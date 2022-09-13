Click through the above gallery for more favorite chocolate desserts in Sonoma County. Few foods are as widely used and frequently craved as chocolate. For thousands of years, tracing back to the ancient cultures of Mesoamerica, the substance extracted from cocoa beans has been brewed into alcoholic drinks, used in sacred rituals, traded as currency and consumed for its medicinal properties. Once sugar was incorporated into the mix to cut the natural bitterness of the cocoa, chocolate confections became one of our most beloved treats — to be gifted to loved ones in heart-shaped boxes or enjoyed all to yourself (no judgment here).

