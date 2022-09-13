Read full article on original website
A Very Warm Weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s weather was FANTASTIC! Afternoon readings were warm after a cool start. Expect lots more sunshine for the weekend. It’s a weekend packed with lots of outdoor activities across South-Central KY, including Over the Edge for Child Advocacy in BG, the Groove and Glow in Glasgow, and Trashmasters Classic Lakeshore Cleanup at Barren River Lake, among others. The weather will cooperate for ALL events! Expect fair skies to dominate, with mild mornings followed by very warm afternoons for Saturday and Sunday.
Some AM fog, then sunny and warm later!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re seeing the upper 50s and low 60s this morning - so cool to start once again!. Some morning fog is possible for the early morning commute. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will gradually get warmer each day. The upper 80s are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels and daytime temperatures will rise for the work week. By Monday, we’re tracking highs in the low 90s! We’ll get even WARMER through the mid-week, with Wednesday being the warmest day! Highs by then will be in the low to mid 90s. The warm and dry trend lasts us through at least Friday.
A Very Warm, Dry Finish to our Week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was a little warmer with wall-to-wall sunshine. It will be warmer still moving into the weekend. Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game this evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.
AM fog, then mainly sunny!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! Some areas, especially north of Bowling Green, will see dense patchy fog for the early morning commute. Make sure you give yourself extra time this morning, use low beams, and limit distractions! Otherwise, we’ll be cool and crisp again for the early morning with temperatures in the 50s to start. Expect a gradual warmup as we head closer to the end of the work week. Daytime highs rise back to the upper 80s. By the weekend, things still look warm! The summertime-like heat returns to the forecast through next Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures could be in the low 90s by then, but we stay dry!
U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. 31-W Bypass between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15th Avenue is expected to temporarily reopen late Friday night, Sept. 16, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities s expected to halt work over the weekend. The road in this section is expected to close...
Storm chaser captures WKY tornado recovery by drone video as it happens
We've seen what the tornado recovery in western Kentucky looks like on the ground. A western Kentucky storm chaser is also showing everyone what it looks like from sky above.
Drone video shows recovery 9 months after western Kentucky tornadoes
(WEHT) - More than 9 months after a series of tornadoes took the lives of 81 Kentuckians, Dawson Springs continues to show progress on the road to recovery.
wcluradio.com
Traffic delays expected this weekend during ‘Groove & Glow’
GLASGOW — Motorists in Barren County could experience traffic delays along Highway 90 on Saturday as Entertain Glasgow hosts its Groove & Glow event. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The event at Glasgow Municipal Airport’s Moore Field will create significant traffic impacts along Highway 90 toward Cave City.
View From The Hill: Engineering Alum from Gatton and WKU makes huge impact at SpanTech
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow company that’s recognized globally for innovative conveyor systems is reaping the benefits of a WKU and Gatton Academy alum. Amy Bingham has more on how Nathan Lasley is making a big impact at SpanTech in this week’s View from the Hill.
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: BGMU Water Department Volunteers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The floods in Eastern Kentucky called people from all over the state and the country to action. A group of volunteers from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ Water Department answered that call, spending two weeks restoring water service to over 3,000 customers in Letcher County.
wnky.com
‘Groove & Glow’ hot air balloon festival to take place in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – This Saturday is the second annual Groove and Glow event in Glasgow!. The family event will light the sky tomorrow night with hot air balloons and fill the air with live music. Show up hungry – because plenty of food trucks will be there to serve...
whvoradio.com
Tractor Pulls And Demolition Derby To Highlight Western KY State Fair Events
Friday night tractor pulls and the demolition derby Saturday night will highlight weekend events at the Western Kentucky State Fair in Hopkinsville. Fair board President Kent Boyd says this year’s tractor pull will be more than just tractors off the farm. Boyd says after a conversation with the sled...
Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap
MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
“Over The Edge for Child Advocacy” fundraiser taking place this weekend at Stadium Park Plaza
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fifth annual “Over The Edge for Child Advocacy” fundraiser is taking place both today, September 16th, and tomorrow, September 17th, to help raise money for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center. Around 90 people will be rappelling five stories off the...
Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has issued a boil water advisory after repairing a leak on a 12 inch main line leak along State Route 505 South. The pipe feeds directly int the Windy Hill water tank. A boil water advisory issued for all customers...
Newly authorized Covid-19 booster set to roll out
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pharmacies and doctors’ offices started distributing the newly authorized Pfizer Bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine. Those ages 12 or older can get the vaccine, provided it has been 60 days since the patient’s last vaccine, booster, or bout with Covid. Med Center Health will...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair
Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
Lady Purples sweep Lady Devils, continue undefeated
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Bowling Green Lady Purples hosted the Owensboro Lady Devils at Bowling Green High School. The Lady Purples were coming into this game undefeated. After sweeping the Lady Devils three sets to none, the undefeated dream lives on. Bowling Green will now face...
whvoradio.com
Sounds At Six Featuring Hoptown Idol Friday Night At Founders Square
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department is opening up the stage and microphone at Founders Square for the annual Hoptown Idol contest Friday night during Sounds at Six. Toby Hudson and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation say there is quite a bit of interest in the contest. Oglesby says...
How are families coping with rising inflation?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says consumer prices have increased 9.1% in the past year, and it doesn’t seem like it’ll drop anytime soon. “The only way we can get inflation under control is oil prices are going to have to drop,...
