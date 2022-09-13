The Chicago Cubs may not be making the postseason this year, but they are expected to go all-in on two big free agents this offseason. The Chicago Cubs are set to miss the postseason for the second-consecutive year. This comes after they decided to move on from their core of players that helped them win the World Series in 2016. They replenished the farm system, and apparently they have some big moves planned in free agency.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO