Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown

No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Traffic details for weekend events in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend with all of the events being hosted. To accommodate the Miami University vs. University of Cincinnati football game at Paycor Stadium, Hudy 14/7K race organizers previously agreed to reverse the route race participants will take. Roads...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Person in critical condition after shooting in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Over-the Rhine Friday night. According to police, just after 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Main and Orchard Streets. One victim was transported to Cincinnati Children's in critical condition, police said. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 3 injured after shooting in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Three people were injured after a shooting in Price Hill overnight Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. when police were called to Hermosa Avenue and Eighth Street for a report of a shooting. Police found one victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

USS Nightmare back on Ohio River for spooky season

NEWPORT, Ky. — The USS Nightmare is ready to open for the 30th haunting season. The haunted steamboat will be open starting Thursday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 31. The show expands to a Thursday through Sunday schedule this year, with office hours from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY

The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A disabled vehicle is blocking one lane on I-71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled semi-truck blocking northbound traffic along the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled semi-truck is blocking the right lane on the northbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along the Norwood Lateral near I-71

NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along State Route 562 and the Norwood Lateral has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the Norwood Lateral, Wednesday afternoon. Click the...
NORWOOD, OH

