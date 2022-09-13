BEND, OR -- As the east side Safeway reopens Wednesday morning, Bend Police are putting a renewed focus on officer mental health. "The days of the ‘tough guy’ persona-thing is long gone," says Bend PD's Sheila Miller. While officers see traumatic events all the time, Miller says the August 28th shooting was especially difficult. To help on a daily basis, officers have access to a nationally recognized wellness program, "We have yoga four days a week, we have an on-site therapist, we have mindfulness and sleep programs. And, probably most importantly after an incident like this, we offer critical incident stress management debriefs for everyone who’s involved with something like this."

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO