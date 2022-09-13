ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Biden heads to Wilmington to vote in Delaware primary

By Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is making an impromptu trip to his home state of Delaware to vote in the state’s primary on Wednesday.

He told reporters before boarding Air Force One that he was going to Wilmington to vote.

There is only one statewide race in Tuesday’s election, which is for state auditor.

Incumbent auditor Kathy McGuiness is going up against lawyer and accountant Lydia York in the Democratic primary.

Delaware primary:What to watch for ahead of Delaware's primary Tuesday

McGuiness is the first statewide elected official to be charged with crimes and found guilty. But she has denied any wrongdoing and has told voters she’s the victim of an unfair, political prosecution.

The Delaware Democratic Party has backed York in the race.

Contributing: Meredith Newman, Delaware News Journal

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

Comments / 13

Autospa
2d ago

that vote cost the American taxpayers around 400,000 dollars between getting airforce 1 ready and secret service staff I thought Dementia Joe was worried about carbon footprints and global warming seems like a lot of waste for 1 vote

Reply
4
Washington Examiner

Delaware judge rules vote-by-mail law unconstitutional, cannot be used in November

A Delaware judge ruled that a law making vote-by-mail a permanent election fixture in the state is unconstitutional. In June, Delaware’s legislature passed SB 320 , providing registered voters the ability to request a mail-in ballot ahead of an election without the need for an excuse. Democratic Gov. John Carney signed it into law on July 22.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware judge halts mail-in voting

A Chancery Court judge has ruled Delaware’s new mail-in voting provision unconstitutional. In an 87-page memorandum opinion issued Wednesday afternoon, Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook said allowing mail-in voting in the Nov. 8 general election “will result in the dilution of constitutional votes with unconstitutional votes.” Cook issued an injunction that will prevent the Department of Elections from accepting applications for ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
State
Washington State
Wilmington, DE
Government
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
Wilmington, DE
Elections
delawarepublic.org

York ousts McGuiness in landslide

Embattled State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will not get a second term. Lydia York, an attorney and former accountant, earned 70 percent of the vote in the lone statewide primary this year - a resounding rebuke for McGuiness, who continued to run despite two misdemeanor convictions on corruption charges. "I think...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News poll delves into key issues for Pennsylvania voters, tightening race between Fetterman-Oz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll is diving deeper into the heated races coming up in the midterm elections.The race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz is one the whole country is watching.The CBS News/YouGov poll, released Wednesday, gives the edge to Fetterman by five points over Oz.Voters in Scranton, President Biden's hometown, weigh in here.To see all the poll's results for everything from the races, the economy and even more key issues for voters, click here.The distance between the candidates is greater over in the governor's race. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware 2022 primary election results

Bold = projected winner. Data as of September 14, 2022 at 1:23 a.m. Just 16.2% of Delaware’s registered voters participated in Tuesday’s primary election. State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness, who in July was convicted of three misdemeanor corruption charges, later reduced to two by the judge, has lost her primary election against Democratic Party-endorsed candidate Lydia York. Longtime conservative state Senator ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Person
Kathy Mcguiness
Person
Joe Biden
abc27.com

Candidates to appear on special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM-TV (abc27) will preempt the second half hour of abc27 News at Noon on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and Monday, October 17, 2022, and will air special editions of “This Week in Pennsylvania.”. The program on September 28 will include Congressman Scott Perry (Republican)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KARE 11

Gov. Walz to unveil new climate plan Friday

EAGAN, Minn. — Climate change will be the topic of discussion Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and other leaders are set to unveil a new climate plan at Ecolab in Eagan. One of the main goals is to protect the state's environment for future generations.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnax.com

Ernst Opposes “Cow Tax”

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst is against the Democratic party plan to assess fines and additional regulations on livestock producers based on greenhouse gases. Ernst, who is a member of both the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee calls the proposed action as a “cow tax.” During Wednesday’s hearing, Ernst questioned South Dakota Farm Bureau president Scott Vanderwal during his testimony about the effects of the proposed rule and what it would mean to his livestock operation.
IOWA STATE
