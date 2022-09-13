New director appointed for Santa Barbara Airport

The Santa Maria Public Airport District’s general manager is stepping into a new role in Santa Barbara.

Christopher Hastert’s appointment as airport director for the Santa Barbara Airport was confirmed during the Santa Barbara City Council Meeting Tuesday.

The City says Hastert has more than 30 years of airport and airport management experience.

“Providing a convenient, stress-free travel experience for our passengers, promoting the welfare and success of the general aviation community, all while minimizing impacts on neighboring areas, are my key goals and objectives,” Hastert said while thanking the City for entrusting him with the new role and expressing his excitement.

Hastert, also a private pilot, was selected from more than 40 applicants from across the country.

“Mr. Hastert’s experience demonstrates strong leadership, business and communications skills, as well as a focus on positively engaging with the community. We are pleased that he will be bringing those skills to the Santa Barbara Airport in this complex role,” City Administrator Rebecca Bjork said in a press release.

Hastert will start his new position on Oct. 3.

No word yet on the search for his replacement in Santa Maria.