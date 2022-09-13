Read full article on original website
WITN
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN has learned that one of the two locations the FBI raided this morning in Pitt County is the home of an Ayden police officer. The FBI confirmed their agents conducted “court authorized” searches at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and a home on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
WITN
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several students at an Eastern Carolina middle school were treated Friday at ECU Health after showing signs of impairment. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment. Deputies...
WITN
Rocky Mount mom and boyfriend in court after baby dies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A mother and her boyfriend were in a Nash County courtroom this morning after a one-year-old died in what police say was a homicide. Sierra Eley broke down while being questioned, telling the judge this was her first ever criminal charge. The 27-year-old woman is charged with felony child abuse.
WITN
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
WITN
Arrest made in Sunday night Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a Rocky Mount man in serious condition. Rocky Mount police have charged Jontal Harris with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday...
WITN
Two arrested during Edgecombe Co. weekend road checkpoint operation
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office set up a roadblock this past weekend to check for impaired drivers and ended up arresting two men on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Kody Townsend approached the roadblock and decided to drive off. Law enforcement...
WITN
WHAT’S MY NAME? Greenville police want help naming new K9
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Move over Deputy Drifter, there’s a new dog in town. The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found a dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make him its own, but they need a name for the good boy, and are asking for the public’s help.
WITN
Sunday Shooting Investigation involving minors
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police respond to sounds of gunfire and find two juveniles wounded. Rocky Mount Emergency Communications Center dispatched officers to the 100 block of Elaine Court. There, they found two young girls with non-life threatening injuries. EMS arrived and treated both victims for non-life threatening graze...
WITN
Make Me Proud: Washington Co. students wake up early to help others
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Going into the school year, teachers, staff, and students of one Eastern Carolina high school are setting their alarms early to participate in a food distribution program. It’s called Hunger Heroes, those heroes being volunteers from Washington County Early College High School. “Probably around...
WITN
Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two Rocky Mount women pled guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the United States by preparing false tax returns for clients and causing them to be filed with the IRS. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators...
WITN
Kinston fire department hosting seat check event for Child Passenger Safety Week
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The week of Sept. 18th is Child Passenger Safety Week, and the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue is working to make sure that safety is emphasized in the community. The city says a seat check event is being held Monday, Sept. 19th from 1:30-4:30 p.m....
WITN
Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -Those who serve and protect us in the U.S. military had a chance to kick back and relax this weekend. Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity in Beaufort County. Active duty military from all across North Carolina and Virginia participated. This...
WITN
As the banned book list grows, Eastern Carolina readers voice their opinions
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Banned Books Week is raising eyebrows across the country as PEN America reports that more books are being taken off the shelves than ever before. The Banned Books Awareness Initiative is about more than the books banned. Local readers believe that this week is an opportunity to shed light on the rights of student reading.
WITN
One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street. Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare. Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The Criminal Investigation...
WITN
Greenville city officials increase employee health care costs, dental stays flat
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville City Council and Greenville Utilities Commission came together Monday night for a joint meeting to address employee health and dental insurance benefits. The joint City-GUC Pay & Benefits Committee unanimously voted to adopt proposed changes during the meeting, which included an increase in health insurance...
WITN
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
WITN
Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize
DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
WITN
NCDOT wants public input on 10-year improvement plan draft
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the State Transportation Improvement Program, a 10-year transportation plan. The DOT says Highway Division 2, based in Kinston, will be holding open office hours to answer questions and collect comments from the...
WITN
Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared. Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.
WITN
Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
