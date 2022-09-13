Read full article on original website
sonomamag.com
12 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Sonoma County
Everyone has a favorite neighborhood taco shop, and arguing over who has the best burritos, tacos and salsa is a family tradition. We’ve collected some tried-and-true spots with the sonomamag.com seal of approval. Click through the above gallery for details. Looking for the best burrito in Sonoma County? Click here. And share your favorite Mexican restaurants in the comments below.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County birders: Come see the Vaux’s Swifts in Sebastopol
Linda Irving wasn’t expecting to see what she saw at Park Side Elementary Tuesday night. The principal for the Sebastopol elementary school and superintendent for the city’s small public school district reported she went to check on the school after Tuesday’s earthquake -- centered in Santa Rosa’s Larkfield neighborhood -- had caused the town of Sebastopol to shake, rattle and roll.
sonomamag.com
10 Fun and Unique Date Ideas in Petaluma
Sonoma County is full of romantic restaurants and beautiful wineries that make for textbook dates. But once in a while, you might want to switch up your date night routine with something a little different. Next up in our series on unique date ideas in Sonoma County is the town of Petaluma. One of the oldest cities in California and the location for a few Hollywood movies, it is brimming with old-school charm and romantic ambiance. From live theater to entertaining museum tours, here are 10 fun and unique dates in Petaluma. Click through the above gallery for details.
wine-searcher.com
Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors
If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
sonomamag.com
Sonoma Winery Debuts Striking New Tasting Venue
The Donum Estate in Sonoma is one of the top destinations in the world for viewing contemporary sculptures outdoors. Here, among rolling hills and vineyards, you’ll find an ever-expanding sculpture collection that includes works by artists such as Ai Weiwei, Keith Haring, Jaume Plensa, Subodh Gupta and Tracey Emin.
places.travel
All American Road Trip: San Francisco, Sonoma and Beyond – Spend 3 Days in Northern California
DAY 1 – GOLDEN GATE PARK. Start your journey at Golden Gate Park, one of the most visited parks in the United States, with an estimated 6.5 million visitors each year. It was built in the 1850s and then expanded in 1912 to an impressive 1,800 acres, making it 20% larger than Central Park in New York City and the largest park in the Western Hemisphere.
sonomamag.com
7 Restaurants to Try Right Now in Sonoma County
From tapas and champagne to a new pizza place, here’s where to eat this fall in Sonoma County. Click through the above gallery to see what to order. Kancha is the little tapas and bubble room I’ve always dreamed downtown Santa Rosa would support. Chef Angel Cayllahua is...
sonomamag.com
Meet the Forward-Thinking Young Wine Director at Healdsburg’s Little Saint
At age 28, sommelier Alexandria Sarovich considered leaving the wine industry. She had reached what felt like the top of her game at SingleThread, the Michelin three-star restaurant in Healdsburg. But the emotional toll of being furloughed during a shutdown and the widespread devastation of the pandemic had left her longing for a role with more connection. To stay grounded, and stay learning, she ended up accepting a gig as the wine director at Little Saint, the high-profile plant-based cafe, wine shop, and event space from the SingleThread team.
Mystery animal spotted in Petaluma River identified
Every once in a while, one goes up a river looking for fish. One was seen in Napa up the Napa River. I have never heard of one in the Petaluma River before. That's a first," Marine Mammal Center cetacean researcher Bill Keener told KRON4.
ksro.com
Rainfall Coming to Sonoma County Starting Saturday Night
A few days removed from a historic heatwave, rain is now on the way to Sonoma County. The storm is expected to arrive tomorrow night, and the National Weather Service says it could be wet enough to temporarily reduce the risk of wildfires. The high-elevation areas of Sonoma County could see an inch and a half of rain. The lower-elevation spots like Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma should see about an inch of rain. Sunday is supposed to be the wettest day, but showers could continue through Tuesday.
sonomamag.com
Where to Find the Best Chocolate Desserts in Sonoma County
Click through the above gallery for more favorite chocolate desserts in Sonoma County. Few foods are as widely used and frequently craved as chocolate. For thousands of years, tracing back to the ancient cultures of Mesoamerica, the substance extracted from cocoa beans has been brewed into alcoholic drinks, used in sacred rituals, traded as currency and consumed for its medicinal properties. Once sugar was incorporated into the mix to cut the natural bitterness of the cocoa, chocolate confections became one of our most beloved treats — to be gifted to loved ones in heart-shaped boxes or enjoyed all to yourself (no judgment here).
The Daily 09-16-22 Projected Bay Area rainfall totals keep going up
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska toward California this weekend is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend and into early next week, and projected rainfall totals keep going up. • Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees
natureworldnews.com
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"
After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
Yelp's best Bay Area restaurant is hidden in a gas station
"I drove nearly two hours to try the Bay Area's top-rated restaurant."
How full are Bay Area reservoirs?
(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought. California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Walnut Creek, CA — 15 Top Places!
In addition to its stunning wide green fields, rich foliage and Mediterranean-like weather conditions, Walnut Creek has become a popular destination for foodies or people that are just plain hungry. Even though Walnut Creek is just a short drive from some of California’s major towns, you don’t have to leave...
Sebastopol looks at potential futures for downtown creek
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Sebastopol Covered up and reworked throughout much of the last hundred plus years - urban creeks are getting a second look from local governments for their vital role in local ecosystems. Hidden under paved parking lots or fenced away below steep walls, Sebastopol’s Calder Creek is often inaccessible and out of sight - at least for now. "The ecological benefits, the potential for fisheries, the storm water and groundwater recharge benefits, atmospheric cooling." Jessica Hall said. "There's a lot of reasons that under-gird, why we are doing this." Hall, is a Switzer Foundation Fellow who’s helped develop a...
ksro.com
Two Earthquakes Shake Sonoma County Tuesday Evening
Sonoma County is shaking again. Two earthquakes struck last night within a minute of each other. The first measured four-point-four and was followed by a three-point-nine aftershock. Sonoma County Public Information Officer Paul Gullixson says it was felt pretty far away. “Certainly widely felt,” Gullixson said. “It was felt all...
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Rain Ahead | Open House | Chowder House | Whispering Winds | Boont Fundraiser | KMUD Party | Abortion Access | Candidate Forum | Dogwood | Quality | Historians | Cookies Concern | Council Candidates | FB Platform | Pet Clinic | Finnish Mural | Pond Consultants | Will Bourns | County Notes | Lady Hoopsters | Ed Notes | Mind Absorbed | Samuel Cummings | Demonizing Homeless | Yesterday's Catch | Dem Postcards | Domesticated Bob | Dream Journal | Osaka Postcard | Spraying Poison | Rail Strike | Weird Hairdo | Shaping Debate | Bulwer-Lytton | Listening Louis | Vineyard Migrants | FDR News | Union Vote | Brewery Workers | Unauthorized Journalism | Pencil Store | Ukraine | Umbrella Woman.
