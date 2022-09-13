I’m glad to see some states still have common sense to stand up for what is right and represent a majority of the population!The LGBT make up less than 2% of the population yet social media along with Dem Party are subjecting everyone( including small children — who barely know their right from left, race, ethnicity, yet alone the understanding of sexuality!) to bend over to accommodate this group!! Instead of forcing change where it is not needed the smarter thing to do is create a school for LGTBs to attend so that they can be among themselves to discuss their feelings and bodies so the rest of our kids can learn more important things that will help get them a career later in life!! There are schools for dyslexia, Christians, private etc. To allow this would potentially open a door for disturbed individuals who prey on women by allowing access to girls/women by simply putting a dress on and also influencing/confusing young minds to something that isn’t appropriate!!!
Comments / 9