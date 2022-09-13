McCollum Hall, a historical site and commercial center in Dunbar, was built in 1938 by Clifford McCollum. Within the vicinity of Fort Myers, Florida, this property has been regarded as an essential landmark for the Black community. For several decades, the place has been a centerpiece of commerce, music, and entertainment that attracted some big-name performers in its prime; one of the few places both Blacks and whites went for entertainment during segregation. Many esteemed performers like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong, and B.B. King performed at McCollum Hall during the 30s and 40s while entertaining the audience.

