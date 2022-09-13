ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman water use reduced with water ordinance

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eED40_0hu9mJsp00

BOZEMAN — Bozeman’s watering restrictions went into effect nearly three months ago back in June. Bozeman resident, Reno Walsh, has a couple of brown and dry spots on his lawn, but he’s okay with that because he hardly uses any city water to irrigate his lawn.

“We’ve just accepted the fact that we're going to have a brown, hard lawn,” says Bozeman Resident Reno Walsh.

Instead, he collects rainwater. Walsh could have used city water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, like other even-numbered addresses in Bozeman.

“We’ve been using that to water our garden and our trees,” says Walsh.

Since the watering restrictions started, the city has received 60 reports of people watering when they shouldn’t be. Rather than taking an enforcement approach, they are working on education.

“We didn’t get much for repeat for the same address,” says Water Conservation Program Manager, Jessica Ahlstrom.

With Bozeman watering restrictions in place, the city left one day where there was no residential watering.

“We have seen decreased water usage on Monday, which shows that a lot of residents are in compliance,” says Ahlstrom.

So, how much did watering restrictions affect Bozeman residents? Quite a bit.

“We’re using 25 gallons less, per person, per day,” says Ahlstrom.

Looking forward to the fall, water levels for the city at Hyalite Reservoir remain normal thanks to the wet spring.

“It may look low but it's actually above average for this time of year,” says Ahlstrom.

As for Walsh, he says having the grass greener on the other side might not be the reality moving forward.

“That American dream of having a nice house with a green lawn but I think that dream- that perspective needs to change here in the west,’’ says Walsh.

Heading into the fall, Ahlstrom says residents should start cutting down watering use even more to prepare their lawns for the winter.

Comments / 1

Related
montanarightnow.com

Traffic update: construction on I-90 heading westbound

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Construction on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston on the bridges above Quinn Creek Road will switch from Eastbound to Westbound. As the construction progresses folks traveling west can expect delays for at least the next few weeks as they have completed construction on one of the bridges. Those caught in the traffic during construction times have experienced varying wait times based on the number of travelers and what specific work the crew is doing that day.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Bozeman laying plans to try again for local sales tax at Legislature

The makeup of the Montana Legislature for its 2023 session won’t be decided until November, but Bozeman officials are already working on which issues they’d like to push in Helena. Unsurprisingly, high up on the city’s priority list is getting approval for a local option sales tax —...
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Gallatin, Madison counties announce new Big Sky emergency management agreement

Gallatin and Madison counties announced Friday an interlocal agreement that consolidates emergency services under the Gallatin County Emergency Management Program. Gallatin County moving forward will provide emergency management services, wildfire protection and a hazardous materials response team for the pocket of Big Sky that sits within Madison County’s boundary, according to the release issued Friday afternoon.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
Bozeman, MT
Education
Local
Montana Education
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
MY 103.5

What are the best rated campgrounds in southwest Montana?

"Favorite" and "highest rated" can be tricky terms when it comes to camping. My ideal and your ideal could be very different. Mountain views? Accessibility? Cabin availability? Fire pit? Lake or river? Close to town or way back in the boonies? Everybody has their own vision of what "perfect" is when it comes to the outdoors. Keeping that in mind, we still wanted to find out what the highest rated campgrounds were in southwest Montana.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Usage#Lawns#Reservoir
montanaoutdoor.com

Mountain goats approach MT hiker on top of the world

When you’re out hiking in Montana, you just never know who may want to join you!. Check out this footage from September of 2021 that involved a Montana hiker who was approached by curious mountain goats for a brief moment while on top of the world at the Bridger mountain range over in Bozeman. (Notice how the hiker didn’t approach the goats to try to pet them or get a selfie in this footage?) Pretty cool to witness.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy