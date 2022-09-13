Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of The Gaines TavernSara BWalton, KY
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
wvxu.org
Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown
No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
WLWT 5
Convergence of multiple events in downtown Cincinnati creates navigation worries
CINCINNATI — Even with traffic signs everywhere, Second Street in Cincinnati heading west to east was a ball of confusion for drivers Friday. They had to navigate traffic cones designed to keep cars away from Oktoberfest revelers. The potential for more crisscrossing cars will go up a notch Saturday...
WLWT 5
Traffic details for weekend events in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend with all of the events being hosted. To accommodate the Miami University vs. University of Cincinnati football game at Paycor Stadium, Hudy 14/7K race organizers previously agreed to reverse the route race participants will take. Roads...
WLWT 5
Police: Person in critical condition after shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Over-the Rhine Friday night. According to police, just after 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Main and Orchard Streets. One victim was transported to Cincinnati Children's in critical condition, police said. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvxu.org
Cincinnati fell way short of its road paving goal last year, thanks to rising costs
The rising cost of construction is taking a toll on Cincinnati roadways. A new report shows the city had a goal to re-pave 100 lane miles last year, but managed to complete just 42 lane miles. “I think that was the biggest takeaway from our 2021 report is just we're...
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
wvxu.org
The bridge where a bike rider died after being hit by a car will soon get a protected bike lane
Cyclists will soon have a bit more protection from traffic when crossing between Covington and Newport. Those cities and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet met with the nonprofit Devou Good Foundation Sept. 14 and came to an agreement on a new temporary bike lane for the 11th Street Bridge, officially called the Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge.
WLWT 5
Officials announce a water main break near Loveland-Madeira Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Officials for the City of Loveland have announced a water main break on Twitter, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The break is near Loveland-Madeira Road near the Skyline Chili and Circle K. This content is...
RELATED PEOPLE
I-75 NB fully reopened after 4-vehicle crash near cut-in-the-hill
The crash is now clear but delays are still expected due to the heavy traffic backup on the highway.
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County offers free tampons in bathrooms to help address 'period poverty'
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County has installed more than 70 no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms at county-owned buildings as a “small but meaningful step” toward addressing systemic gender inequalities, according to Commissioner Denise Driehaus. What You Need To Know. Hamilton County installed 74 no-cost period product...
WLWT 5
Police: 3 injured after shooting in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Three people were injured after a shooting in Price Hill overnight Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. when police were called to Hermosa Avenue and Eighth Street for a report of a shooting. Police found one victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
USS Nightmare back on Ohio River for spooky season
NEWPORT, Ky. — The USS Nightmare is ready to open for the 30th haunting season. The haunted steamboat will be open starting Thursday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 31. The show expands to a Thursday through Sunday schedule this year, with office hours from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The...
WLWT 5
Crash on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is causing delays for morning commuters
CINCINNATI — The northbound side of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is seeing delays after a crash blocks the right lane, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Department of Transportation at 7:50...
Fox 19
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
WLWT 5
1 hospitalized after four-vehicle crash, fuel spill on NB I-71/75
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — UPDATE:. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a four-vehicle crash on I-71/75 in Kenton County, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said there was also clean up that took place because of a fuel spill on the highway. The highway has full...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eaglecountryonline.com
Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY
The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
WLWT 5
A disabled vehicle is blocking one lane on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled semi-truck blocking northbound traffic along the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled semi-truck is blocking the right lane on the northbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along the Norwood Lateral near I-71
NORWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along State Route 562 and the Norwood Lateral has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the Norwood Lateral, Wednesday afternoon. Click the...
Comments / 0