Masked person attempts to steal ATM in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A masked person attempted to steal an ATM from STCU’s North Branch Friday morning. The bank released security photos of an individual who attempted to steal and damaged one of its ATMs. The person was wearing a mask of an old man, a black American Eagle hoodie, and black pants.
Single-car crash sends 4 to the hospital, driver arrested for vehicular assault
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people were injured in a one-car crash at University and 35th late Thursday night. The Spokane Valley Police Department arrested 21-year-old Kyle R. Stenico, who they say was driving. A caller heard a car racing south of S. Dishman Mica Road around 11:30 p.m. She then heard screeching and a loud crash. Deputies said she...
Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
'We are not allowed to chase them.' Spokane County undersheriff lights up pursuit law
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley deputies were forced to watch the suspect in a commercial burglary crash a vehicle through the fence of a lumberyard to flee the scene. A relatively new state law prohibited them from pursuit even though they could see materials in the SUV that appeared to have been stolen.
Four people in the hospital after crash Thursday night
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people have been sent to the hospital after a crash late Thursday evening on the corner of Dishman Mica and University Road. Officials told a KHQ crew on scene, their condition is unknown.
Spokane Burglary Suspect Arrested After Ramming Patrol Car in Attempt to Flee
SPOKANE - On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Detective assigned to the Spokane County Investigative Unit responded to the 15200 block of N. Edencrest Drive for a reported burglary. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, this...
Man who led police on multi-state chase, opened fire in Post Falls sentenced to 30 years
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Tisen Sterkel, the man who led police on a multi-state chase and opened fire at a Post Falls gas station, was sentenced to 30 years with the possibility of parole Friday morning in Kootenai County Court. Sterkel was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery,...
2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)
According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
Rescue team extricates person from single-car crash on Bigelow Gulch Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and north Palmer Rd. on Thursday afternoon. The cause is unknown, but the vehicle ended up in the field beside the roadway, and at least one person was injured. A full extrication was performed...
Bigelow Rd. and Palmer Rd. Crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and…
Family of 23-year-old man killed by Spokane police seeking up to $23 million in damages from city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a Marshallese man who Spokane police shot and killed in January want to sue the city for as much as $23 million. Police said the man was holding a knife to an infant before police shot him, but a claim filed by the family suggests that may not be the case.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
Five-vehicle crash cleared at SR 395 south of Chewelah near Skok Road
CHEWELAH, Wash. — If you were traveling near Stevens County on SR 395, you might have been delayed in the area. A five-vehicle crash was completely blocking both directions of SR 395 near Skok Road. The crash has since cleared. Crews are still on the scene. WSP says to...
Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison
POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison. 32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.
Second person charged in the murder of 19-year-old found in trunk
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen’s murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer. “I don’t want to admit to anything, but there’s nothing I...
Highway 395 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
CLAYTON, Wash. - Highway 395 at mile post 199 near Claton reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a five-vehicle crash closed it in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash involving five vehicles blocking Highway 395 at mile post 199 near...
Spokane Valley tries to find $100,000 in police overtime to combat gang violence
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is considering options for how to cover $100,000 in overtime for officers working with the Regional Safe Streets Taskforce to reduce gang-related violence and crime. Councilor Laura Padden asked Erik Lamb, deputy city manager, to investigate whether American Rescue Plan...
FOX 28 Spokane
BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
spotonidaho.com
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is ...
Emu runs loose in Nine Mile Falls
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - An emu has been hanging out around Nine Mile Falls in recent weeks, according to several families in the area. Witnesses say they've seen the emu pictured poking around the neighborhood, but so far no one has claimed it. KHQ's Claire Graham reached out to the...
