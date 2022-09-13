ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

A Very Warm Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s weather was FANTASTIC! Afternoon readings were warm after a cool start. Expect lots more sunshine for the weekend. It’s a weekend packed with lots of outdoor activities across South-Central KY, including Over the Edge for Child Advocacy in BG, the Groove and Glow in Glasgow, and Trashmasters Classic Lakeshore Cleanup at Barren River Lake, among others. The weather will cooperate for ALL events! Expect fair skies to dominate, with mild mornings followed by very warm afternoons for Saturday and Sunday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Some AM fog, then sunny and warm later!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re seeing the upper 50s and low 60s this morning - so cool to start once again!. Some morning fog is possible for the early morning commute. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will gradually get warmer each day. The upper 80s are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels and daytime temperatures will rise for the work week. By Monday, we’re tracking highs in the low 90s! We’ll get even WARMER through the mid-week, with Wednesday being the warmest day! Highs by then will be in the low to mid 90s. The warm and dry trend lasts us through at least Friday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A Very Warm, Dry Finish to our Week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was a little warmer with wall-to-wall sunshine. It will be warmer still moving into the weekend. Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game this evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

AM fog, then mainly sunny!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! Some areas, especially north of Bowling Green, will see dense patchy fog for the early morning commute. Make sure you give yourself extra time this morning, use low beams, and limit distractions! Otherwise, we’ll be cool and crisp again for the early morning with temperatures in the 50s to start. Expect a gradual warmup as we head closer to the end of the work week. Daytime highs rise back to the upper 80s. By the weekend, things still look warm! The summertime-like heat returns to the forecast through next Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures could be in the low 90s by then, but we stay dry!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
City
Bowling Green, KY
wcluradio.com

Traffic delays expected this weekend during ‘Groove & Glow’

GLASGOW — Motorists in Barren County could experience traffic delays along Highway 90 on Saturday as Entertain Glasgow hosts its Groove & Glow event. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The event at Glasgow Municipal Airport’s Moore Field will create significant traffic impacts along Highway 90 toward Cave City.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: BGMU Water Department Volunteers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The floods in Eastern Kentucky called people from all over the state and the country to action. A group of volunteers from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ Water Department answered that call, spending two weeks restoring water service to over 3,000 customers in Letcher County.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
WEHT/WTVW

Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap

MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
MORTONS GAP, KY
WBKO

Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has issued a boil water advisory after repairing a leak on a 12 inch main line leak along State Route 505 South. The pipe feeds directly int the Windy Hill water tank. A boil water advisory issued for all customers...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Newly authorized Covid-19 booster set to roll out

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pharmacies and doctors’ offices started distributing the newly authorized Pfizer Bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine. Those ages 12 or older can get the vaccine, provided it has been 60 days since the patient’s last vaccine, booster, or bout with Covid. Med Center Health will...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair

Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Lady Purples sweep Lady Devils, continue undefeated

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Bowling Green Lady Purples hosted the Owensboro Lady Devils at Bowling Green High School. The Lady Purples were coming into this game undefeated. After sweeping the Lady Devils three sets to none, the undefeated dream lives on. Bowling Green will now face...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

How are families coping with rising inflation?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says consumer prices have increased 9.1% in the past year, and it doesn’t seem like it’ll drop anytime soon. “The only way we can get inflation under control is oil prices are going to have to drop,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

