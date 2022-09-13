ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

WHEC TV-10

Defense opens its case in Brighton Ax Murder Trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday was a short day in the Brighton Ax Murder Trial of James Krauseneck. He’s accused of killing his wife in their home back in February of 1982. Only one witness took the stand as the Defense opened its case. Erie County Deputy Chief...
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Prosecution rests in Brighton Ax Murder Trial

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Prosecution has rested in the Brighton Ax Murder Trial. Thursday, New York City’s famed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Baden’s expert opinion was put on trial, as he faced Jim Krauseneck’s attorney for cross examination. Krauseneck is accused of killing his wife...
BRIGHTON, NY
Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced

Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced 25 years to life A 22-year-old man who was convicted for the 2021 brutal stabbing death of a Rochester, N.Y., woman, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder last month, and will be serving his time in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections. On July 10, 2021, Heather Majors, 47, was attacked with a hatchet inside her apartment, Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Murder suspect located in Nevada

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police report that they have identified the person who allegedly shot and killed a man on State Street last month. An investigation by the Major Crimes Unit revealed that Saquan Felton, 29, shot and killed Jameik Foster Sr., 27, on Aug. 21. at 547 State Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Geneva man accused of punching officer

Geneva, N.Y. — A man allegedly punched and seriously injured an officer as police attempted to arrest him Wednesday in Ontario County. Police responded to a location on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva to interview a suspect regarding an ongoing domestic violence incident. Officers interviewed Justin Lloyd, 34,...
GENEVA, NY
whcuradio.com

Rochester murder suspect arrested in Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Rochester murder suspect has been arrested in Auburn. Investigators say Anthony Grimes was stopped Tuesday for illegally riding a motorized bicycle. The 17-year-old was identified as the killer of Yasier Clark, a 24-year-old woman in Rochester who authorities say was targeted by Grimes in June.
AUBURN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Security guard assists with arrest in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) —A security guard in Irondequoit made sure police were able to catch a predicate felon that was trying to steal from a store—even after he was forced to defend himself. Police say Manuel Davila pointed a knife at a cashier to steal three packs of...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Parolee sentenced for 2020 Rochester murder

Rochester, N.Y. — A judge sentenced a parolee to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday for a fatal shooting in the Maplewood neighborhood two years ago. Olajuwon Holt, 28, was convicted July 19 of second-degree murder for the death of Paris Washington in a garage on Bardin Street June 19, 2020.
iheart.com

ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man gets 25 years to life for killing woman with a hatchet

Rochester, N.Y. — The man convicted of brutally killing a woman in Rochester is headed to prison. Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, will serve 25 years to life for stabbing Heather Majors, 47, with a hatchet at least 77 times on Chili Avenue on July 10, 2021. Majors was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died two days later.
ROCHESTER, NY

