Jimmy Kimmel's stupid antics are just latest insult for Black women (and men) in Hollywood

Some folks are out in these streets mad that elves , mermaids and dragon-fighting lords are being portrayed by people of color on Hollywood's big and small screens.

Let that sink in for a minute.

Elves. Mermaids. Dragon-fighting lords. Certainly not a bridge too far. But let's not ruin the important business of fairy tale creatures, fantasy battles and underwater princesses with Black actors!

The very people who constantly ask "Does everything have to be about race?" are the ones making it so.

Racism still exists in Hollywood and beyond

We talk about race because racism exists in America – subtle and overt – from glitzy Hollywood productions to neighborhood Walmart stores. The most recent iteration is the concern about "white erasure" in Hollywood being pushed by the country's "woke" mob.

Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the "Game of Thrones" prequel “House of the Dragon,” said he was racially abused on social media following the character's debut.

After the premiere of "The Rings of Power," the "Lord of the Rings" prequel, the series was lampooned for including a group of actors from different racial and ethnic backgrounds.

And we can't forget about Disney's underwater fantasy "The Little Mermaid." The live action remake's teaser trailer shows a Black woman, Halle Bailey, starring as Ariel. Despite the precious and celebratory posts by Black mothers and their little girls, there are grown white men who are upset by the concept.

Sit in that hate if you like, but allow these kids to understand and embrace the beauty of diversity. Please give them a chance to put to bed the racist vitriol some want to inflict on new generations.

Kimmel's antics showed disrespect

It was no surprise then, that comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was being dragged Tuesday for his role in overshadowing Hollywood's newest darling, Quinta Brunson, as she tried to celebrate the biggest win of her career.

Some called it white privilege. I just call it stupid.

During the Emmys broadcast Monday, we watched as Kimmel lie prone onstage, pretending to be drunk from skinny margaritas, as Brunson was honored for her writing on breakout hit "Abbott Elementary." Brunson had to sidestep Kimmel to reach the microphone and accept her award.

Kimmel was playing out a bit that wasn't funny to begin with. But regardless of what he considered humorous, it was appalling that he didn't have the common sense to end it, get up and walk away once the winner was announced.

Brunson even gave him an out, leaning down and saying: “ Jimmy, wake up. I won. ” Any respectable person would have taken the opportunity to get off the floor, offer congratulations and disappear into the wings. Any respectable person would have refused to diminish Brunson's shine with a silly sketch.

The symbolism wasn't lost in many circles: A white man literally lay down to impede a Black woman from reveling in her due.

Smiling after being forced to share the spotlight, again

After the show, Brunson, who is scheduled to appear on Kimmel's show Wednesday, said she wasn't offended by Kimmel's actions – though she also left open the window to process her feelings about the situation.

"The bit didn't bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks,” Brunson said .

“In that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers,” she said Monday night. “I don't know. Tomorrow, maybe I'll be mad at Jimmy. I'm going to be on the show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face.”

I'm sure she was joking. Because during the Emmys and in interviews after the awards ceremony, she only radiated grace. It's something that Black women often must do in professional and personal moments of triumph: smile and share the spotlight and space we have been denied.

