Chicago Bears player Patrick Scales, mascot Staley Da Bear visit newborn babies at Oak Lawn hospital

ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Fresh off their thrilling, home-opening win , the Chicago Bears brought some of that excitement to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Long snapper Patrick Scales and mascot Staley Da Bear visited some newborns and their parents. Petros and Nichole Drimonas' son was born last night.

This is the first time the hospital has hosted a Chicago Bears player since the pandemic. For Rachael Sareny, who gave birth to her son, Logan, on Monday night, this visit will have a lasting impression.

"It was awesome. It made my day. It made my whole week," Sareny said.

It is also part of the launch of Baby Bears, where families with children ages 2 and under can join for free to stay connected with their favorite team and to have access to discounts and special events.

Brian Connolly and Maribeth Evans welcomed their twin daughters a few days ago. The babies, born prematurely, will be in the NICU for the next several weeks. This visit is just what the doctor ordered for the family of Bears fans.

"We definitely like a cheer-up like that," Evans said. "So yeah, it was very exciting when we knew they were coming."

Staley even gave his own bit of parenting advice: sleep when the baby sleeps. Doctor Kathy Jones Caillouet said simple gestures can mean a lot for new parents.

"To have a surprise like that, a Chicago Bear to come in and give you something like that, I think it just helps to keep the mental health there along with the physical care that we're giving," she said.

It's even a boost for parents who've been through it before, like Hector Villa and Grace Cruz, who welcomed their third son.

ABC 7 Chicago

