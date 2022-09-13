ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN has learned that one of the two locations the FBI raided this morning in Pitt County is the home of an Ayden police officer. The FBI confirmed their agents conducted “court authorized” searches at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and a home on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount mom and boyfriend in court after baby dies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A mother and her boyfriend were in a Nash County courtroom this morning after a one-year-old died in what police say was a homicide. Sierra Eley broke down while being questioned, telling the judge this was her first ever criminal charge. The 27-year-old woman is charged with felony child abuse.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

Arrest made in Sunday night Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a Rocky Mount man in serious condition. Rocky Mount police have charged Jontal Harris with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

WHAT’S MY NAME? Greenville police want help naming new K9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Move over Deputy Drifter, there’s a new dog in town. The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found a dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make him its own, but they need a name for the good boy, and are asking for the public’s help.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Sunday Shooting Investigation involving minors

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police respond to sounds of gunfire and find two juveniles wounded. Rocky Mount Emergency Communications Center dispatched officers to the 100 block of Elaine Court. There, they found two young girls with non-life threatening injuries. EMS arrived and treated both victims for non-life threatening graze...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#Sexual Assault#East Carolina University#Violent Crime#Theta Chi Fraternity
WITN

Make Me Proud: Washington Co. students wake up early to help others

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Going into the school year, teachers, staff, and students of one Eastern Carolina high school are setting their alarms early to participate in a food distribution program. It’s called Hunger Heroes, those heroes being volunteers from Washington County Early College High School. “Probably around...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two Rocky Mount women pled guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the United States by preparing false tax returns for clients and causing them to be filed with the IRS. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -Those who serve and protect us in the U.S. military had a chance to kick back and relax this weekend. Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity in Beaufort County. Active duty military from all across North Carolina and Virginia participated. This...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

As the banned book list grows, Eastern Carolina readers voice their opinions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Banned Books Week is raising eyebrows across the country as PEN America reports that more books are being taken off the shelves than ever before. The Banned Books Awareness Initiative is about more than the books banned. Local readers believe that this week is an opportunity to shed light on the rights of student reading.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street. Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare. Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The Criminal Investigation...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Greenville city officials increase employee health care costs, dental stays flat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville City Council and Greenville Utilities Commission came together Monday night for a joint meeting to address employee health and dental insurance benefits. The joint City-GUC Pay & Benefits Committee unanimously voted to adopt proposed changes during the meeting, which included an increase in health insurance...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

NCDOT wants public input on 10-year improvement plan draft

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the State Transportation Improvement Program, a 10-year transportation plan. The DOT says Highway Division 2, based in Kinston, will be holding open office hours to answer questions and collect comments from the...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared. Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy