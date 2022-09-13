La Crosse’s Brookdale Assisted Living hosts petting zoo for residents

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Brookdale Assisted Living invited Havens Petting Farm from Blue Mounds, Wisconsin to help bring a new experience for residents on Tuesday.

From alpacas to donkeys, there was a little bit of everything for residents and the community to see.

However, there was one animal that stood out to one resident.

“I should go over and see the zebra because that’s a very unusual animal,” said resident Lyle H. Peacock. “I don’t even think when we had a zoo here in La Crosse that we had a Zebra.”

Residents were very excited for the idea of a petting zoo as they wanted to change up what they do on a daily basis.

