Consumers to producers, employees to employers: Latino Economic Development Corp. opens Springfield headquarters

Lavar Click-Bruce sworn in to Springfield City Council
Lavar Click-Bruce was sworn in to Springfield City Council Thursday after defeating his opponent in a Ward 5 special election Tuesday.
Western Massachusetts restaurants bring The Big E themed food to customers
The Big E has officially begun in West Springfield. However, fair food is taking over Western Massachusetts. Multiple local restaurants are using the third largest fair in North America as a theme for their own businesses. The Sweet Boutique, a new bakery in East Longmeadow, told MassLive they rotate menu...
North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)
Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
thereminder.com
Mayor hopes to bring back diversity officer job after study
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A year after West Springfield hired its first diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) coordinator, amid promises to start a townwide discussion and increase the presence of minorities in town government, the position is again vacant and there are no immediate plans to fill it. Tracye Whitfield,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stavros Center hosts hiring event in Springfield
The Stavros Center for Independent living hosted a hiring event Thursday.
Westfield patrol officers’ union says renegotiation talks are at an impasse
WESTFIELD — John Blascak, president of the Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition for the past 16 years, said that recent negotiations to reach a contract settlement with the city through the Joint Labor-Mediation Committee have failed. The union had originally come to an agreement in December under the previous mayoral...
MGM Springfield generated more than $21M in gaming revenue in August
MGM Springfield generated more than $21 million in gross gaming revenue for the month of August.
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
