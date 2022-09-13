ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 31

Caleb Goodwin
2d ago

Pet chihuahua? Is there another kind? Do people think there’s an island where they run wild? Shouldn’t the article say pet pitbull and pet chihuahua fight and the pitbull wins

Reply(2)
5
Maryann Marziotto
2d ago

This happens too often, sir I'm so sorry for your loss of your little pup,The pit should definitely be put down and owners should be punish not slap on wrist punish , jail.yes that's right. Me I would have stabbed the pit and it's owner. Start doing the right thing in this country, punish people for their actions. Serverly seriously 😡

Reply(1)
2
Angela Audin
2d ago

I don’t even need to read the story to tell you that this is such aTypical story I’m just so sick of hearing about. At this point can we just keep our pets at home in their own yards where they canBe safe? Or ifYou own an aggressive breed thenMuzzle your animal while in public because no matterWhat, they can be aDangerTo society no matterWhoRaised itFromWhat age! It’s CAPABLE OF KILLING so stop taking that so damn lightly because you call yourself a “pit bull advocate “ when in fact you areJust defending aKiller breed.

Reply(11)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamilyvacationguide.com

13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids

As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3-year-old child kidnapped in Fort Myers found in Tice

The Fort Myers Police Department said it has found a 3-year-old child that went missing after a vehicle was carjacked. A family is relieved after a harrowing Friday afternoon, but a sigh of relief now that the mother and 3-year-old child have been reunited. According to the Fort Myers Police...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on Palm Beach Boulevard

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night on Palm Beach Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on September 10. The driver is possibly driving a Toyota Rav4, which would be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front quarter panel. The bicyclist was...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Police: Man tried to run over bouncers at downtown Fort Myers restaurant

A man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he tried to run over a group of bouncers outside a downtown Fort Myers restaurant where he had earlier been removed. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Junior Lopez, 23, was arrested after crashing his car into the Firestone Skybar and Martini Bar at 2224 Bay Street. Lopez had been removed from Firestone by staff earlier that night.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pit Bulls#Dog Attack
WINKNEWS.com

Fatal crash on San Carlos Blvd. Friday evening

A fatal crash happened on San Carlos Boulevard in Lee County just outside of Iona on Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened off of Bayside Boulevard. There is a roadblock Northbound at the San Carlos Blvd. and Bayside Blvd. intersection. It’s unclear how many people were...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in crash off North 2nd Street in North Fort Myers

On Wednesday night, a man was killed in a crash off North Second Street in North Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 34-year-old Fort Myers man was traveling north on North Second Street, north of Pine Drop Lane, approaching a dead end around 10:40 p.m. He traveled off the roadway and collided with several poles, trees and bushes.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion

As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
howafrica.com

Two African American Developers Hired to Restore Famous Black Historic Center in Fort Myers, Florida

McCollum Hall, a historical site and commercial center in Dunbar, was built in 1938 by Clifford McCollum. Within the vicinity of Fort Myers, Florida, this property has been regarded as an essential landmark for the Black community. For several decades, the place has been a centerpiece of commerce, music, and entertainment that attracted some big-name performers in its prime; one of the few places both Blacks and whites went for entertainment during segregation. Many esteemed performers like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong, and B.B. King performed at McCollum Hall during the 30s and 40s while entertaining the audience.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man accused of stabbing two children while they slept

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says two children are in stable condition after it appeared they were stabbed while sleeping Wednesday night. Deputies have arrested Trevor Kilian, 47, for the stabbing. They say when they arrived at a home on Ibis Cove Circle, they found Kilian on the floor of the master bedroom with self-inflicted cuts on both of his arms with a knife lying nearby.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel police identify 22 victims in bathroom voyeurism case

Sanibel police have identified 22 people who appeared in video covertly taken inside of the Bowman Beach bathroom on the island. Police arrested 58-year-old Dana Caruso, who is accused of placing the camera in the bathroom at the end of July. The device captured more than 270 videos running on...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old faces manslaughter, other charges in Lehigh Acres shooting

A 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the deadly shooting of another teenager in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Javier Dior Adolphus shot a 15-year-old boy in the head on the 1300 block of Clayton Avenue in June. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Homicide detectives learned that Adolphus was present when the shooting occurred.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy