
Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Infinite Group Inc. Earns Investors Attention, Shares Jump After Announcing Strategic Integrations For Its Nodeware® SaaS Platform ($IMCI)
Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) IMCI is consolidating after a relatively strong week. On Monday, shares soared by over 25% after an announcement from its wholly-owned subsidiary, IGI CyberLabs, that its patented award-winning Nodeware® technology made further progress supporting vital integrations in the MSP ecosystem through key strategic partnerships. These integrations are expected to be more than just near-term value drivers for IMCI and its investors. They also accelerate IMCI's long-term mission to provide powerful and robust solutions that enable their partners and clients to simplify business processes, increase revenue, and deliver added value to their own customers.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares moved upwards by 18.2% to $1.82 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.5 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares rose 11.84% to $0.37. Trading volume for Secoo Holding's stock is 693.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 162.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
Where International Paper Stands With Analysts
International Paper IP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for International Paper. The company has an average price target of $40.25 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $31.00.
Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp NVDA to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start...
A 'Dominant' Next-Gen Cable Stock Just Surprised With Big New Forecasts
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz raised the price target on Harmonic Inc HLIT to $17 from $15 and kept a Buy rating. The company's investor day presentation saw higher expectations for its broadband segment to achieve above 34% revenue CAGR over the next three years. HLIT also lifted its 2025 revenue...
Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. Announces Expansion into Health and Beauty Market
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. OCEL, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative biological therapeutics and regenerative medicine, announced today that the Company will expand into the skincare and haircare industries. On September 14, 2022 BeautyHealth's Hydrafacial SKIN announced...
Why This Alcoa Analyst Is Turning Bullish In Uncertain Macro Environment
Alcoa Corp AA is poised to generate significant free cash flows in the coming years, given the constructive outlook for aluminum, according to Morgan Stanley. The Alcoa Analyst: Carlos De Alba upgrade the rating for Alcoa from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $51 to $66. The...
New At-Home Multiple Drugs Formulation Delivery Technology Scores US Patent
SEVALENT, Bexson Biomedical’s disrupting offer ready for the small molecule injectable market, received patent allowance by the USPTO for “Complexing Agent Salt Formulations of Pharmaceutical Compounds.”. The company’s formulation technology enables wearable, home health solutions of various types of medicines priorly delivered exclusively in an intravenous (IV) manner...
With Uber Hack In Rearview Mirror, Analyst Goes Bullish on Cybersecurity Stocks: Here Are Her Favorites
Tech stocks have taken a beating so far in 2022, but one Wall Street analyst sees buying opportunities among the carnage in cybersecurity stocks. The Analyst: MKM Partners analyst Catharine Trebnick initiated coverage of five prominent cybersecurity stocks Friday:. Fortinet Inc FTNT initiated at Buy with a $70 price target.
Is Cannabis Legalization Associated With Declining Obesity Rates? Here's What One Study Found
According to data published in the journal Health Economics, US states with legal marijuana sales "may experience a decrease in state-level obesity rates." A NORML report showed that researchers affiliated with North Dakota State University “compared obesity rates in Washington state following legalization to those of a synthetic control state."
Another Analyst Goes Cautious On Western Digital As Market Demand Worsens
Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained Western Digital Corp WDC with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $45 to $35. Following WDC management's numerous appearances at recent technology conferences, he cut his current quarter and out quarter estimates for Western Digital, which he did not consider surprising. Management has...
Wellbeing Digital Reports 4Q Finances, 'Three Key Pillars' Stay Strong
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. KONEF filed its financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 and provided some insight on their most recent businesses. Total revenue of $872.731 (CA$1,160,547), representing a 2.5% increase compared to 2021’s same quarter. Total net loss of $3.050.587 (CA$4,056,632), compared to greater loss...
Post-Pandemic Unwind? 4 FedEx Analysts Talk Pre-Earnings Miss
FedEx Corporation’s FDX stock dropped on Friday morning following its pre-earnings report on the status of the world economy, which some experts are referring to as a post-COVID-19 pandemic unwind. Markets in Turmoil? On Friday, the Dow lost 1%, Nasdaq fell 1.59% and the S&P 500 slumped 1.24%. After...
Monthly Dividend ETFs
Want to jump straight to the best ETF broker? Check out Interactive Brokers. Risk-averse investors prefer assets earning high yields and offering low risk. Certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide benefits and dividends. Most ETFs pay dividends quarterly, but some offer investors monthly earnings. The rising popularity of monthly dividend ETFs...
Aloe Vera Gel Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027
Aloe Vera Gel Market size is estimated to reach $621.4 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Aloe vera gel has been used by mankind in various forms for multiple purposes. The Aloe Vera Gel Market size is...
