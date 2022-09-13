ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Single-car crash sends 4 to the hospital, driver arrested for vehicular assault

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people were injured in a one-car crash at University and 35th late Thursday night.  The Spokane Valley Police Department arrested 21-year-old Kyle R. Stenico, who they say was driving.  A caller heard a car racing south of S. Dishman Mica Road around 11:30 p.m. She then heard screeching and a loud crash.  Deputies said she...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)

According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison

POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison. 32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Second person charged in the murder of 19-year-old found in trunk

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen’s murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer. “I don’t want to admit to anything, but there’s nothing I...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Highway 395 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

CLAYTON, Wash. - Highway 395 at mile post 199 near Claton reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a five-vehicle crash closed it in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash involving five vehicles blocking Highway 395 at mile post 199 near...
CLAYTON, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
spotonidaho.com

Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane (Video)

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is ...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Emu runs loose in Nine Mile Falls

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - An emu has been hanging out around Nine Mile Falls in recent weeks, according to several families in the area. Witnesses say they've seen the emu pictured poking around the neighborhood, but so far no one has claimed it. KHQ's Claire Graham reached out to the...
NINE MILE FALLS, WA

