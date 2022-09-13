BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re seeing the upper 50s and low 60s this morning - so cool to start once again!. Some morning fog is possible for the early morning commute. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will gradually get warmer each day. The upper 80s are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels and daytime temperatures will rise for the work week. By Monday, we’re tracking highs in the low 90s! We’ll get even WARMER through the mid-week, with Wednesday being the warmest day! Highs by then will be in the low to mid 90s. The warm and dry trend lasts us through at least Friday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO