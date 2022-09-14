ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

New wildfire burns near Mosquito Fire in Placer County; evacuations orders lifted

 6 days ago

A new fire broke out in Placer County Tuesday afternoon near the Mosquito Fire that forced evacuation orders and road closures in the area.

CAL FIRE says the blaze is burning near Interstate 80 and Ridge Road in the Dutch Flat area. As of 7:01 p.m., the fire has burned 30 acres and is 30% contained.

Placer County Sheriff's Department says residents in the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road, Murry Ranch Road were evacuated. Sheriff's deputies say all evacuees can now return home.

Sheriff's officials say a temporary evacuation center has been set up at the Sierra Vista Community Center on 55 School Street in Colfax.

I-80 was closed in both directions, according to Caltrans. As of 6:45 p.m., all lanes have reopened to the public.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

