Chicago, IL

Cubs ready to spend in free agency, already have two targets in crosshairs

The Chicago Cubs may not be making the postseason this year, but they are expected to go all-in on two big free agents this offseason. The Chicago Cubs are set to miss the postseason for the second-consecutive year. This comes after they decided to move on from their core of players that helped them win the World Series in 2016. They replenished the farm system, and apparently they have some big moves planned in free agency.
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal idle Wednesday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. Grandal will grab a seat after starting the last three games. Seby Zavala will catch for Dylan Cease and hit eighth. Zavala has a $2,000...
FanSided

MLB rumors: Cubs making heads turn with Trea Turner interest

The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in Turner, and Turner is equally interested in them.
Yardbarker

White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers

The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom riding pine Friday afternoon for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will sit after going 1-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts over the last three games. David Bote will shift to third base and bat fifth while Zach McKinstry replaces Wisdom in the lineup to play second base and lead off the order. Christopher Morel will bat ninth after leading off last game.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Select Jared Young

The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
NBC Sports Chicago

Kopech's slider isn't bad, but it needs some re-shaping

Editor's Note: "Michael Kopech's slider isn't bad, but it needs some re-shaping" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sets record with $10.1 million sale

It’s been 24 years since Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” with the Chicago Bulls, but the basketball legend is still breaking records. A game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.091 million at auction house Sotheby’s on Thursday. The eight-figure price tag makes it the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia of all time, surpassing Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God’ jersey from the 1986 World Cup, which sold for $9.28 million in May.
FanNation Fastball

PODCAST: Bob Nightengale on Miguel Cairo, Tony La Russa's Future

USA Today's Bob Nightengale visits the Jack Vita Show to discuss the week's baseball news, including the Chicago White Sox' success with acting manager Miguel Cairo, and what the future could hold for Cairo and manager Tony La Russa. Bob and Jack also discuss Aaron Judge's home run chase, Albert Pujols' quest for 700 home runs, the MLB playoff race, and much more.
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks announce date for Marian Hossa's jersey retirement

The Blackhawks announced in April that Marian Hossa's number will be retired at some point during the 2022-23 season. On Wednesday, the team officially finalized a date. Circle your calendars, Chicago: Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins is when Hossa's No. 81 will be raised to the United Center rafters and hang there forever.
NBC Sports Chicago

ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

