3 reasons White Sox will be a dangerous out if they make the playoffs
If the Chicago White Sox indeed rally in the standings to make the 2022 MLB postseason, they could well be a team that none of their American League counterparts will want to face in the opening round. Entering Wednesday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies at Guaranteed Rate Field, the...
Cubs ready to spend in free agency, already have two targets in crosshairs
The Chicago Cubs may not be making the postseason this year, but they are expected to go all-in on two big free agents this offseason. The Chicago Cubs are set to miss the postseason for the second-consecutive year. This comes after they decided to move on from their core of players that helped them win the World Series in 2016. They replenished the farm system, and apparently they have some big moves planned in free agency.
Yasmani Grandal idle Wednesday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. Grandal will grab a seat after starting the last three games. Seby Zavala will catch for Dylan Cease and hit eighth. Zavala has a $2,000...
Cubs' Sampson out-pitches deGrom, irks Alonso, beats Mets
If it wasn’t obvious watching him pitch, Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson confirmed the ease and attitude he wore to the mound Tuesday night for his first career appearance in New York against either the Mets or Yankees — in this case against the best pitcher in any city, Jacob deGrom.
MLB rumors: Cubs making heads turn with Trea Turner interest
The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in Turner, and Turner is equally interested in them.
White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers
The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts is Confident About Club's Future
Tom Ricketts, owner of the Chicago Cubs, sees this season as a 'success' and it has nothing to do with their record.
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Friday afternoon for Cubs
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will sit after going 1-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts over the last three games. David Bote will shift to third base and bat fifth while Zach McKinstry replaces Wisdom in the lineup to play second base and lead off the order. Christopher Morel will bat ninth after leading off last game.
Chicago Cubs A-Ball Teams Begin Playoff Runs
While the Triple-A and Double-A seasons wind down, the Chicago Cubs Single-A and High-A affiliates each began their respective playoff runs Tuesday.
Cubs Select Jared Young
The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
Cubs Prospect Riley Thompson Ends Regular Season on High Note
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Riley Thompson made his final regular season start, punctuating a nice second half of the season with a good outing.
Pistons Reportedly Signing Former Pacers Player
According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons signed former Indiana Pacers player Keifer Sykes.
Bears Announce New Decision On Former First-Round Pick Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears have placed former Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury list with an illness. The offensive lineman will be out for at least the next four weeks. In response to this move, the Bears signed offensive guard Michael Schofield to the active roster. The Bears...
Roberto Clemente Day to be held throughout MLB on Thursday
Roberto Clemente Day honors a player who shined both on and off the field. A Hall of Famer and philanthropist, Roberto Clemente played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955 to 1972, winning four batting titles, 12 Gold Gloves, two World Series and an MVP award. It was 50 years ago...
Kopech's slider isn't bad, but it needs some re-shaping
Editor's Note: "Michael Kopech's slider isn't bad, but it needs some re-shaping" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Reichel: 'My goal is to play full time in the NHL this season'
NHL training camps officially open next week, and Blackhawks top prospect Lukas Reichel has his eyes set on one thing and one thing only going into the 2022-23 season. "My goal is to play full time in the NHL this season," Reichel said on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.
Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sets record with $10.1 million sale
It’s been 24 years since Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” with the Chicago Bulls, but the basketball legend is still breaking records. A game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.091 million at auction house Sotheby’s on Thursday. The eight-figure price tag makes it the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia of all time, surpassing Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God’ jersey from the 1986 World Cup, which sold for $9.28 million in May.
Dach injured in showcase, Hawks dodge bullet with Reichel
Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach suffered an injury in Game 1 of the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase against the Minnesota Wild on Friday at Fifth Third Arena and did not return. Nothing appeared to be abnormal on Dach's final shift of the first period, but he did not come out...
PODCAST: Bob Nightengale on Miguel Cairo, Tony La Russa's Future
USA Today's Bob Nightengale visits the Jack Vita Show to discuss the week's baseball news, including the Chicago White Sox' success with acting manager Miguel Cairo, and what the future could hold for Cairo and manager Tony La Russa. Bob and Jack also discuss Aaron Judge's home run chase, Albert Pujols' quest for 700 home runs, the MLB playoff race, and much more.
Hawks announce date for Marian Hossa's jersey retirement
The Blackhawks announced in April that Marian Hossa's number will be retired at some point during the 2022-23 season. On Wednesday, the team officially finalized a date. Circle your calendars, Chicago: Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins is when Hossa's No. 81 will be raised to the United Center rafters and hang there forever.
