Fatal four-vehicle crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond for several hours
A fatal four-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for more than three hours Friday, authorities said. The post Fatal four-vehicle crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond for several hours appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 south of Redmond
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A multi-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Initial reports indicated several vehicles were involved. Numerous first responders...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 14
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 113. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford Expedition, operated by Ted Anderson (64) of Bend, left the roadway and rolled. Anderson was ejected from the Expedition. Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Multiple-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
A multiple-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for hours Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The post Multiple-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
HWY 97 rollover crash leaves man dead
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on Highway 97 in Deschutes County left a man dead early Sunday Morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 2:18 a.m. to find a northbound white Ford Expedition, driven by 64-year-old Ted Anderson of Bend, rolled over on the side of the road.
centraloregondaily.com
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
OSP identifies Bend man killed in weekend crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 64-year-old Bend man was killed early Sunday in the crash of his SUV on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post OSP identifies Bend man killed in weekend crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Teen Shot at a Party West of Bend
A 17-year-old shot one person and injured another who wrestled his gun away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. DSCO is charging the suspect with attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, menacing, theft, unlawful entry into a vehicle and altering a firearm's ID. DCSO dispatched...
kbnd.com
Idaho Fugitive Caught In Bend After 16 Months On The Lam
BEND, OR -- An Idaho fugitive on the loose since May of 2021 is now in the Deschutes County Jail. In August, Bend Police say 36-year-old Zachary Heward used a false name in a traffic stop. On Thursday, just before 10 a.m., an officer saw the same vehicle associated with Heward.
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help to find missing Bend-area man
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help Thursday in finding a missing 64-year-old Bend-area man last known to be living off Highway 97 north of Bend. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help to find missing Bend-area man appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man arrested, accused of threatening to kill another man with bow and arrow
An argument between two men at a Bend homeless camp turned hostile in unusual fashion Thursday morning when police said a 36-year old man got and pointed his bow and arrow, threatening to kill the other man. The post Bend man arrested, accused of threatening to kill another man with bow and arrow appeared first on KTVZ.
Man killed in early-morning crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne
A man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne, Oregon State Police confirmed Monday. The post Man killed in early-morning crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne appeared first on KTVZ.
Early-morning fire destroys unoccupied mobile home in Madras
A passing motorist early Wednesday morning spotted a fire that destroyed an apparently unoccupied mobile home on the Culver Highway in Madras, but fire crews were able to protect nearby homes and property, officials said. The post Early-morning fire destroys unoccupied mobile home in Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
klcc.org
The Cedar Creek Fire has moderated, but still causes smoke, road restrictions
Today the Lane County Sheriff’s office eased evacuation alerts in Westfir and western Oakridge to Level 1, Be Ready. Other eastern areas remain at Levels 2 and 3. The Cedar Creek fire has burned over 92,000 acres with no containment. Smoke from the fire is expected to create unhealthy...
centraloregondaily.com
Air attack on new fire southeast of Bend
Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand. Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m. Air...
Bend-La Pine Schools music teacher arrested on charges of possessing explicit images of children
A Bend-La Pine Schools music teacher was arrested in a raid on his home Thursday morning, accused of possessing explicit images of children and uploading online a video containing child sexual abuse. The post Bend-La Pine Schools music teacher arrested on charges of possessing explicit images of children appeared first on KTVZ.
mybasin.com
Air quality advisory extended for parts of central and northeast Oregon
Location: Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, Wallowa counties. End date: Friday, Sept. 16, with potential to extend through the weekend. Smoke source: Cedar Creek and Double Mountain fires. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Bend teacher assigned to multiple schools arrested over explicit child images
A music teacher from Bend who was assigned to multiple schools in the Bend-La Pine School District has been arrested on suspicion of possessing explicit images of children. A letter sent to parents indicates the children in the images are not believed to be from the local area. The Bend...
kbnd.com
Safeway Reopens After Fatal Shooting
BEND, OR -- As the east side Safeway reopens Wednesday morning, Bend Police are putting a renewed focus on officer mental health. "The days of the ‘tough guy’ persona-thing is long gone," says Bend PD's Sheila Miller. While officers see traumatic events all the time, Miller says the August 28th shooting was especially difficult. To help on a daily basis, officers have access to a nationally recognized wellness program, "We have yoga four days a week, we have an on-site therapist, we have mindfulness and sleep programs. And, probably most importantly after an incident like this, we offer critical incident stress management debriefs for everyone who’s involved with something like this."
bendsource.com
Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
