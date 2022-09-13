ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

I’m glad to see some states still have common sense to stand up for what is right and represent a majority of the population!The LGBT make up less than 2% of the population yet social media along with Dem Party are subjecting everyone( including small children — who barely know their right from left, race, ethnicity, yet alone the understanding of sexuality!) to bend over to accommodate this group!! Instead of forcing change where it is not needed the smarter thing to do is create a school for LGTBs to attend so that they can be among themselves to discuss their feelings and bodies so the rest of our kids can learn more important things that will help get them a career later in life!! There are schools for dyslexia, Christians, private etc. To allow this would potentially open a door for disturbed individuals who prey on women by allowing access to girls/women by simply putting a dress on and also influencing/confusing young minds to something that isn’t appropriate!!!

wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina has the 8th Highest Job Resignation Rate in the U.S. – WalletHub Study

WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates and South Carolina ranked as having the 8th highest in the country. WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment. Below, you can see highlights from the report.
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina Woman sentenced for Social Security Fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A South Carolina woman was sentenced to more than one year in prison after stealing over $258,000.00 in Government funds. Crystal Deveaux, 61, of Eastover, pleaded guilty and will be required to complete three years of court-ordered supervision. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, District...
EASTOVER, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman sentenced after collecting nearly $260,000 in yearslong Social Security fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A 61-year-old South Carolina woman has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for cashing nearly $260,000 in Social Security payments she received after the death of her grandmother. Crystal Deveaux of Eastover was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years of court-ordered supervision. She pleaded guilty […]
EASTOVER, SC
WFAE

South Carolina nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least...
COLUMBIA, SC
holycitysinner.com

Five South Carolina Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon School Honors

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized five South Carolina schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition is based on schools’ overall academic performance. “We are extremely proud of these five South Carolina schools that have been honored...
EDUCATION
carolinapanorama.com

Countries South Carolina exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Carolina exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
WYFF4.com

Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says

FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

